The Lock-In – Jamie Kerstetter

(Originally aired on Youtube on July 10th) This week, it’s Jamie Kerstetter’s turn to be locked in with our hosts David Lappin and Dara O’Kearney and wow does this year’s 'Poker Twitter Personality Of The Year’ bring some fire!

The gloves are off as she discusses the possibility of VPNing on GG during the WSOP Online events. Dara calls out for an explicit statement from GG on this subject so players are not exposed to a negative freeroll. There is a funny chat about twitch streaming as Jamie admits that it’s not her favourite platform and David admits that he couldn’t stream entirely sober. Speaking of admissions, Jamie confesses to only watching 'The Wire’ for the first time during Lockdown. The conversation then turns to Mike Matusow’s recent meltdown and the lack of response from the WSOP. Dara, David and Jamie all weigh in on this low-point for poker, looking at the shameful incident from all sides.

The Lock-In – Luke Vrabel

(Originally aired on Youtube on July 25th 2020) This week, Luke Vrabel AKA ‘Slaydog’ is locked in and laughing out loud with our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

The trio riff on a wide range of subjects including Luke’s infamous shower tweets, The parking lot bracelet win for Ryan DePaulo, America’s COVID-19 catastrophe, the sustainability of poker’s eco-system and the big series overlays being eaten by the major poker sites right now.

Luke also makes the case that $10 a year for his Twitter feed is the best value poker content out there and, with the exception of this show (which is free), who are we to argue?

Ep 199 – Forum on River Bluff-Catching (@ ARW )

This week, Jim Reid ( Jim) leads the panel through a forum post by ARW about bluff-catching in a specific river spot. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses combos, ranges, and player profiles when considering a river call.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 09/11/2020 – Puttin’ On the Blitz

Brandon “Drexel” Gerson co-hosts. (Topic begins at 0:37:16 mark): Announcement related to some technical work on PFA this week…. (0:45:37): Mike Sexton has passed away…. (1:20:01): Jonathan Little, Phil Nagy (ACR CEO) in social media battle after Little was banned for criticizing site….

The Lock-In – Jack Sinclair

(Originally aired on Youtube on June 10th 2020) The lads are locked in for a feature length affair as they welcome WSOP (Europe) Main Event Champion Jack Sinclair.

The discussion is varied as they shoot the breeze on cheating scandals, braggadocious screennames, the never-ending online grind, leveling, how to best use solvers, intuition vs cognitive bias, the lack of a real WSOP 2020, finishing up with a pair of very Gallic and very funny angle-shooting stories.

The Lock-In – Barry Carter

(Originally aired on Youtube on June 22nd 2020) In the latest installment of our indeterminate run web-series, David and Dara are locked in with author and pokerstrategy.com editor Barry Carter.

The topics vary from the recently dismissed Mike Postle case, Mike Matusow’s 'soapy handjob’ interview with Postle, the return of live poker, the life of a blogger covering other people winning HUGE sums of money, Andrew Feldman’s open Betfair account and the upcoming book 'Poker PKO Strategy’, written by Dara and Barry.

September 11th, 2020 – Remembering Mike Sexton

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton Fletcher reflects back on the impact that Mike Sexton on his poker career and on the game of poker as a whole. And, of course, he finishes out the episode with some strategy discussion.

The Grid 046 ft. Michael Acevedo – Eight-Deuce Offsuit

Author, coach and poker pro Michael Acevedo enters the GRID to talk about a hand that changed his life. The hand, in this case, was played by high roller beat Stevie Chidwick. Michael was a last minute invite to a study group that went over a high stakes sit and go hand history of Stevie’s….

Out of Luck and Position – Episode 185

PokerNews Podcast: Stoyan Madanzhiev on Winning 2020 WSOP GGPoker Main Event

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt recap the final 2020 World Series of Poker online bracelet event series from GGPoker. They then welcome guest Stoyan Madanzhiev, who won the online Main Event for $3.9 million. He talks about his preparation, picking off a big bluff, and the poker scene in his home country of Bulgaria.

Defending Your Blinds in Cash Games #308

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod308 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

E049: David Lappin on Poker Scams, American Politics, and The Late Great Mike Sexton

This week on The Rake: Poker’s Unofficial Scam Historian, David Lappin! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with David about the history of scams, scandals, and controversies in the poker community, swap thoughts on the current state of American politics, and take a moment to share some uplifting personal stories about the late Mike Sexton.

128 – Tadas Peckaitis – Focus on the Fundamentals

Are you a low-stakes player thinking about taking your game more seriously? You need what’s inside this episode! Tadas Peckaitis of MyPokerCoaching.com joins us in a conversation detailing the road map to long-term success in poker.

