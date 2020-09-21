Ep 201 – Forum On Facing A River Lead (@Binkley)

This week, Jim Reid ( Jim) leads the panel through a forum post by Binkley about facing a river donk bet with a value hand that now feels very thin. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses different post-flop lines and how different villains might play this line, and @Rabman50 talks about how strong value hands tend to get played more “face-up” on earlier streets. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review!

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 5 – Phil Nagy Josh Abady Girafganger Callum Hamilton

This week’s show is a fire-cracker of opinion and hot topics as Winning Poker Network and ACR CEO Phil Nagy joins Dara and David in the wake of a controversial week in which he took out his ban hammer. Poker player turned app creator, the hilarious Josh Abady stops by for the first of a potentially recurring segment on life after poker.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

September 18th, 2020 – Mike Postle Case, Jonathan Little Gets Banned and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Derek “Killingbird” Tenbusch to discuss some of the recent drama in the poker world including the “resolution” of the Mike Postle Case and Jonathan Little getting banned from ACR. They also review a recent hand that Killingbird played in the strategy segment.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Episode 191 – 17/09/2020 – WCOOP 2020 Champs (including ‘theNERDguy’, ‘probirs’, ‘KuuL’ & ‘Spraggy’)

It’s a #WCOOP2020 special, as James and Joe discuss some of the big stories from the series so far, and replay some of the interviews from their ongoing World Championship of Online Poker live streams

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Motivation, Confidence & Mindset: If They Can Do It, I Can Do It #309

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod309 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #363: The Tilt Boys

Robbie and Bruce recap their home games, played both online and in person. Bruce lost two whole dollars, while Robbie’s Dad came back to the home game after a on over 6-month-long hiatus. Two of poker’s legendary Tiltboys, Dave Lambert and Paul Swiencicki join the hosts for a wonderful interview about the history behind their home game, over 25 years of playing poker together, the many amazing stories they have to share, and a book that chronicled their adventures over the years.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: AJ Kelsall Discusses WSOP Global Casino Championship Win

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt recap the final 2020 World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship and welcome te winner, AJ Kelsall, as the episode’s special guest. They also discuss the WPT WOC, PokerStars WCOOP, and developments surrounding the Mike Postle cheating allegations, which includes a settlement in the civil lawsuit and both Postle and Justin Kuraitis breaking their silence.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

E050: Marle’s Dad Reveals Her Darkest Secrets!

This week on The Rake: The man to blame for Marle’s existence, Gary Cordeiro! Host Jamie Kerstetter mediates as Marle and her father dig deep into her past, rehashing her most shameful, depraved, and scandalous moments for your consumption and judgement! Plus, puppies!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 09/18/2020 – The Beginning of the Innocence

Druff covers the major developments in the Stones/Postle situation in this episode. (Topic begins at 0:18:58 mark): Lawsuit settement with Stones made official…. (0:32:38): Mike Postle speaks out for the first time in 11 months….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

#84 Jonathan Little Round 2: ACR Ban, #PokerGOAT, & Excelling at Tough NLHE Games

Today my guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast coming back for an overdue Round 2 conversation is the founder of PokerCoaching.com Jonathan Little.I don’t know if you’ve heard but Mr. Little has been featured fairly prominently in a couple of controversies over the past week that of course we’re about to dive into.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Stones settles, Postle shocks

SEPT. 18 POKERCAST RECAP: Stones Gambling Hall settles its lawsuit regarding Mike Postle, who also has some “shocking” news. Negreanu loses a WSOP bet, we have more poker-room reopenings and Part II of Jonovan’s Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

129 – Kristen Bicknell – Expectations VS. Reality of Winning Big

Click Here To Try Elliot Roe’s Primed Mind For Free What’s it REALLY like to win big in poker? The excitement, the thrill, the sleepless nights… Is it all it’s cracked up to be? With three bracelets under her belt, Kristen Bicknell certainly knows a thing or two about it… She’s one of the top MTT players in the world.

View the complete archives of The Mindset Advantage Podcast in the directory →

Is This Mediocre Hand For Bicknell A Call Against Foxen’s Overbet?

Poker power couple Alex Foxen and Kristen Bicknell play an interesting blind vs. blind hand early in a $25k tournament. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:2h 5c 8d TURN: 4s River: 2d

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

WPH #321: BIG Error with QQ! [ SICK RUNOUT]

Weekly Poker Hand #321: In this hand from the Texas Card House, a player makes a BIG mistake with QQ. You will get out-drawn sometimes, but it’s important to keep…

(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

The post WPH #321: BIG Error with QQ! [SICK RUNOUT] first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

CardsChat with Jennifer Shahade

On episode #5 of the CardsChat podcast we welcome Jennifer Shahade. Jennifer is a longtime PokerStars Mind Sports ambassador, a Global Poker Award winner, renowned author, 2-time U.S. Women’s Chess Champion and just a wonderful, friendly, and happy person. During our conversation we discuss her loves for both chess and poker, her thoughts on which of those two pursuits have been more successful at bringing more women into the game, her award-winning podcast The Grid, and more.

