Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 106 – Double Down

There’s two of everything in this episode, as Merv and Ben tackle two posers from listeners. The first concerns how to construct a preflop 3-betting range and the second features our good friend Ace King. We follow this up with two stratchat hands (24:52 / 48:00) one from one of Merv’s post-lockdown live tournaments in Sydney and the other from PPP listener Jorden in Perth.

The Grid 040 ft. Kenneth “K.L.” Cleeton – on Jack-Seven Suited

Poker professional K. L Cleeton aka “highhands89” steps into the GRID to talk about a hand from the 2017 World Series of Poker with jack-seven suited. Cleeton got into the $10,000 buyin event via a video contest hosted by Daniel Negreanu. The crucial hand, which took place on day three of the WSOP saw Cleeton…

123 – Fedor Holz – The Comeback, GG Poker, and WSOP Online

Click Here To Try Elliot Roe’s Primed Mind For Free After his legendary run on the Super High Roller scene in 2016, Fedor Holz shocked the poker world with his announcement that he was retiring from the game. While he did play the occasional live High Roller tournament, he has mostly stayed off the virtual felt… until now. In this episode of the Mindset Advantage Poker Podcast, Fedor Holz returns to the show to discuss his comeback to the online MTT scene, his new partnership with GG Poker, and the Online WSOP series.

E039: What is Charlie Carrel’s Daily Poker Routine?

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to Charlie Carrel about his pre-session routine, his thoughts on a variety of topics including mindset, GTO, Twitter, cancel culture, and the Black Lives Matter movement, plus an introduction to his upcoming charity, Thrive.

July 3rd, 2020 – The 2020 WSOP Online Begins!

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is in New Jersey for the beginning of the “World Series of Poker 2020 Oline”. He discusses his results in the Kick Off, being aggressive on the bubble of tournaments, and digs in to some strategy.

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #358: Chad McVean

Bruce and Robbie welcome longtime listener and poker podcast superfan Chad McVean to the show to discuss his home game history, what he loves so much about poker podcasts, and all things poker. We’ve also got a “reporter in the field”, our sound engineer Jeff, who’s visiting Las Vegas, reporting from “ground zero” of what the poker scene and the city in general are like in this time of limited reopening. Robbie’s also got some home game recaps to share, and Ben Ludlow offers some hot takes on the WSOP giving out bracelets for online events.

5 Lessons Learned from Playing Fortnite #298

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/Fortnite Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Cheating journalist and more reopenings

JULY 3 POKERCAST RECAP: A journalist uses a bot to cheat players then writes about it. Plus, we have more poker room reopenings, we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Dave M. has the Hand of the Week with 10-7.

Is This A Good Bluff Against The Grinder?

Michael Mizrachi can be a tough guy to get to fold a hand, so is his opponent making a mistake in this huge pot heads up for a WPT title? The guys break it down

FLOP: 10h 3h 6c TURN: 6h River: 8c

PokerNews Podcast: Daniel Negreanu Gives Thoughts on GGPoker WSOP Online Bracelet Events

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway get pumped for the summer’s World Series of Poker online bracelet events. They even welcome special guest Daniel Negreanu to have him breakdown the recently-announced GG Poker schedule and share his plans to play throughout July and August.

Ep 66 – Making Hero Calls, Timex Prop Bet Update, WSOP Online Event Drama, And More

Happy July 4th week. Lots of topics on today’s episode including the WSOP online event drama, Jake and Nate share hand histories of recent hands they played, the dentist is open, Timex has started shooting free throws, what happens to your bitcoin when you die, and more. Be safe out there and enjoy!

Poker Action Line 6/30/2020

Howard Mash, reigning Seniors Champ from the 2019 WSOP, and South Florida pro Michael Tait join the show to talk about their poker lives during the pandemic. Howard discusses the strange experience of his upcoming title defense in the online series and Michael talks about adjustments in the live Local scene.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-30-20 with Guest Hossein Ensan

Bernard Lee chats with 2019 WSOP Main Event Champ Hossein Ensan.

Ep 185 – Chris Moneymaker

The RecPoker panel of Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, Rob Washam, John Somsky, and Andrew Feist chat with Chris Moneymaker, winner of the WSOP Main Event in 2003 resulting in the “Moneymaker Effect” that included a tripling of the Main Event field the very next year. We talk WSOP, recreational player strategy, and the importance of learning in the context of community

WSOP Online Schedule and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the 2020 WSOP online gold bracelet schedule, PokerStars’ new Stadium Series, and more.

The best thing that happened this week

Poker manages to steal Andrew’s joy once again but, this week, there is a silver lining as Andrew shares the best thing that happened to him this week.

The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 7 – Apestyles Alex Scott Fedor Holz

For our a Season 12 curtain closer, we are joined by arguably the greatest ever online poker player – Jonathon ‘Apestyles’ Van Fleet. We have a fascinating deep dive into the industry with the former Managing Director of Poker for MPN, Alex Scott. Our strategy hand is a nasty one from David’s final table of the Unibet Poker Supernova. We give our views on poker retirement with the help of poker legend Fedor Holz. Plus, Ian has some news, controversy and big results!

