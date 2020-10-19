Ep 209 – The River Bluff (@TaylorMaas)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @TaylorMaas about pulling the trigger on a river bluff. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses how board textures and actions can help you narrow down you foe’s ranges, how different players may play with thin value, and how to express your skill edge in different player pools. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/go-for-a-river-bluff/

Episode 80 – Dealing With EXTREME Stress

Welcome to Episode 80! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds them discussing the recent schedule changes that Gareth has made since the WCOOP ended as well as some feelings around lack of motivation. They discussed some of the principles of motivation as well as the role being results oriented plays in demotivation.Then they turned their attention to a question posted by one of Tricia’s Facebook group members around dealing with extreme stress.

October 16th, 2020 – Doug vs. Daniel and Donkleading For The Win

On this episode of the Tourament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the latest developments in the battle between Doug Polk and Daniel Negreanu as well as a recent question from a listener regarding donk leading.

Episode 194 – 16/10/2020 – The Only Way To Play It with Peter Alson

While James was off sick, Joe turned 48 and moved house. He also failed to keep his promise to take a break from Hold’em, and has continued to run horribly. (He seems intent on sharing his pain, telling bad beat stories to anyone who’ll listen!) Fortunately, he did find time to read ‘The Only Way To Play It’, a new poker-themed novel by Peter Alson.

Vicky Coren Talks Motherhood, Zookeeping … Porn? | Ep: 13

We are SO excited to have Vicky Coren on the podcast. An accomplished writer, television personality and a massively successful live poker tournament player, Coren is one of the most intriguing guests we’ve had the chance to speak with so far. In this far-ranging and intimate interview,Coren is famous in the poker world for being one of the only people to win two EPT championships, and the only woman to do so.

7 Effective Tips for Cash Game Players #313

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/CashGameTips Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

131 – Marle Cordeiro – Poker Punchlines & Playing for Houses

Click Here To Try Elliot Roe’s Primed Mind For Free When Marle Cordeiro was invited to sit down at one of the most elite cash games in Vegas, she decided to take her big shot and play for mortgage-sized pots. Marle also happens to be a creative who puts out a lot of content.

Epiphanies, bots, hackers and an auction

OCT. 16 POKERCAST RECAP: We have another Cosenza Epiphany this week, plus we learn about the measures America’s Cardroom takes to combat bots. Also, in other parts of the poker world, hackers are playing tourneys using our data as prizes, and the late Mike Sexton’s belongings will be auctioned for his charity, Poker Gives. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and our Hand of the Week is 7-6 suited.

PokerNews Podcast: Negreanu vs. Polk & Guests Kevin Martin & Kevin van der Kooi

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Chad Holloway, and Sarah Herring chat with Kevin Martin, who just signed on as an ambassador for GGPoker. They also welcome Kevin van der Kooi, who you may know as co-commentator of the weekly Super MILLION$.

Should Antonio Call Jungleman’s Check.Raise With ACES???

Antonio Esfandiari gets put in a tough spot by Dan Smith in a $100k Alpha8 tournament. How should he figure it out? The guys break it down.

FLOP:Qs Qd 9s TURN: 2d River: 3h

Antonio: AsAh Jungleman: 9h9d

Ep 81 – Breaking Down The Doug Polk vs Daniel Negreanu Heads Up Battle

Polk vs Negreanu is the poker feud that never ends. They are gearing up to play a massive heads-up battle, and Doug Polk is firing shots left and right at anyone who gets in his way (on Twitter). We break the whole thing down, preflop charts and all, and give our hot takes on all of it. We also talk about mid-cashing tournaments, doing your taxes, and answer a few of your poker questions. F Norman Chad.

E054: Chance Kornuth on The Galfond Challenge, Heads-Up Strategy & His Impending Fatherhood!

This week on The Rake: Current Galfond Challenge contender Chance Kornuth! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter and Marle Cordeiro chat with Chance about his approach to battling Phil Galfond, the intricacies of heads-up strategy, his thoughts on the Doug Polk vs Daniel Negreanu grudge match, how being a father might affect his approach to poker, and more!

