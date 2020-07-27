The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 1 – Lon McEachern Chris Da Silva Dan Smith George Devine

We are back for Season (hopefully not unlucky) 13! Joining us for our curtain raiser is ‘the voice of poker’ Lon McEachern and Battle of Malta Highroller champion and Hippodrome ambassador Chris Da Silva. We’ve also got strategy from Dan Smith who takes us through a HUGE river bluff versus Fedor Holz heads-up at the 2016 One Drop. Our good pal George Devine stops by to chat about poker and his #LockdownLookback at all 12 seasons of The Chip Race. There is also news, results and meltdown chats with Ian Simpson.

The Grid 042 ft. Joe McKeehen– Queen-Ten Offsuit

Three-time WSOP Champion Joe McKeehen steps into the GRID to talk about a hand from the World Poker Tour final table at Rolling Thunder in 2017. The 2015 World Series of Poker Champion rivered the nuts with queen-ten offsuit, in a riveting hand that captured the imagination of the poker world. The flop was Ace of hearts,...

July 24th, 2020 – Matt Stout on the CSOP , WSOP and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton Fletcher is joined by poker pro Matt Stout to get an update on the Charity Series of Poker, how he has been doing in the Online WSOP and they review a recent heads up hand that Matt Stout played at a final table.

#70 Jerod Smith: Part-Time Lawyer, Full Time Poker Pro

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is poker pro, streamer, and lawyer Jerrod Smith.Jerrod is a full-time poker pro who lives in a grindhouse in Las Vegas with former Chasing Poker Greatness guest Brian “The Golden Blazer” Frenzel.And before we jump into the show, I know you hear me emphasize the importance of community in your poker journey over and over and over again … but it is such a critical thing not only for expediting your growth as a poker player but also in, frankly, maintaining your sanity.

The 5 Mental Aspects of a Winning Poker Mind #301

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod301 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

WPH #313: POWER Poker in a Live Cash Game

Weekly Poker Hand #313: In this hand we see a multiway pot in a $25/$50 cash game and after the big blind leads, I go for the raise on the…

Episode 77 – Shifting Mindsets: Satellites to Main Events

Welcome to Episode 77! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset!

WSOP Online stalled

JULY 24 POKERCAST RECAP: The WSOP Online series was stalled by a critical bug; the poker flasher gets probation and a 1-year-old gets a poker-themed birthday party. Plus, we have a new O’Mally’s Move and Matt Hayward has a pot-limit Omaha Hand of the Week for us.

PokerNews Podcast: “World Famous” Pat “IchiiKawawa” Lyons Discusses 2020 WSOP Online Win

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the latest in the 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet events. They even welcome the world-famous Pat “IchiiKawawa” Lyons, who topped a 1,382-entry field to win Event #17: $777 No-Limit Hold’em for $173,551 and a WSOP gold bracelet. They also discuss wins by Kenny “Chopuh” Huynh, Tony “Panoramic” Dunst, and Kevin “therealkg” Gerhart, just to name a few.

Ep 69 – What’s The Cheapest Thing You’ve Ever Seen A Poker Player Do?

Episode 69 in the books! We cover Jake ripping his foot open on a nail, and then get into the cheapest things poker players have done to save a buck. Then we talk some poker tournament strategy- going in about how to know if you’re actually good at poker tournaments, and going for the win vs playing passive when deep in tourneys. It’s a nice episode, enjoy!

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #359: Simon says, Bruce returns to poker, Jeff’s Vegas report, Gutterball and a Kenny-ism

Bruce is finally back playing poker after a four-month hiatus. Robbie was the big winner in his Dad’s home poker game, where they welcomes a special guest: Simon. Our sound engineer, Jeff, joins us again to give us a trip report on his time in Las Vegas, sharing tales from the felt and the overall vibe of the city. We take a moment to discuss the importance of including the folks in more at-risk categories who aren’t playing poker during the pandemic; we can’t forget about ‘em! Finally, we leave you with our first ever Kenny-ism!

E042: Ryan Depaulo on Being a Degenerate, Winning Bracelets & Sucking the D for Stakes?

This week on The Rake: Our favourite Degenerate Gambler, Ryan Depaulo! Hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter chat with Ryan about his absurd WSOP bracelet win from a Whole Foods parking lot, what it’s like balancing poker with creative content creation, and dive deep into the question on everybody’s mind: Are folks really out there sucking d*ck for stakes?

#69 Jamie Staples: OG Poker Streamer and PartyPoker Pro

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one of the pioneers and most recognizable faces in the world of Twitch poker streaming Jamie Staples.Jaime and his younger brother Matt (Who’s a former CPG guest) are PartyPoker sponsored pros and I wanna say a couple of things straight away:1) I had never met or interacted with Jaime in any way before he and I had this conversation.2) It became painfully obvious to me as our conversation went on as to why he has such a massive following: The man is as authentic and as genuine as it gets.

Playing Live Poker for the First Time – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 7-22-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

Ep 188 – Jason Su

Jason Su, author of “Poker With Presence: Unlocking the Final 15%” joins the panel. Also joining the panel is special guest Woody Adams, the most recent member of the RECing Crew. Jason talks about the importance of the mental game of poker, shares some easy exercises, and shares his own personal experiences. He also gives insight into an actual example from Chris Jones of how we can get thrown off our optimal game.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 07/24/2020 – Fountain Rip Tide

(Topic starts at 0:19:05 mark): Poker pro Susie Zhao aka "Susie Q" murdered in Michigan…. (0:27:47): Marle Cordeiro under fire for saying that some girls "suck dick for stakes" on her podcast…. (1:25:45): Call from listener "Herbie".... (1:33:18): Lon McEachern somewhat defends Mike Postle on Chip Race podcast….

WSOP Action Kicks Off On GGPoker and Lex Wins $125K On Stream

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back with a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, this time discussing the WSOP action starting on GGPoker, Lex Veldhuis winning $125,000 while streaming, and more.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Annie Wang LK019

Our July Ladies Knight features 18-year-old IM Annie Wang, who captivated the chess world in 2018, when she nearly won the US Women’s Championship at just 15. Since that feat, Annie has continued to raise her playing level. In 2019, Annie won the Pan-American World Junior to earn her IM title and her first GM norm. A recent…

Spotting Imbalances – Episode 181

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands$2-3380 effectiveHero opens CO with 99 to $10, BU folds, SB 3-bets to $36, BB folds, Hero calls.$72 Flop Q72rVillain bets 30, hero calls.$132 Turn 6Villain bets $115, Hero?

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-21-20 with Guest Ryan Depaulo

WSOP Summer Online Series Event #12 Winner, Ryan Depaulo is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Poker Action Line 07/20/2020

Online website crash delays 2 WSOP tourneys to next weekend and poker players are not happy. We discuss the disaster for GG Poker and whether they’ll survive it. Also, the “Naked Bandit” gets his punishment for dropping his pants at last year’s WSOP.

#68 Andrew Brokos: Co-Host ThinkingPoker Podcast & Author of Play Optimal Poker

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the host of the “Thinking Poker” podcast and author of Play Optimal Poker 1 and 2 Andrew Brokos.Andrew’s another one of those human beings who makes you consider your personal beliefs.Recently on Twitter in a thread about the Daniel Negreanu WSOP software meltdown Andrew left me with a this statement

Know what you signed up for- A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 7-20-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

Did Art Just Fall Into A Masterful Trap?

Art faces off against Yoh Viral, who has some tricks up his sleeve. Did Yoh’s tricks get the best of Art this time? The Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ah Kd 5s TURN: 4d River: 8h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

