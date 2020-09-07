The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 4 – Shane Schleger Luciana Manolea Patrick Leonard Simon Sanchez

On this week’s show, Dara and David are joined by blast from the past, the charismatic Shane Schleger. They also sit down with the enchanting online beast, Luciana Manolea. The always astute Patrick Leonard takes them through a sick hand he played versus WPT champion Nick Petrangelo. French poker player and Youtuber Simon Sanchez stops by. Plus, there is a news and results round-up from Ian Simpson.

The Lock-In – Gareth Chantler

(Originally aired on Youtube May 29th) Dara and David are joined by poker pro and award-winning journalist Gareth Chantler. Gareth kicks things off with a story about the kidnapping of former Chip Race guest Carlos Welch. David admits to panic-buying and stockpiling premium coffee for the pandemic. Gareth explains the difference between globe-trotting and being homeless. Dara and Gareth get a free sex-show by the side of the motorway in Prague. Gareth talks about opening his chests of nothing before littlest hoboing the interview. Dara then unpacks PokerStars’s strategy of pitting recreational player against pro and, to cap things off, gives his opinion on the Jungleman Ghosting Scandal.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 108 – LMIP ft Tommy Angelo

To satisfy Merv’s preoccupation with numbers, the legend Tommy joins us for a third time, having previously been on the show in episodes 36 and 72. And yes, he’s pencilled in for E144! We talk about Tommy’s past and future youtube projects, Pokersimple and Poker Words respectively. Watch this space. There are two stratchat hands (12:50 and 40:50) where Tommy provides bountiful nuggets of golden advice, one of which he calls LMIP, but you’ll have to listen in to find out what that means! Merv gave him a coveted Merv’s medal. I guess I have to work harder if I want awards…

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 09/04/2020 – Get Off the Court!

(Topic begins at 0:30:45 mark): Mike Sexton has cancer, is in hospice, has little time left…. (1:09:06): VitalVegas blocks Druff on Twitter, then it’s discovered Sahara Las Vegas is suing them…. (1:59:29): Baccarat coaching scammer Christopher Mitchell claims to be quitting the coaching business…. (3:00:57): Mike “Timex” McDonald wins $250,000 free throw prop bet, but some controversy occurred…. (3:46:01): Bryan Piccioli, with screen name “smbdySUCKme”, leads 2020 Online WSOP Main Event on GGPoker…. (3:58:30): Daniel Negreanu makes bizarre tweet about dating advice…. (4:18:13): Update on story regarding Cosmo player who bounced $1.5 million check…. (4:26:30): Dan Bilzerian accused of wrongdoing involving his legalized pot company IGNITE.... (5:11:50): ACR trade scammer Brian Voytek undertaking new tactic to trick people into trusting him…. (5:22:32): Supercomputer may have yielded breakthrough in understanding of what COVID-19 does to the body…. (5:55:02): Canadian card counter Kevin Barton a suspect in the disappearance of female counting partner. tradershky co-hosts.

The Lock-In – Jen Shahade

Delighted that they made it to Episode 4 without getting cancelled, Dara and David welcome poker beast, chess bitch and award winning podcaster Jen Shahade to the show.

(Originally aired on Youtube May 15th 2020) After Dara and Jen mercilessly wave their trophies in David’s face, the trio get into a deeper discussion about what makes for a good poker podcast. They discuss a recent tweet by Irish poker ambassador Louise Butler in which she gives tips to live poker players making the transition to the online felt. Patrick Leonard’s idea of a poker union is discussed, a conversation which expands into a genral discussion on the roles played by the different poker sites in managing the poker eco-system. They finish off with some shameless cross-promotion as they all plug their appearances on other podcasts – Dara went on 'Chasing Passion’, Jen went on 'Two Lives with Olivier Busquet’ and David will be on an upcoming episode of Jen’s show 'The Grid’!

Ep 197 – Forum on Facing Microbets (@MonkieSystem)

This week, Jim Reid ( Jim) leads the panel through a forum post by MonkieSystem asking about facing microbets from a particular opponent. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses some theories about the “Mystery Player M” who has been wreaking havoc in the home games with their aggressive betting style, @SteveFredlund shares some thoughts about how he typically responds, and the panel debates some pros and cons of a few different styles of play.