Image source: Cardplayerlifestyle.com

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Ep 77 – EVERYONE IS CHEATING AND GETTING AWAY WITH IT

WHY IS EVERYONE CHEATING? On today’s show, we talk about the Postle case being basically over, with the court system finding him technically innocent, but that’s because the court system isn’t built to understand poker.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

The Lock-In – Henry Kilbane

(Originally aired on August 8th 2010) This week, Dara and David are locked in with GTO Commentator Henry Kilbane, a young man that they plucked from obscurity and the mean streets of Bratislava, taking him to the glitz and glamour of the Unibet Open.

There’s loads of banter as this trio contemplate the possibility that Henry has been 'the Covid19 super-spreader’ and that Phil Galfond is a paragon of the gorilla mindset. Dara gives us the cliff notes of his recent video with Adam Owen in which the pair do a deep dive into Day 2 ICM with a view to fairly buying action on GG. The episode ends with a lengthy conversation on the multiple recent controversies involving Daniel Negreanu.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

Battling with the Bros – Episode 186

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon!

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

How to Plug Leaks – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-16-2020

To get access to this Full Course, Join PokerCoaching TODAY for 50% off HERE

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Irina Krush LK021

The September edition of Ladies Knight features legendary Grandmaster and seven-time US Women’s Champion Irina Krush. Irina and Jennifer talk about Irina’s coaching philosophy and her recent learning experiences at camps with Kramnik and Polgar.

View the complete archives of Ladies Knight in the directory →

Poker Action Line 09/15/2020

Professional 7 Card Stud expert Cory Zeidman co-hosts the show to talk about a new video product in development to put viewers in the minds of players. Matt Savage, Tournament Director of the World Poker Tour, stops by for a discussion about the life of Mike Sexton.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Jen Shahade Shares Her Innermost Thoughts and Feelings | Ep: 12

Next up on the Heart of Poker Podcast by 888poker is the one and only Jennifer Shahade. Competitive chess player, poker pro and podcast host, Jennifer is one of the most interesting and engaging characters in the poker world today. In this episode, Kara and Jennifer have a far-ranging conversation that touches on tons of interesting topics.How will AI and data-mining change relationships in the future? What do you find most terrifying?

View the complete archives of The Heart of Poker in the directory →

Ep 200 – Chad Holloway

WSOP Bracelet Winner and Head of PokerNews Reporting Chad Holloway join the podcast. We cover Chad’s career but also spend significant time discussing the passing of Mike Sexton

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Remembering Mike Sexton & WSOP Recap- DAT Poker Podcast Episode #83

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 1:00 Intros & NHL, VGK Elimination Talk 5:00 Remembering Mike Sexton 21:45 WSOP Recap, Daniel’s trip and lessons learned 32:25 Bracelet Bet Results 41:45 Stars Pulling Out Of China / Main Event / Adding Mixed Games to GG 45:10 Heads Up vs Polk talk 51:40 Jonathon Little banned from ACR 1:10:10 Phil Hellmuth Tweet Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

#83 Matt Affleck: Sustained Poker Passion For Over a Decade

Today’s guest on the podcast is MTT wizard and PokerCoaching.com coach Matt Affleck.Matt has over $4 million in live and online tournament cashes in his career with no plans on slowing down anytime soon.Just a few of his career highlights include:- A gold medal victory in a $3,150 SCOOP even for $550k.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-15-20 with Guest Linda Johnson

Bernard Lee continues his tribute to The Poker Ambassador, Mike Sexton, by chatting with The First Lady of Poker, Linda Johnson.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Vegas Date Spots during a PLandemic?

Andrew and Busi attempt to knock the rust off of the video version of Tells Podcast. They reminisce about the WSOP grind in Mexico;

The post Vegas Date Spots during a PLandemic? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Focus On What You Can Control – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-14-2020

The rest is irrelevant. Get your 4-handed charts now HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo,...



View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Is This River 3 – Bet Too Fancy For This $25k Final Table?

An unknown player takes an ambitious line against Kahle Burns at an online $25k final table.

And listen to this one for some drama, as Jonathan has a challenge for Phil Hellmuth.

FLOP:4s Jc 9h TURN: Ac River: Qh

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →