The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 3 – Mason Malmuth Lynn Gilmartin Marle Cordeiro Daniel Dvoress

This week we have an eclectic quartet from poker’s A-list. Player, author and 2+2 owner Mason Malmuth joins us to discuss his new book 'The History of The World from A Gambler’s Perspective’. Poker presenter, producer, anchor and business woman Lynn Gilmartin stops by to talk about the WPT WOC and more. We’ve got strategy with poker pro, Youtuber and Twitcher Marle Cordeiro. We discuss poker’s past, present and future with bracelet winner Daniel Dvoress. We’ve also got a news round-up from Ian Simpson.

How Jason Koon Learned to Battle Poker Superheroes | Ep: 11

On the latest episode of the Heart of Poker Podcast, Kara speaks with ultra high-stakes poker pro Jason Koon. Known best for his huge high roller wins and his ability to compete and win against the best poker players on the planet, Jason is also an extremely thoughtful and down-to-earth human.

Is GG Really Banning Winners? WSOP News, Molly’s Game Stories – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #81

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:10 NHL Playoff chatter, WSOP Cashes, Sleep Cycles 18:43 More Heads Up Match Details 25:00 GG Banning “Winners”/BumHunters Discussion 51:15 WSOP News 1:14:40 Eric Seidel Blinding Story 1:40:44 Molly’s Game Celebrity Poker Stories Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss

Petrangelo Wins WPT Title and GGPoker Drama

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest WSOP bracelet winners, Nick Petrangelo winning a World Poker Tour title, and a bit of drama surrounding a situation involving GGPoker.

August 14th, 2020 – GGPoker Banning Winning Players and Some Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the recent allegations of GGPoker banning winning players on their platform. He also reviews some hands from a recent tournament that he played in a $100 tournament on WSOP.

#74 Kevin Rabichow: The Bobby Flay’er of High Stakes HU

Today’s guest on Chasing Poker Greatness is Run It Once Elite coach and high stakes HU crusher Kevin Rabichow.I very much see a lot of my own spirit in Kevin. He thinks deeply about poker’s myriad of complicated issues, he genuinely loves when his students find success, and he wants to leave the world of poker as a better place than where he found it.

Who is Positional Polly? #304

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/PositionalPolly Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: 2-Time Bracelet Winner Alek Stasiak & WSOP .com Champ Nahrain Tamero

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt recap the 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet event series from GGPoker. They then welcome double bracelet winner Alek “astazz” Stasiak as well as Nahrain “2Rivers” Tamero, the only female to win a bracelet this summer thus far.

125 – JackStack99 – Riding the Emotional Rollercoaster

Click Here To Enroll In Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass After Black Friday, JackStack99 took a life gamble… He left his home in Queens, NY for Montreal to focus on playing online poker professionally. Following his success in high-stakes spin-and-go games, Jack co-founded Team 651, his stable for spins players. In this episode, Jack shares his expensive staking mistakes, how a curious mindset saved his poker career, and why only focusing on your results will keep you on a rollercoaster… Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

Poker updates, Seidel and Ooka Luka

AUG. 14 POKERCAST RECAP: Tournament series are returning; Erik Seidel gets some guff and we chat about Norman Chad’s Ooka Luka videos. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Peter K. has the poker Hand of the Week with A-K.

WPH #316: Texas Card House Live Cash Game Hand [ HUGE STRADDLE]

Weekly Poker Hand #316: In this hand from the Texas Card House, they’re playing a $1/$3 cash game with a $20 straddle. Make sure you’re adjusting properly to these situations,...No visits yet

Dnegs Faces A MASSIVE Overbet By Doyle

It’s the halcyon days of poker – The Big Game cash game – and Negreanu is facing multiple huge bets from Doyle Brunson. How should he proceed? The guys break it down.

FLOP: 10s 10h 7d TURN: 5c River: Ks/3c

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

Ep 72 – Being So Good At Poker They Ban You From Playing

Episode 72!!! Today we talk about GG Poker banning players who are winning too much on their site, we talk about the morals of sitting out when playing heads up if your opponent doesn’t show up, Jake running terribly in swaps over his long career, and some Jake vs LeBron in tennis to close the show. We also answer a bunch of your Twitter questions and welcome Deion Sanders to Barstool. Enjoy!

Stuck with Big Slick at Talking Stick – Episode 183

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands2-3 750 effective with BUCO open limp, BU raise to 15, SB fold, Hero call BB AKo, CO call.42 Flop KT5rCheck, check, BU bet 15, Hero call, CO call87 Turn 6Check, check, BU bet 35, hero call, CO fold 157 River AHero lead 55, BU raise to 175, Hero?

E045: Marty Mathis Wins $1.3 Million on ACR’s Venom

This week on The Rake: Longtime online grinder Marty Mathis! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with Marty about his recent $1.3 Million cash as runner-up of ACR’s Venom, life in Mexico during COVID, his thoughts on the current state of online poker, and… jalapeño margaritas?

Ep 191 – Clayton Fletcher

Clayton Fletcher is a poker player, comedian, and host of the Tournament Poker Edge podcast. Currently living in New York, Clayton shares about his journeys as a stand-up comedian (they love him in Sweden) and experiences making a deep Main Event run. We chat about a number of things including his epic respond during some verbal banter at the WSOP Main Event. He is easy to find including ClaytonFletcher.com, tournamentpokeredge.com and on Twitter @ClaytonComic

Detox Files 5: The Next Level of Performance Enhancement

Nick Howard returns with Detox Files #5.If you’ve ever found yourself stuck in a cycle of high ambition that quickly leads to emotional distress, this is an episode you do not want to miss.For more Detox Files visit https://chasingpokergreatness.com/detox-files

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 8-11-20 with Guest Chad Holloway

Chad Holloway of Poker News is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Can Hellmuth Pull Off The Monster Bluff Against Antonio For $100k?

Phil Hellmuth and Antonio Esfandiari are playing a heads up sit n go for $100k, and Phil makes a big move. Is it a good move? How should Antonio react? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Kd 4h 10c TURN: Qd River: Ks

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

