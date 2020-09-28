E051: Veronica Brill & Wired Magazine’s Postle Investigator Brendan Koerner!

This week on The Rake: It’s a Special Guest 2-for-1 with Veronica Brill and the author of Wired Magazine’s recent article on the Mike Postle scandal, Brendan I. Koerner! Along with hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter, they dive into the ongoing Stones saga, addressing Justin Kuraitis’s recent “victory lap” on Twitter, Phil Galfond’s promising response, and more!

The Lock-In – Joe Ingram

(Originally aired on Youtube on August 25th) This week, PLO icon and poker’s #1 hype-machine Joe Ingram is locked in and hanging out with our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

The conversation flows as they take on a wide variety of topics. The lads give their opinions on the hugely anticipated Polk/Negreanu Challenge and the problem of poker in the USA before sinking their teeth into a trio of GG controversies.

Ep 203 – Forum on Value Sizing (@Yamel)

This week, Jim Reid ( Jim) leads the panel through a forum post by Yamel about extracting max value on the river. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses range advantage, repping draws, and @PokerGeekMN talks about some differences between tournament and cash play.

Tough 4-Handed ICM Situation – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-25-2020

The Grid 047 ft. Kelly Minkin – King-Eight Offsuit

Professional poker player and lawyer Kelly Minkin enters the GRID with a hand she played with King-Eight Offsuit at the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event. It was her second deep run in the Main, having finished 29th in 2015.

Phil Ivey, Isai Scheinberg, Mike Postle, and More

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters run through a big week of news that included Phil Ivey, Isai Scheinberg, Mike Postle, the WCOOP, and World Poker Tour.

September 25th, 2020 – Jonathan Little on his Americas Cardroom Ban

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is once again joined by poker pro Jonathan Little, this time to discuss his recent ban from Americas Card Room.

Detox Files #7: How Do You Live the “Poker Vampire” Lifestyle & Maintain Healthy Relationships with Your Loved Ones?

In this episode of the Detox Files Nick Howard (Founder of Poker Detox Staking Group) has an optimization session with one of his contracted players who has a big problem:He’s been trained his entire poker career to practice good game selection (The after-hours poker vampire lifestyle) but knows the times he plays poker have a major affect on his relationship with his wife and family.

Episode 192 – 25/09/2020 – WCOOP 2020 ME winner ‘PTFisherman23’ (plus ‘Zapahzamazki’ & ‘calvin7v’)

The World Championship of Online Poker is over! James and Joe are a tad exhausted after completing their run of 21 live streams, but are able to draw a line under #WCOOP2020 with a recap of the final week of the series. They also replay a few of the interviews from their final broadcast, including their conversation with Andre ‘PTFisherman23’ Marques, who took down the $5k Main Event for more than $1.1m.

Breaking Poker Rules #310

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod310 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 09/25/2020 – Tennis, Anyone?

(Topic beings at 0:18:19 mark): Legal analysis of the entire Mike Postle situation by attorney Eric Bensamochan…. (1:08:58): Phil Galfond promises to direct full analysis of all Postle hands played on stream…. (1:35:18): WIRED magazine releases article about Postle situation, including life backstories on both Postle & Veronica…. (2:15:13): Mac Verstandig writes Pokernews editorial explaining some things about his approach to the case…. (2:30:36)

PokerNews Podcast: Sarah Suspended, Remembering Darvin Moon & Guest Tony Sinishtaj

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Chad Holloway and Jeff Platt welcome guest Tony Sinishtaj, who is fresh off winning the World Poker Tour Online Borgata Series powered by partypoker US Network Main Event.

Galfond gets into Postle case, Moon dies, Booth found

SEPT. 25 POKERCAST RECAP: After some social media fireworks, poker pro Phil Galfond has decided to throw his hat into the ring to try to decipher if Mike Postle cheated. Also, 2009 WSOP runner-up Darvin Moon died during surgery and pro Brad Booth was found after being reported missing. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and he provides a wild Hand of the Week for us, too.

Did Matt Berkey Just Make An Elite Play?

We may not always agree with Berkey’s decisions, and he may wish we would shut up and never talk about him again, but maybe we like his play this time? Maybe?

FLOP: 5c 6s 10d TURN: 5d River: Ad

WPH #322: Hit the NUTS and Go for Value!

Weekly Poker Hand #322: In this live cash game, Andre makes middle set vs top pair.

Ep 78 – Scammer Chat, Baller Chat, Fossil Man Chat, Dropping Out Of Med School To Play Poker Chat

We start by talking about David Williams and how he used to ball out, flying private and buying new clothes when he got there. We also talk about the rest of the 2004 Main Event final table, shout out Fossil Man. We then talk about scammers and thieves in the poker world, notably Erick Lindgren.

How to Play Small Pairs at All Stack Depths – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-23-2020

CardsChat with Maria Konnikova

On episode #6 of the CardsChat podcast we welcome the award-winning, multi-time New York Times bestselling author Maria Konnikova. Maria has made big waves in the poker world with the release of her latest book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win. Over the course of our conversation we discuss her meteoric rise to poker prominence, what she enjoys most about being a mainstream poker ambassador, what it’s been like to promote her newest book exclusively virtually as opposed to a traditional book tour, her day-to-day routine during the pandemic, and her latest pursuits on and off the felt.

1: Podker Season 2 EP1: WE ARE BACK ( BUT IN LOCKDOWN )!

We are launching Season 2 from the Victorian Covid-19 Stage 4 lockdowns talking about the final table hands from the WSOP Online Main Event.

PLUS

We are joined by Australia’s only WSOP bracelet winner for 2020 Mr. Andy Lee

Poker Action Line 09/22/2020

BIG Dave & Joe get into a strategy discussion of several poker hands, including how to play ace-king and things to be careful of when holding small pocket pairs. They also talk about the passing of former Main Event runner-up Darwin Moon.

Ep 202 – Ryan Laplante

WSOP Bracelet Winner and Head of Learn Pro Poker Ryan Laplante joins the podcast. We chat up on what is new and exciting in the world of LPP and talk some strategy, while also paying tribute to the late Mike Sexton

Detox Files #6: How-To Use Compassion Instead of Stress to Skyrocket Your Output

This Detox Files episodes features a one hour “optimization consult” with one of Poker Detox’s contracted players.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-22-20 with Guest AJ Kelsall

2020 WSOP Global Casino Champ AJ Kelsall is Bernard Lee’s guest.

236 – Steve and Mike: future plans for the podcast

What does the future hold for the Heads Up Poker Podcast? The podcast is here to stay, but we might be looking further than just poker. Steve considers making a commitment to the other recurring subjects in the HUP arsenal, including investments, stock trading, betting and general finance-related topics.

How Can He Fold???? (not the book, FASCINATING cash game hand)

In a seeming cooler, one player makes such an interesting decision that we had to steal the title from our book.

FLOP:Kc 10d 8c TURN: Js River: 3d

One Of Us Drank Too Much

Andrew and Busi talk about whether there’s an issue with calling a girl pretty, which leads to a discussion about flesh prisons.

15BB Strategy: Push/Fold or Push/Min-Raise/Fold – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-21-2020