#82 Matt Savage: Mike Sexton, Ethan May, & Live Poker in the Time of Covid

Today my guest on the podcast coming back for a very special Round 2 is my favorite tournament director of all-time Matt Savage.If you’ve forgotten, Matt’s the executive tour director of the WPT and has seen just about all there is to see at live poker tournaments.While recorded only a few weeks ago this conversation took place before the passing of longtime voice of the WPT and great personal friend of Matt’s, Mike Sexton.

Chris turns 50 and we recap the WSOP online series

SEPT. 11 POKERCAST RECAP: Chris turns 50 and puts the future of the show in doubt! We also recap the WSOP.com online poker series and remember Mike Sexton, who died this week of cancer. We also have an update on poker room reopenings, we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Jonovan O. has the Hand of the Week.

WPH #320: PRE-FLOP 5-Bet from the Texas Card House

Weekly Poker Hand #320: In this live cash game hand from the Texas Card House, players are sitting over 500bbs deep and a 5-bet is made pre-flop! Make sure you’re…

Just How Good Is This Bluff?

It’s the WPT Rolling Thunder final table, and one player makes an ambitious bluff against a better than expected hand. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:7h 3c 8c TURN: 6d River: 10c

Ep 76 – How Would You React If You Won $15 Million, Plugging Leaks In Your Game, MD vs NJ, And Playing 1 Drop

On today’s episode we talk some Netflix, we talk about what resources you can use to plug holes in your poker game, the feeling of winning $15 million in 1 Drop, MD poker players vs NJ- who ya got, a little ACR chatter because they banned Jonathan Little for being mean to them, and Jake’s fridge situation. All in all one of the best shows we’ve done. Enjoy!

Poker Legend Mike Sexton Passes Away at Age 72

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters spend most of this episode remembering legendary poker player, commentator, and ambassador Mike Sexton, who passed away at the age of 72.

EPISODE 4 – CardsChat with Phil Hellmuth

On episode #4 of the CardsChat podcast we had the pleasure of speaking with the one and only Phil Hellmuth. A Poker Hall of Famer, Phil has won a record 15 World Series of Poker bracelets and also holds the records for most WSOP cashes and final tables. He’s the author of multiple books, among them a New York Times bestseller Play Poker Like the Pros, his engaging autobiography Poker Brat and his latest #Positivity.

Tanking / Stalling / Playing Slowly – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-9-2020

Get your 4-handed charts now HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade,...

Ep 198 – Jack Laskey & Zach Resnick

Jackson Laskey & Zachary Resnick are the founding team of the “Just Hands Podcast.” While Jack is still co-hosting the podcast, Zach has dedicated his time to leading Unbounded Capital, investing in the Bitcoin world, where Jack also contributes

PokerNews Podcast Special Edition: Remembering Mike Sexton

In a special edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt pay tribute to Mike Sexton, whose recent passing after a cancer battle left the entire poker world in mourning. Not only do they share their own personal experiences and favorite stories, but they also talk with those close to Sexton including Linda Johnson, Jan Fisher, Maria Ho, Tony Dunst, Adam Pliska, Vince Van Patten, Nolan Dalla, Remko Rinkema, Antonio Esfandiari, and even his own brother, Jeff Sexton.

Poker Action Line 09/08/2020

A special discussion about the passing of Mike Sexton, accompanied by an interview with the legend by BIG Dave recorded in 2017. The guys also recap the WSOP Online Main Event, plus a bracelet win by an Iranian beauty queen, and finally, they rundown some of the most interesting poker quotes over the years.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-08-20 In Memorandum of Mike Sexton

In Memorandum of poker’s greatest ambassador, Mike Sexton.

#81 Dara O’ Kearney & Barry Carter: Knock-Out Artists

Today’s guests on the podcast are dynamic poker-book writing duo Dara ‘O Kearney and Barry Carter.Their latest book, PKO Poker Strategy, has been a massive hit straight out of the gate. If you’re not familiar with PKO style tournaments or where they came from, don’t worry because Dara and Barry are going to explain it to you in-depth in our conversation.

Tadpoles do not turn to frogs

Andrew plays his final event of the WSOP 2020 and instead of asking him to recap and his experience, Busi decides to let Andrew mull it over so he can give us a comprehensive review of his performance and experience.

RIP Mike Sexton – Also, Ask Amie Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-7-2020

VOTE HERE Get your 4-handed charts now HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin,...

Berkey V Adelstein: Who Can Go For The Thinnest Value?

Matt Berkey and Garret Adelstein both like to operate on the bleeding edge of aggression and value seeking, and this hand is a great example of both players’ approaches. Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 8s 2d 2h TURN: Qh River: 6s

FLOP: 8s 2d 2h TURN: Qh River: 6s

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

