The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 2 – Isaac Haxton Ben Farrell Postflopmalone Patrick Leonard

On this week’s show, David and Dara welcome poker phenom Isaac Haxton to the show. They also sit down with online and live crusher Ben Farrell. They examine a fascinating deep-stack strategy spot with 'Postflopmalone’. The current Pocketfives #2 ranked player Patrick Leonard joins the lads to discuss the subject of poker unions and poker stables. Plus, Ian casts his eye over the 'shit-sandwich’ of news in the poker world.

234 – Steve and Carlos: WITWICWRN

For those wondering, Steve’s easy acronym – WITWICWRN – stands for 'Where in The World Is Carlos Welch RIght Now’. While it does not roll of the tongue, it is a question that always comes up when we have Carlos on. The two discuss about fishing, cryptocurrency, and at 30:50 they dive into a strategy hand discussion.

July 31st, 2020 – Twitter Feuds, Twitch Drama and Poker Wars with Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Killingbird to discuss the recent drama on poker Twitter and Twitch including the recent banning on Daniel Negreanu on Twitch. They also review a recent hand that he played on Americas Cardroom in the strategy segment.

From Post-flop Online Poker: Chapter 5 Narrowing Ranges Post-flop #302

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/PostflopOnlinePoker Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: Tony Dunst & Roberto Romanello Discuss Bracelet Wins; Negreanu vs. Polk

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the latest in the 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet events. They even welcome guests World Poker Tour commentator Tony Dunst, who captured his second gold bracelet, and first-time bracelet winner Roberto Romanello, who by doing so completed poker’s Triple Crown.

124 – Johannes Mansbart – From Professional Sports to Pokercode CEO

Click Here To Try Elliot Roe’s Primed Mind For Free This week’s guest is Johannes Mansbart, the CEO of Pokercode, Fedor Holz’s poker training company and online community. Johannes didn’t start his career in the poker world. He had a passion for soccer, trained for many years, became a professional, and decided to switch his focus after feeling unfulfilled in the sports world. Listen to this episode to hear about Johannes’ journey from former athlete to creating an elite poker community with his friend, Fedor Holz. Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

WPH #314: Going For 3 Streets of Value with AK!

Weekly Poker Hand #314: In this hand from a live $25/$50 cash game, I get 3 streets of value with AK! Even in multi-way pots, you should still bet thinly…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Negreanu loses it again

JULY 31 POKERCAST RECAP: Daniel Negreanu loses it again; a poker player turns up dead in Michigan; more lawsuit news, and Facebook enters the AI poker realm. We complete an O’Mally’s Move and AUPT champ Jaime Haletky has the Hand of the Week.

Is This Play By Ludo Geilich Defensible?

Ludo Geilich burst onto the tournament scene a few years ago, dialing up the already ample aggression we became accustomed to on the EPT. Did he do it well, though? Was there good thought behind his constant aggression? The guys break down one of his plays.

FLOP: 3h Js 6d TURN: 9s River: As

Ep 70 – Negreanu Vs Polk HEADS UP FOR ROLLS DEATH MATCH (Plus Much More Poker Drama!)

Ep 70! What a doozy. We get into all the poker drama from the week- Deeb vs Daniel, LaPlante vs racism, Jaffe’s tough convos, and of course, Polk vs Daniel, which has now created a HU 4 Rollz death match between the two. Plus an update on Jake’s mangled foot, and the stock market is fake as hell. Jam packed awesome fun episode, enjoy!

Bracelet Winners, Controversy, and Heads Up for Rolls

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast to discuss the latest WSOP gold bracelet winners and a whole bunch of controversy from the poker world.

Ep 189 – Gareth James

Gareth James, known as Gazellig online, has been a tournament poker coach since 2012, teaching the strategies to be successful at multi-table tournaments both live and online. He has worked with all manner of players, from those getting their feet wet in the wonderful world of tournament poker for the first time right up to the high stakes cash game players wanting a tournament poker primer before one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Find out more at https://www.mttpokerschool.com/

E043: Ebony Kenney on Negreanu’s Outburst, COVID Madness, & Gender Stereotypes in Poker

This week on The Rake: Ebony Kenney! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to Ebony about Daniel Negreanu’s recent dental / anal Twitch chat meltdown, America’s COVID failure, the challenging transition from live poker to playing online, and her take on the problem of female stereotypes in the poker community.

#71 Maria Konnikova: A Poker Journey Unlike Any Other

Today’s guest on the podcast is the best-selling author of the runaway hit “The Biggest Bluff”, Maria Konnikova.Maria has a journey through poker that I can pretty much guarantee is unlike anybody else’s in the world.

Poker Action Line 07/28/2020

Daniel Negreanu is in the spotlight again for his second temper meltdown online this month. Plus, BIG Dave & the 2 Joes take a look at the effects of the pandemic on our favorite sports and how that relates to the poker world.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-28-20 with Guest Tony Dunst

The WPT’s Tony Dunst, now a 2x WSOP Bracelet winner, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Triple Barrel Bluff Examples! – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 7-27-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Promised a Bracelet

Andrew checks in from Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and fills us in on his tournament grind for the online WSOP.

He Did THE Play!

There’s a particular play we have been anticipating for a while, and Chris Klodnicki finally attempts it on LATB. Does he pull it off? Is it a good time for the play? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 7s Jd 3s TURN: 5s River: 10d

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 07/31/2020 – The Revolving Brandon Door

Four co-hosts — Brandon, tradershky, khalwat, and Vintage One join us at various points of this almost 9-hour monster episode. (Topic begins at 0:28:45 mark): Daniel Negreanu banned from Twitch as a result of violent threats to a troll in chat…. (1:02:07): New Doug Polk video mocking Negreanu meltdown leads to planned heads up match…. (1:37:36): tradershky ripped off by Bovada regarding tournament tickets…. (2:29:38): Former PFA listener & WSOP bracelet listener Ryan Laplante under fire for past racial slurs in chat…. (3:04:26):

