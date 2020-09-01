E047: KL Cleeton on Dogs, D&D, Veronica Brill & Accessibility in Poker!

NOTE: The YouTube version of this episode includes subtitles for our guest. Click on any of the timestamps in the description to be taken to the video.

This week on The Rake: Effingham Legend KL Cleeton! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to KL about his poker backstory, the challenges of playing live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Veronica Brill’s fundraiser for an accessible poker van, why Bill Perkins should let him borrow his private jet, and his deep love for dogs, dad, and Dungeons & Dragons!

Mike McDonald’s Prop Bet Controversy, WSOP Winner, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss all of the latest poker news, including Mike McDonald’s free throw prop bet causing a stir and messaging from GGPoker that upset members in the community.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-01-20 with Guest Norm Chad

Norm Chad stops by to chat with Bernard on The Bernard Lee Poker Show.

A flawed contest

This week, Busi decides that moving to Mexico might be the play, but Andrew’s telephone anxiety might stand in the way of making this a reality.

Does This 2x Pot River Bet Make Sense?

Garret Adelstein has a great hand, but he’s facing a massive bet. How should he interpret it? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Jd 3c 6h TURN: 2h River: 9h

Ep 195 – Forum On Note – Taking (@Wojami)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Wojami asking about taking notes in online tournaments. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses what kind of notes to take, Taylor Maas suggests what info to pay attention to when writing notes, and they talk about different ways to record and review them. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review!

PokerNews Podcast: Alyssa MacDonald Discusses Deep WSOP Run

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt recap the latest 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet event series from GGPoker. They then welcome guest Alyssa MacDonald, who talks about her deep run in the $10K Heads-Up Championship. They also discuss Patrick Leonard’s idea of doing away with nine-handed poker, break down the World Poker Tour WOC Mix-Max Championship, examine the new high-stakes scene (which includes new record-breaking NLH hands) and the MSPT Grand Falls, which is the first mid-major live poker tournament in the USA in nearly six months.

August 28th, 2020 – Timex Propbets, Anonymous Players and Strategy

On this episode of Tournament Poker Edge, Clayton discusses his first time playing with Mike “Timex” McDonald, his opinion on being able to play anonymously in online poker and his return to profitability after a tough July in the World Series of Poker online events. And, of course, he reviews some hands he recently played in the strategy segment.

#78 Marle Cordeiro: High Stakes Cash Game Crusher, Co-Host of “The Rake”, & YouTube Vlogger

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is high stakes cash game crusher, YouTube Vlogger, and fellow poker podcaster Marle Cordeiro.It’s always refreshing when I’m reminded of some undeniable truths that exist in the world.One of those is that you simply cannot be courageous without being afraid. And I guarantee that anyone who has put themselves out there in a vulnerable and significant way has felt a massive amount of fear.

126 – Benjamin Rolle – Climbing to High Stakes and Keeping a Beginner’s Mindset

Bencb worked his way up from the micro stakes after going broke three times… Want to know how he did it? He says it’s all about consistency, especially with all the boring stuff. It may not be as sexy as a huge win at the tables, but a long-term winning mindset means putting in the time and energy – over and over and over again. It means staying curious and keeping your ego in check. Even if you’re crushing it and moving up those stakes, Ben says you’ve got to maintain that beginner’s mindset and watch out for your blind spots… In this episode, Benjamin Rolle (AKA bencb) shares his rags-to-riches success story in online poker, the deep emotional work he did to get there, and loads of advice for players looking to move up in stakes. Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 08/28/2020 – Thanks A Million

(Topic starts at 0:27:54 mark): Vintage One talks about working in Hollywood under the threat of coronavirus…. (0:39:55): Clarification about error on Veronica Brill / Stones segment last week…. (0:44:05): GGPoker offering to unban previously banned players — but is there a catch?.... (1:45:00): PokerBros app thrown off of Apple app store…. (2:03:12): Idiotic $50 WSOP bracelet event on GGPoker draws record number of entries…. (2:16:23):