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #365: Our Final Show

After 11 years on the air, the Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast has recorded its final episode, #365. Co-hosts Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski take an hour to reminisce about all the highlights, favorite moments, and top tier interviewees, and to thank guests, contributors, and listeners. Bruce shares the story of how the show began, with then-co-host Eric Nelson. Robbie talks about how he joined as the new co-host in 2014. This episode is the first ever time Robbie and Bruce are actually seeing one another (virtually), after having been exclusively an audio podcast.

Ep 208 – Lynn Gilmartin

Lynn Gilmartin is an Australian actress, poker player, and host of the World Poker Tour (WPT). We last hand Lynn on in January of 2020 to talk about her efforts in responding to the Australian fires. While only 9 months ago, it feels like a decade, so it was time to catch up with Lynn on her life (including successful acting auditions) and her reflections on Mike Sexton. We also get to hear a bit of Lynn’s back story growing up and her journey into hosting a poker tour.

CardsChat with James Hartigan

On episode #9 of the CardsChat podcast, we are joined by the voice of PokerStars James Hartigan. For years, James has entertained us with his stellar broadcasting work on the European Poker Tour, doing the Poker in the Ears podcast, live stream commentating, and comprising half of the legendary commentary tandem with Joe Stapleton. During our conversation, we discuss some of James’ career highlights, what he loves so much about poker, which poker variants besides Hold’em he’d like to see being broadcast more, and his day-to-day work routine when the cameras are off and he’s not actively commentating.

The Grid 048 ft. Lee Davy – Ten-Eight Suited

Poker host and life coach Lee Davy steps into the GRID to talk about a critical hand in his career with ten-eight suited, in a 1K tournament in Blackpool. Lee was working on the railway at the time, but was also in tens of thousands of dollars of gambling debt for horse racing and sportsbetting….

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 10/12/2020 – The Silver Standard

(Topic begins at 0:19:33 mark): Druff’s attorney Eric Bensamochan comes on to briefly discuss Mike Postle’s lawsuit…. (0:25:44): Major development in Raymond Davis criminal case…. (1:56:06): Midway Poker Tour ends in disaster, as players are surprised by payment in silver, and shorted 30% in value…. (2:44:29): Doug Polk, Daniel Negreanu in heated Twitter battle over terms of upcoming heads up match…. (3:15:09): Dan Bilzerian, Jean-Robert Bellande in feud over high stakes private game…. (3:36:55):

Forced to Do Difficult Things

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew and Busi sit down to chat about Andrew’s experience of being forced to do a difficult thing.

The post Forced to Do Difficult Things appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Dnegs/Polk HU4Rollz Updates & Details – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #85

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:40 Intros / NHL Chatter 7:45 Presidential Betting Markets / Twitter Scammer 12:30 Midway Poker Tour Pays In…Silver? 17:20 More DNegs vs Polk Details / Charts Discussion 35:00 Tweets – Isaac Haxton / Norman Chad 43:50 Galfond praises Hellmuth – analysis of Hellmuth’s game 53:45 VM’s – Futures Bets & Henry Orenstein Leave us a Voicemail Question: 1.775.434.2932

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-13-20 with Guests Jeff Platt & David Williams Pt. 1

WSOP.com GG Poker Main Event commentators Jeff Platt and David Williams are Bernard Lee’s guests.

Poker Action Line 10/12/2020

Poker tells – How to recognize and interpret them in other players and how to prevent yourself from divulging too much information. Also, Big Dave and Joe talk about irritating players that show their hands to one or two other players before folding and how that affects the game.

The Lock-In – Dominik Nitsche

On this week’s show, the lads are locked in and figuring out all the issues in poker with highroller Dominik Nitsche.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the trio tackle the latest development in PostleWorld, before having their 'mettle’ tested by the Midway Poker Tour Scandal. The conversation then moves to the hot topic of RTAs, a subject in which Dominik has particular interest as they segue to an exclusive about the latest features on the DTO app.

