E044: NORMAN CHAD: This is the Worst WSOP of the Century!

This week on The Rake: We’ve got the voice of poker himself, Norman Chad! Hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter talk to Norm about why he thinks this year’s WSOP sucks, his beef with Fox Sports host and COVID denier Clay Travis, and the impending Daniel Negreanu vs Doug Polk showdown. Plus… Puppies!

The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 2 – Isaac Haxton Ben Farrell Postflopmalone Patrick Leonard

On this week’s show, David and Dara welcome poker phenom Isaac Haxton to the show. They also sit down with online and live crusher Ben Farrell. They examine a fascinating deep-stack strategy spot with 'Postflopmalone’. The current Pocketfives #2 ranked player Patrick Leonard joins the lads to discuss the subject of poker unions and poker stables. Plus, Ian casts his eye over the 'shit-sandwich’ of news in the poker world.

#72 Brad Wilson: Jennifer Shahade Turns the Tables

Jennifer Shahade takes the reins and turns the tables on Coach Brad.Enjoy.

August 7th, 2020 – Polk vs. Negreanu HU4ROLLZ and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton digs a bit more in to the Doug Polk vs. Daniel Negreanu HU4ROLLZ match and revisits some of the incidents that Daniel has recently been called out for.

#73 Drew Gonzalez: Professional Poker Player, Thirst Lounge Host, Twitch Partner

My guest today on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is former Thirst Lounge Host, Twitch Partner, and professional poker player @BetOnDrew Drew Gonzalez.I think you’re really going to love how open and self-reflective Drew is about his more than decade long poker journey..

PokerNews Podcast: Recapping the 2020 WSOP .com Bracelet Series w/ Guest Nick Guagenti

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway and Jeff Platt recap the 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet event series on WSOP.com, including Ian Steinman claiming the WSOP.com Player of the Series. They then welcome guest longtime grinder Nick Guagenti, who finally captured his first bracelet after taking down Event #29: $2,000 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack for $305,433.

Two Mindset Moments From Post-flop Online Poker #303

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/MindsetMoments Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Kristen Bicknell Goes For The Bracelet

Bicknell headlined the WSOP $2,500 6-max event, and this hand was one of her most interesting. The Guys break down some really interesting choices made by both Bicknell and her oponent.

FLOP: Jd 4d 6d TURN: Ad River: 10d

Poker player missing and a world record

AUG. 7 POKERCAST RECAP: Poker pro Brad Booth is missing; there’s an online poker site that allows voice chat; a world record for chip-stacking is broken, and a suspect has been found in the Michigan pro player slaying. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Ross B. has the Hand of the Week with K-K.

WPH #315: Playing Pocket Jacks with Over-Cards on the Board

Weekly Poker Hand #314: In this hand from a live $25/$50 cash game, I get 3 streets of value with AK! Even in multi-way pots, you should still bet thinly…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

Ep 71 – Brad Owen Joins The Show From Mexico, Portnoy Is Getting Into Bitcoin, And The Venom

We kick off today’s show talking about Dave Portnoy possibly joining Bitcoin Twitter and all the poker players who are going nuts about it. We then talk about the Venom FT and some storylines around that. Then at the 17 minute mark Brad Owen joins the show for over an hour to talk about everything: Grinding tournaments in Mexico, MTT emotions vs cash games, the possible return of meet up games, his desire to be a pro rollerblader, and SO MUCH MORE. Enjoy!

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #360: Back to Our Roots

Bruce plays more home games (2) than Robbie (0) for the first time in ages, so which WSOP Main Event champion reached out to empathize with Robbie’s plight? Also, the hosts discuss the debut of #TheOrbit, an innovative new concept in poker media showcasing a panel discussion of poker experts. We get back to our roots, reviewing an excellent article about home games from the PokerStars blog. Finally, Ben Ludlow wraps up the show with another must-listen One Outer on the imminent Polk vs. Negreanu grudge match!

Negreanu vs. Polk and High Stakes Duel

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest happenings from the poker world, including Daniel Negreanu versus Doug Polk, High Stakes Duel debuting on PokerGO, and more.

Ep 190 – Maria Konnikova

Maria Konnikova is the author of two New York Times bestsellers, The Confidence Game and Mastermind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes. Her new book, The Biggest Bluff, was just released in June. .

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 107 – Reverse Implied Odds

Merv and Ben return with another double down episode featuring two posers and two stratchat hands. Would you call a 4-bet shove with AK suited for your tournament life at 35 big blinds? What are reverse implied odds? The two hands are at 40:48 and 58:57 and both were sent in by listeners.

The Grid 043 ft. Bill Perkins– Ace-Eight Offsuit

Investor, poker player and author Bill Perkins enters the GRID to discuss a high stakes hand he played against Antonio Esfandiari in 2018, on Poker After Dark. Perkins, holding Ace-Eight in position, saw a T68 two club flop on a four-way pot with Antonio (the original raiser) and both blinds. Antonio c-bet and everyone called…

Poker Action Line 08/04/2020

Fresh off his third WSOP bracelet win, Tony Dunst tweets his thoughts on how to improve next year’s online series – BIG Dave & Joe discuss. The guys also take a look at the lack of mixed games in the series, courtesy of open letter by pro Melissa Burr to the WSOP.

Crushing Live Poker w/ Special Guest Bart Hanson – Episode 182

More Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhandsBart Hanson's training site: https://crushlivepoker.com/Use this coupon code to get the first 37 days for free: BHA20201/3300 effectiveBU Straddle 8. Action starts in SB.Hero raises SB to 20 KcTc, BB calls, LJ calls, others fold. 61 Flop 9d4d3cHero bet 30, BB call, LJ fold.120 Turn KhHero bet 50, BB raise all-in for 240 total, hero?

Negreanu vs. Doug Polk Hu4Rollz, Daniel Does Mexico – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #80

0:26 Intro, DNegs in Mexico 10:00 Doug Polk Hu4Rollz 27:15 PokerGo Heads Up Matches, More Hu4Rollz talk 34:00 WSOP on GG Talk, Structures, Bracelet Bets 45:00 GG Continued: Buying Pieces Of Daniel, Server Overload Discussion 59:40 Brad Booth Missing 1:01:44 Tweets 1:22:40 Voicemails/Mailbag Questions Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-04-20 with Guests Jeff Platt & David Tuchman

Bernard Lee is joined by Jeff Platt and David Tuchman.

Playing Your Best in High-Pressure Situations A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 8-3-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan…

Is This A Clear Mistake By Garret?

Garret is constantly putting himself in thin spots on LATB, so inevitably he ends up with tough decisions. Did he get this one right? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ks Qs 9s TURN: 4d River: Ad

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 08/06/2020 – A Dime For Your Thoughts

(Topic begins at 0:29:59 mark): Ken Scalir calls in…. (0:45:37): An arrest has been made in the Susie Zhao murder…. (1:40:49): Poker pro Robert Goldbarb comes on to discuss the untimely death of fellow Vegas pro Robert Gray, who passed away this week from COVID-19 at age 56…. (2:10:22): Norman Chad and Jamie Kerstetter go after Negreanu on podcast, Daniel responds angrily…. (3:18:53): .

