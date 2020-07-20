July 17th, 2020 – World Series of Poker Online Update and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge podcast, we can an update on the Online World Series of Poker on WSOP.com, a preview of the GG Poker WSOP events and of course some strategy.

PokerNews Podcast: 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Winners Ryan Depaulo & Ron McMillen

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest in the World Series of Poker online bracelet events. They even welcome guests Ryan Depaulo, who won a bracelet in Event #12: $500 The Big 500 No-Limit Hold’em, and Ron “MacDaddy15” McMillen, who took down Event #9: $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Max.

#67 Gillian Epp: Traveling the World & Crushing Cash Games

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is cash game destroyer of worlds and Twitch streamer Gillian Epp.If you aren’t familiar with Gillian’s work, you should probably count your blessings as her format of choice is the one that’s nearest and dearest to my own heart, cash games. .

Ivey’s Borgata Settlement & WSOP Online News – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #79

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with – 1:00 Daniel goes loco on stream 11:25 Bank Of America Sucks 15:05 Ivey Settlement/News 24:20 GG $5M WSOP Giveaway 31:45 WSOP News/Winners/Stories 56:40 Tweets of the week: Where have they been? Biggest games we’ve played. 1:12:35 VM Questions, Online Tells, Full Tilt/Lederer Banter. Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932

From ThePokerForge.com: Training a +EV Mindset #300

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/EVmindset Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Parking lot poker and Ivey settles with Borgata

JULY 17 POKERCAST RECAP: A player wins a World Series of Poker online bracelet while in a parking lot; Ivey settles with Borgata, and Aussie poker players are fined for COVID violations. Plus, we recap more poker room reopenings-reclosings, complete an O’Mally’s Move and Thomas F. has the Hand of the Week with K-K.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 07/17/2020 – The Heartbreak of the Online Event

(Topic begins at 0:08:30 mark): onestep calls in asking for funding for unspecified trips. (0:16:10): Ken Strauss, who showed his penis at the 2019 WSOP, given probation for last year’s meltdown….. (0:39:17): Mike Matusow has meltdown on Twitch, then Twitter after getting slow-rolled by wsop.com player…. (1:04:08): Daniel Negreanu flips out on Twitch when he experiences connection issues on WSOP.com…. (1:08:58):

WPH #312: $25/$50 Live Cash Game – Jennifer Tilly BLUFFS on the River!

Weekly Poker Hand #312: In this multiway pot, Jennifer Tilly goes for the small river bluff vs Alec Torelli and Dan Zack and gets it through! This is a great…(Visited 5 time, 5 visit today)

What Exactly Is Jason Koon Doing Im This Super High Stakes Game?

Jason Koon is certainly among the best in the world, but he ends up making some peculiar decisions against Elton Tsang at nosebleed stakes. The Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ah 2h 7c TURN: Qs River: Jc

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

The Person Behind Jamie Kerstetter’s Twitter Personality of the Year | Ep: 10

Poker pro, podcaster, broadcaster … political activist? Jamie Kerstetter is all over the poker scene. In this episode of Heart of Poker, Kara Scott goes in-depth with the woman who won Twitter personality of the year at the Global Poker Awards.

Poker Action Line 07/15/2020

Interesting stories abound from the WSOP Online series including a frustrated Daniel Negreanu and his spotty internet connection, a 70-year-old bracelet winner in his first online tourney and a happy champion who captured the title in a Whole Foods parking lot.

Joe McKeehen Wins Third Career WSOP Gold Bracelet

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, the two recap all that’s happened in the 2020 World Series of Poker, the online version.

E041: Jeff Platt talks WSOP 2020 Online, New Hosting Gigs & Punching Mike Matusow!

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with poker broadcaster extraordinaire, Jeff Platt, about busting his first WSOP final table, his upcoming Twitch show with Survivor all-stars Boston Rob & Tyson Apostol, Ryan Depaulo’s absurd bracelet win in a Whole Foods parking lot, and how much he’d love to punch Mike Matusow!

Ep 68 – RYAN DEPAULO INTERVIEW EPISODE

Ryan Depaulo for over an hour talking poker, winning a WSOP bracelet in his car in a parking lot, degenerate gambling, ACR, content creating, vlogging, and much more. Get to know the Degenerate Gambler.

The Grid 041 ft. Soheb Porbandarwala – Queen-Deuce Offsuit

This week we welcome Soheb Porbandarwala to the GRID. The 30-year-old poker pro has been successful in both live and online poker, winning millions of dollars and five WSOP circuit rings. He came on the GRID to talk about a quite legendary hand with Queen-deuce offsuit, that took place at a WSOP circuit event in…

#66 Jarred “GodsBigToe” Gabin: Passionate Poker Coach, Community Builder, MTT Wizard

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast has won a major MTT on every US friendly poker site and is one of the most popular coaches in the game today, Jarred “godsbigtoe” Gabin.Toe has been in and around the game of poker since the early 2000’s and has been playing off of the same bankroll that began with him with a $5 PokerStars freeroll.

Ep 187 – New Website & the RecPoker Community

One week ago, rec.poker relaunched with an amazing new website. The crew talks about the website, but with a focus on how it is just a tool to achieve our ultimate vision — the creation of a vibrant and encouraging poker learning community. We love poker; and we love playing and learning in the context of relationship… and now, finally, we have the tool to help us do that effectively. Make sure you check out rec.poker to find out how to join the community for free! If you want to upgrade to Premium or the RECing Crew, use the code RELAUNCH to get $50 off your annual membership.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-14-20 with Guest Ron McMillen

Ron McMillen chats with Bernard Lee about his recent win in the wsop.com event #9.

Should you celebrate cashing a tournament?

Andrew placed 49th out of 1479 in a WSOP bracelet event and Busi asks whether it is appropriate to celebrate a tournament cash, and how does one celebrate a small win and if it is even worth celebrating.

The post Should you celebrate cashing a tournament? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Hanlon’s Razor – Stupidity – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 7-13-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…No visits yet

Do You Like This Weird Line From Davidi Kitai?

Davidi Kitai is a legend for his live reads, but sometimes he’s the one making his opponents make the decisions. Did this line of his maximize his chances for a good result?

FLOP: Ad 9c 5h TURN: Qd River: 10s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

