Ep 213 – High Frequency C-Bets (@MonkieSystem)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through another forum post by @MonkieSystem about how a solver might approach high-frequency c-betting.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

#89 JNandez: PLO Beast, World-Class Coach, & Celebrated Twitch Streamer

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is PLO beast and Twitch legend JNandez (Whose real name, by the way, is not Jason Hernandez but Fernando Habegger).Originally this episode was supposed to be a one-shot deal but, just like in the case of Michael Acevedo, an hour and a half into our call Fernando and I still found ourselves in the middle of his amazing poker journey.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

DNegs vs Polk Final Details, Prop Bets, Sam Grizzle Stories, High Stakes Poker Returns! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #86

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 1:00 Khabib Retires/Athletes who went out on top. 7:14 Sam Grizzle/Stories 23:22 Heads Up Match Final Details/Prop Bets 1:02:30 Election Odds 1:07:40 GG Sets Guinness World Record 1:09:21 High Stakes Poker Returns! 1:14:40 Esfandiari/Hellmuth Heads Up Duel 1:18:39 Voicemails – Poker Gender Representation, Short Stack Masters and the “Call Any” button.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Beginning Your Online Poker Journey #315

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/StartPlayingOnline Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

WPH #327: Top Set vs Top 2-Pair [COOLER]

Weekly Poker Hand #327: In this hand from bestbet Jacksonville, we see a cooler with top set vs top two-pair… but almost no money goes in the pot!

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

132 – Incze Zoltan – The Poker Mindset

At 21 years old, Incze Zoltan walked into the hospital for a quick surgery to remove a swollen node from his face and walked out with a dreaded diagnosis: cancer. But he decided right then and there that he would be a survivor.

View the complete archives of The Mindset Advantage Podcast in the directory →

High Stakes Poker and online updates

OCT. 30 POKERCAST RECAP: High Stakes Poker is returning in December; online poker event suffers an outage, and a world record is set. We also have more poker-room reopenings, suggest poker strategy books and continue with our Brannen Hough Hands of the Week. This time, he has KK.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 10/30/2020 – The Restraining Order From Hell

(Topic starts at 0:06:13 mark): Announcement about PFA YouTube Election Show on November 3 at 3pm…. (0:40:14): Interview with Lee Bradbury (AHoosierA) about his ordeal with Christopher Mitchell’s frivolous restraining order against him…. (2:29:04): Doug Polk, Daniel Negreanu set for heads up match on November 4, sidebetting is heavy…. (2:59:06): O

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Did Viffer Get Too Fancy In The 7 – 2 Game?

The 7-2 game is on in a BIG way, and Viffer has the hand of the hour. Does he do a good job trying to capture value from his terrible hand? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: 5d 4s 6s TURN: Qc River: Jc

Viffer: 7c 2h Trickett: Kh 5h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

CardsChat with Tony Dunst

On episode #11 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Tony Dunst. With close to $4 million in career tournament earnings, Tony has 2 World Series of Poker bracelets and a World Poker Tour Main Event title in his trophy case. Away from the felt, he’s best known as the co-lead commentator for the WPT. During our chat we discuss Tony’s love for online poker in particular, hear some great stories from his travels for the WPT, and learn what he appreciates most about both being as player as well as working in the poker industry.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Episode 196 – 29/10/2020 – Shade & Stuey

As a follow-up to their ‘Bad Poker Movies’ special from three years ago, James and Joe lift the lid on two more “classic” films from the height of the poker boom (2003). They start with ‘Shade’, starring Stuart Townsend, Thandie Newton, Gabriel Byrne, Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, before moving onto ‘Stuey’ (also known as ‘High Roller: The Stu Unger Story’), a biopic of the three-time WSOP Main Event winner starring Michael Imperioli from ‘The Sopranos’. Joe is watching both movies for the first time, while James is revisiting them and wondering if they’re actually as terrible as he remembers. ‘Stuey’ is also the subject of this week’s quiz, as Dave Slusher competes for #PokerInTheEars merchandise in ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