September 4th, 2020 – Cathching Up with Killingbird and aznAllin007

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton Fletcher takes some well earned time off, giving Killingbird and aznAllin007 a chance to take over the podcast and catch up on what each have them have been up to during lockdown. They talk about some of the things that have been going on in the poker world including the online WSOP, Kidpoker blowups, prop bets and sad news regarding the legend Mike Sexton.

#80 Carlos Welch: The Best Mediocre Poker Coach On the Planet

Today’s guest is mediocre poker coach Carlos Welch who is back for a Round 2.Carlos and I’s first conversation was recorded right before the pandemic went nuclear and I had been wondering to myself how a man who lives out of his car would fare in these strange times. I mean, I can’t even drive my kids one hour away without catastrophe striking: One of them has to go to the bathroom.So how do you find a place that will let you inside to use the bathroom on a regular basis? How do you shower if your gym is shut down?

The Lock-In – Niall Farrell

(Originally aired on Youtube May 1st 2020) In a shameless attempt to revive their flagging viewer numbers, Dara and David welcome to the show their first ever guest, a man who is no stranger to a Lock-In – Live Triple Crown winner, Niall 'Firaldo’ Farrell!

The lads take a closer look at some of Niall’s recent tweets. David explains how a week of toilet training his son has made for some grim games of 'Hide & Seek’. Dara makes a big revelation about ultra-runners. They all weigh in on the use of real names in online poker and, more generally, the different approaches taken by poker sites to innovate. Unibet’s decision to cancel all live for poker for 2020 is contrasted to the WSOP’s decision to optimistically postpone until the Autumn.

The Lock-In – Part 2

(Originally aired on Youtube April 1st 2020) Our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin are locked in and letting it all out in there new limited run spin-off show!

In Part 2, they talk about how they are both running and how far Dara has been actually running. David leaks the news of the €1,000,000 in guarantees between the Unibet Online Series and the Unibet Open Online in May. He also brags about being the best Dad ever and jokes about how, since his Home Game campaign, everyone thinks he is Unibet Support. Dara takes a guess as to when his second book will be hitting the shelves and he tells the story of the time he woke up in hospital to hear two doctors betting on how he would die!

Stealing Blinds in Cash Games #307

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod307 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

WPH #319: MANIACAL Aggression Gets JJ and AK to Fold!

Weekly Poker Hand #319: In this hand from a live cash game, maniacal aggression gets JJ and AK to fold. Sometimes, turning up the aggression works great!

127 – Ranno Sootla – Getting Out of Your Own Way to Success

After a disappointing runner-up finish in the 2018 WSOP $1500 bounty event, Ranno decided to make some changes—big ones. Over the next two years, Ranno gave up smoking weed, he healed anger issues he learned from his family, and he completely revamped his mindset by working with Poker Mind Coach hypnotherapist Dan Heskett. When Ranno found himself at the COLOSSUS event final table, he showed up prepared to go home with the bracelet. In this episode, find out all about Ranno’s journey to land a huge WSOP win in 2020.

PokerNews Podcast: Faraz Jaka on the 2020 WSOP Vlog Grind

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt recap the latest 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet event series from GGPoker. They then welcome guest Faraz Jaka, who talks about grinding in Mexico, vlogging, and how the pandemic has impacted his nomadic lifestyle. They also discuss the WSOP Online Bracelet Main Event with Bryan Piccioli in the chip lead, Christian Rudolph winning the $25K PPC, the PokerStars WCOOP kicking off, and Antonio Esfandiari having $1,000,000 in cash, chips, and other valuables stolen.

Poker series are back; sad Sexton news

SEPT. 4 POKERCAST RECAP: The first mid-major poker series ran since Covid and it was quite successful. Plus we have sad news to report about Mike Sexton. There’s a new O’Mally’s Move and Vincent F. has the Hand of the Week with A-Q at the World Series of Poker.

The Lock-In – Part 1

(Originally aired on Youtube April 1st 2020) Our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin are locked in and letting it all out in this new uncut video series brought to you by 'The Chip Race’ and their sponsors 'Unibet Poker’. In this first installment, they talk about the coronavirus, its impact on their respective lives, its impact on poker and the massive demand for private games online.