The Grid 044 ft. Fintan “EasyWithAces”– Ace-Ten Offsuit

Twitch streamer, SCOOP Champion and PokerStars Ambassador Fintan “EasyWithAces” Hand enters the GRID to talk about two pivotal hands with ace-ten offsuit. In a rare live poker appearance, he reached the final table at the 2017 Irish Open as chip leader. But as his stack dwindled, he looked down at ace-ten off in the Big…

5 Steps to Build Strong Poker Play and Study Habits #306

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod306 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

WPH #318: Triple Barrel Bluff at the Texas Card House

Weekly Poker Hand #318: In this hand, the Queen of Felt 3-bets from early position and goes for the triple barrel bluff! Would you try this bluff? Check out Texas…(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

Episode 189 – 27/08/2020 – Griffin Benger

The podcast is back from its two-month summer hiatus. But James and Joe haven’t had a break. They’ve been hard at work on the #StadiumSeries live streams and preparing for another three weeks inside the PokerStars Arena hosting cards-up coverage of #WCOOP2020. Both are discussed on this week’s show, in the company of Griffin Benger, a core member of the commentary team for both productions.

Freethrow Bet Drama, WSOP Updates, DNegs $25k Recap, Hurricane Szn – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #82

0:10 Intros & NHL Playoffs 7:37 Mike McDonald Free Throw Bet & Drama With Nick Schulman 22:50 Hurricane Season – Daniel’s house flooding 25:13 WSOP Main Event – Strategy Talk 36:55 More WSOP talk – $25k recap 40:17 People’s Choice Events – New Bracelets Added! 25k heads up and why this is a fan favourite. 44:50 Will the Main Event hit the guarantee?

Poker profiling, frozen accounts and AI

AUG. 28 POKERCAST RECAP: Labeling pros online to protect the poker ecosystem, another pro’s bank account is frozen and will AI ever conquer human emotion? We have more poker room reopenings and we complete an O’Mally’s Move. Matt H. has the Hand of the Week and it’s PLO.

We HATE This Play By Phil Hellmuth

The Poker Brat has had a lot of success in tournaments, but that doesn’t mean he always makes the right move. The Poker Guys assess a play by Hellmuth that they are not fans of.

FLOP: As 2c 3h TURN: Jd River: 7c

Ep 74 – Achieving The The Poker Dream: Rampage Poker Talks Winning A WSOP Bracelet At 22 While Still Living At Home

BIG episode today. We are joined by up and coming poker legend Rampage, who has the best, most relatable story. He’s been playing poker for 2 years, lives at home and lies to his parents about playing poker, and just won an online WSOP bracelet. If you want to be a poker pro, this is the episode for you. We also talk the Timex prop bet controversy, health, and some other odds n ends. Love this episode, enjoy!

Ep 194 – Matt Hunt (part 1 of 2)

This is part 1 of a two-part conversation with Matt Hunt. Matt is a professional poker player and coach from the UK, currently living in Las Vegas. Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in French and a Master’s degree in Transnational Studies, both from the University of Southampton (UK). As a poker coach, he specializes in MTT math and ICM concepts, short-stacked play, exploration of the No-Limit Hold’em game tree through GTO solver research, and the cognitive role of language in poker decision-making.

3 Skills of the Biggest Winners in Poker A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 8-26-2020

In this re-run from A Little Coffee, we will discuss the 3 Skills of the Biggest Winners in Poker! 1. Discipline, 2. The ability and willingness to learn from others,...No visits yet

Poker Action Line 08/25/2020

A huge uproar from the poker community against GG poker for desperately trying to protect rec players from being taken advantage of by “bum hunting” pros. Especially angering the experienced players was a post by the site which grouped players into good, bad and regular pros according to their behavior. Also, the Main Event of the WSOP Online gets underway with 23 opening sessions (not a misprint).

#77 Chase Bianchi: Live High Stakes Crusher with a Heart of Gold

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is WSOP bracelet winner and high stakes cash pro Chase Bianchi.Despite focusing mainly on cash games Chase has racked up an impressive $870k in MTT cashes, including his crown jewel a gold medal finish in a $1k NLHE tourney at the 2016 WSOP.