3: Podker Season 2 EP3: Dan Zack

The best in depth discussion about a “crazy” hihgh stakes hand Dan played at Live At The Bike

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E79tyfiPqw

Plus we talk the biggest poker controversy of the past 12 months 'Mike Postle’

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 83 – Ivey And Dwan Are BACK On High Stakes Poker, Jake’s Long History at the WSOP , How To Play PKO Tournaments

Start spreading the news, High Stakes Poker is BACK with Ivey and Durrrr. Jason Koon, Hellmuth, and some others are in the mix as well. Before that we discuss Jake’s long history at the WSOP, including some deep runs and close calls. We then talk some PKO (progressive knock-out) strat because we might degen HARD in this Venom 5mil GTD PKO tournament. Great idea! Jake gives some bet sizing strategy, and much more! Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

E056: Landon Tice: Poker’s Newest Prodigy!

This week on The Rake: The young legend himself, Landon Tice! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to Landon about his rise to prominence in the poker world, his heads-up victory over Doug Polk, and his eagerness to give back to the community!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Ep 212 – Dara O’Kearney

Dara O’Kearney is an Irish author, poker player, coach, and podcast. With David Lappin, he hosts the popular “Chip Race” podcast and “The Lock In” YouTube channel. He wrote “Poker Satellite Strategy” and recently released “PKO Poker Strategy” which we spend a good amount of time discussing.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Negreanu-Polk Grows Near, Sam Grizzle Passes, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest news from the world of poker, including the upcoming match between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk and the passing of Sam Grizzle.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 10/27/2020

The guys take a look at the completed High Stakes Duel between Hellmuth & Esfadiari, the upcoming online grudge match between Negreanu & Polk, plus the latest news, results and a bit of strategy talk.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Why we don’t have kids

Andrew discusses his love for PLO despite the blood that is shed on its streets. Busi tells us about her first ever visit to a therapist.

The post Why we don’t have kids appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

#88 Michael Acevedo: From Years of Poker Futility to Writing the Modern Poker Bible

Today’s guest is the author of Modern Poker Theory: Building an Unbeatable Strategy Based on GTO Principles Michael Acevedo.If you’re unaware of the poker world’s reception to Modern Poker Theory, let me catch you up.Michael’s book has ignited a fire under the elite minds in our game, is already being referred to as the modern poker bible, and has been called the best poker book ever written by Brandon Adams.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 10-27-20 with Guest Matt Affleck

Poker Pro and coach Matt Affleck is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

238 – Close and Personal with Steve

Steve is flying solo this week! And we’re not referring to his plane, which may still be parked somewhere in Northern California. Steve is catching up with some feedback from you, the listeners, as well as some strategy hands in an episode full of poker discussion!

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

RecPoker – Special Quick Message about Merch

RecPoker merchandise must be ordered by October 31 to get in plenty of time for Christmas; go to rec.poker and check it out.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Is This Play A 10 On The Berkometer?

The “Berkometer” is a scale of how Matt Berkey-y a Matt Berkey play is. The Poker Guys use advanced computing analytics to assess this play that nearly breaks the Berkometer’s instruments.

FLOP: 10s 6s 6d TURN: Qs River: 3c

Berkey: 6h 9h Attenborough: As 9s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 6 – Melissa Burr Max Silver Daniel Dvoress Ludo Geilich

The lads are back from hiatus with a BANG! Perhaps the toughest 4-person SNG they have assembled to date, they are joined by high-stakes mixed-game beast Melissa Burr, Unibet Open, WSOP and 2-time UKIPT champion Max Silver, WSOP champion and Run It Once Elite Coach Daniel Dvoress and UKIPT and MILLIONS champion Ludo Geilich. There is also news and results from the recent Unibet Open and IPO, both played on Unibet Poker.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →