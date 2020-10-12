Ep 207 – ICM Considerations at Final Table (@CaptainWalleye)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @CaptainWalleye about ICM considerations at the final table. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses why you might 3-bet or flat with a short stack on your left, what kind of hands you might consider using for either of those actions, and how tight you really have to be when you are holding out for a ladder jump.

The Lock-In – Tom Hall

This week, Tom 'Jabracada’ Hall is locked in and dishing out some strong opinions on RTAs and the ongoing Mike Postle saga. The lads also discuss Charlie’s Godwin’s extraordinary parlay, bankroll management and the prospect of an Autumn of Overlay, before things are brought to a sudden end because David fears that Tom is moving in on his and Dara’s turf as a Unibet Ambassador.

October 9th, 2020 – The Dream Machine and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the most recent developments in the Fedor Kruse cheating scandal using real time assistance software he referred to as “The Dream Machine”. And of course, he reviews some recent hands he has played in the strategy segment.

#87: Phil Galfond: Nosebleed Cash Legend, Run It Once Poker Founder, & All-Time Great

Today’s guest quite frankly needs no elaborate introduction to get you excited about hearing from him but I’m going to give you one anyway.Phil Galfond is a living legend in the world of poker at the ripe old age of 35. What would be the career-defining highlight of pretty much anyone else’s poker career, having won 3 WSOP gold bracelets, is merely a footnote in Galfond’s journey through cards.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 109 – Twelve to Twenty Zone

In this episode we discuss the twelve to twenty big blind zone, touching on some of the things we should be considering at this stack depth. There’s a strat-chat hand (26:52) featuring two time WSOP bracelet winner Fedor Holz, which highlights how it is still possible to play some postflop poker even at short stack depths.

6 Effective Tips for Sit and Go Tournaments #312

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/SNGTips Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

Midway Poker Tour Controversy, Galfond Causes a Stir, and RIP Darvin Moon

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, they discuss controversies around the poker world, Phil Galfond’s thoughts on Phil Hellmuth that got the poker world in a frenzy, and the passing of Darvin Moon.

Postle sues and MPT struggles

OCT. 9 POKERCAST RECAP: Mike Postle is suing defendants, Midway Poker Tour struggles out of the gate and we have our weekly reopenings. Also, we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Brennan Hough has the second of eight poker Hands of the Week for us with 7-7.

PokerNews Podcast: Breaking Down the Midway Poker Tour Debacle & Guest Zach Gruneberg

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Chad Holloway, and Sarah Herring dive into what exactly happened over the weekend in the inaugural Midway Poker Tour stop, which was marred by a payout controversy.

Mateos Shows How To MAXIMIZE VALUE In A PKO

Adrian Mateos works his magic at a $10k progressive knockout final table against Ole Schemion. Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:Qd 4s 7d TURN: 5h River: Js

Is Phil Hellmuth Actually The All Time GOAT????

So Phil Galfond might have just conceded that Phil Hellmuth is actually the greatest of all time, but Fedor isn’t so sure. We also talk about Nate finally doing well in a poker tournament, talk about if the asteroid from “Armageddon” is considered a movie villain, and Jake answers some poker questions about online timing and bet sizing tells, x/raising for value vs bluffs, and more. Rate 5 stars if you can, thanks and enjoy!!

E053: Jen Shahade on the Chess Boom, Poker Life During COVID , and The Social Dilemma

This week on The Rake: Chess champion, published author, poker pro, and award-winning podcaster Jen Shahade! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter and Marle Cordeiro chat with Jen about the current chess boom, life and poker during COVID lockdown, their thoughts on the Netflix doc The Social Dilemma, and more!

CardsChat with Jonathan Little

On episode #8 of the CardsChat podcast, we’re joined by Jonathan Little. Jonathan is a two-time World Poker Tour title winner and has over $7 million in live poker tournament earnings.

Ep 206 – Matt Matros

Matt Matros is a professional poker player, coach, and author from Brooklyn, New York, who has won three World Series of Poker events. Matros holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Yale University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College. He is the author of the books, “The Game Plan” as well as “The Making Of A Poker Player: How An Ivy League Math Geek Learned To Play Championship Poker.”

Ep 205 – Forum on Betting Patterns Blind vs Blind (@Jim)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by…Jim himself! This one’s about betting patterns in a blind vs blind hand. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses bet sizing, how to range your foes after actions on previous streets, and bluff-targeting. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/home-game-betting-pattern/

Poker Action Line 10/06/2020

An extensive discussion on how the social aspect of poker has long disappeared in certain parts of the country and how the pandemic will only make it worse. Do we have the responsibility to bring the game back by being friendly and welcoming at the felt? Also, Polk vs. Negreanu, Postle vs. the World, and would you take silver coins instead of cash?

#86 Sarah Herring: Surviving COVID , a Shattered Leg, & No Live Poker

Today’s guest on the show is the always hilarious and endearing Sarah Herring.This is a Round 2 with Sarah so if you missed Round 1 I would highly recommend you go back and check that conversation out. And because so much has happened since last December and neither her nor I can contain our rabid curiosity, this is a very wide-ranging conversation.

Action on the Side – Episode 187

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands1/3 Aria850 effective5 handedHJ limps, CO raises to 11, BU calls, Hero AKo 3bets to 45, HJ calls, CO folds, BU calls.(146) Flop 885rHero bets 55, HJ calls, BU calls.(301) Turn KChecks through.(301) River 8Hero bets 200, Villain raises all-in for 750 total. Hero?

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-06-20 with Guest Joe Cada

2009 WSOP Main Event Champ Joe Cada joins Bernard Lee to remember Darvin Moon.

2: Podker Season 2 EP2: Daniel Negreanu joins us to talk about his 6 figure heads up game against Doug Polk

Kid Poker blesses us with his poker story, Australian memories and the epic upcoming heads up poker game against Doug Polk

237 – Daniel Garcia and Aaron Lamar

Steve is joined by returning guest Daniel Garcia, alongside Aaron Lamar, a recent Jiu-Jitsu blue belt holder and CTO at wallstreet.io

Walking Through a Cloud of Covid

Andrew and Busi discuss Andrew’s return to the poker felts in Las Vegas. They visit a new entertainment and dining concept called Area15.

Walking Through a Cloud of Covid

When To Cold 4-Bet – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 10-5-2020

Get after it! POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and…

When To Cold 4-Bet – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 10-5-2020

Did Hellmuth Just DESTROY Esfandiari???

Over the years, Antonio has seemed to get the best of the poker brat. Did that just all change in this one hand in the High Stakes Duel? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:4h Jd Js TURN: 7c River: As

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 10/03/2020 – The Best Defense Is…

(Topic starts at 0:25:31 mark): Mike Postle suing Druff, ESPN, Pokernews, and lots of big name poker pros…. (0:36:37): Veronica Brill, also named in the Postle suit, runs successful GoFundMe, and gets a boost from Bill Perkins…. (0:48:45): GGPoker/Fedor Kruse controversy continues, as they attempt to deny his connection to their sponsored pro team….

130 – Adam Neal – The Pressures of Becoming a Poker Personality

Click Here To Try Elliot Roe’s Primed Mind For Free Poker and rap? You’d better believe it. In fact, Adam “IT5PAYDAY” Neal scored himself not just one but TWO huge poker opportunities with his music.