Episode Episode 190 – 03/09/2020 – WCOOP 2020 with Shaun Deeb

This show focuses on #WCOOP2020, which is now underway. And who better to talk to about the World Championship of Online Poker than Shaun Deeb, a player with eight WCOOP titles? Plus, Joe reveals he’s seen a rough cut of Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’ (the movie he worked on as a poker consultant), and Sam Williams from the UK competes for a #SundayMillion ticket and #PokerInTheEars T-shirt in a ‘Good Will Hunting’-themed edition of ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. As James and Joe are currently streaming every day (twitch.tv/pokerstars and youtube.com/pokerstars), they won’t be recording the next episode of the podcast until 16th September. In the meantime, please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe.

Can He Call Off His Life Against The Strange Line?

Heads up for a WPT title, and one player is put in a terrible spot by a bad runout. The guys break it down.

FLOP: 9h 8h 3s TURN: 3d River: As

Ep 75 – So…How Do You Actually Become A Professional Poker Player?

The quarter quell episode! Thanks for joining us on episode 75. On today’s show we spend some time talking about all the things that go into being a professional poker player- things you think about and some you might not. We also talk about how all Fedor does is win, the legendary Dang brothers, the biggest pots we ever won/lost, our favorite snacks, and our best wishes to the legend Mike Sexton. Enjoy!

235 – Daniel Garcia

This week I’ve brought on my good friend, Daniel Garcia! Danny is my go-to financial source of wisdom with whom I often discuss investments and stocks. We put aside poker this week to learn how to maximize our income.

E048: Mike “Timex” McDonald Tells the Full Story Behind His $200,000 Free-Throw Challenge!

This week on The Rake: Poker Prodigy & Basketball Phenom Mike “Timex” McDonald! Hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter get the full details on Mike’s $200,000 free-throw prop bet, and the controversy it raised between him and beloved commentator Nick Schulman!

Poker Action Line 09/02/2020

The guys discuss the WSOP Online Main Event, now down to 38 players and set to resume next Sunday. They also reveal the sad news of Mike Sexton’s grave illness and talk about his contributions to poker.

Episode 6 – Nick Schulman and The Poetry of Poker

Nick Schulman is a long time poker professional who plays and wins in some of the biggest games in the world. He’s also widely regarded as one of the best commentators in the poker community. In this conversation, Nick and Olivier have a wide ranging discussion about why they love the game of poker, what it’s taught them, how they’ve grown throughout their careers and how and whether we should grow the game.

CardsChat with Jamie Kerstetter

On episode #3 of the CardsChat podcast we’re joined by poker pro Jamie Kerstetter. While she’s done well for herself at the tables, she’s made an even bigger splash on social media, and through podcast hosting and commentary gigs. Jamie explains why online poker comes more naturally to her than live poker, shares why she’s pursued Hold’em almost exclusively versus any mixed game play, and reveals her bucket list poker achievement and what gives her the most fulfillment at and away from the felt.

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #362: The Home Game Call of the Century

Robbie and Bruce recap their home games, played both online and in person. Bruce hits a royal flush, while Robbie eked out a win with quarantined Kenny watching from the virtual rail. The game featured the (unofficial) home game call of the century, as Maurice and Moe squared off in badeucey; it’s a story you HAVE to hear.

Ep 196 – Matt Hunt (part 2 of 2)

This is part 2 of a two-part conversation with Matt Hunt. Matt is a professional poker player and coach from the UK, currently living in Las Vegas. Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in French and a Master’s degree in Transnational Studies, both from the University of Southampton (UK).

#79 Melissa Burr: High Stakes Mixed Game Superstar

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is high stakes mixed-game pro Melissa Burr.She’s battled in stakes up to $2,000/$4,000 Super Stud and has developed the poker superpower to feel confident playing in whatever game she deems the best in any poker room she walks into.It’s a superpower that very few folks in the poker world have, including your favorite podcast host, and is 100% the best way to be prepared for any catastrophic event that changes poker as we know it.So you better prepare yourself because Melissa is about to drop Greatness Bomb after Greatness Bomb…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-01-20 with Guest Norm Chad

Norm Chad stops by to chat with Bernard on The Bernard Lee Poker Show.

A flawed contest

This week, Busi decides that moving to Mexico might be the play, but Andrew’s telephone anxiety might stand in the way of making this a reality.

The post A flawed contest appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Does This 2x Pot River Bet Make Sense?

Garret Adelstein has a great hand, but he’s facing a massive bet. How should he interpret it? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Jd 3c 6h TURN: 2h River: 9h

