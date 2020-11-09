Ep 215 – Reacting to Our Mistakes (@ ARW )

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through another forum post by ARW about how to react when you realize you've made an error in-game. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses the benefits of betting on different streets according to board texture, thin value ranges vs checking ranges, and we are joined by Binkley from the forums for a final week to share his thoughts. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/missing-value-and-making-mistakes/

Episode 81 – Missing Poker and Listener Hand Analysis

Welcome to Episode 81! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds them discussing missing poker and how it will be nice to get back to normal. They also chatted a bit about Nassim Taleb’s classic book Fooled by Randomness & how the mind loves looking for patterns even where none exist.

#91 Lance Bradley: From Unlikely Head of Bodog Poker to Current President of PocketFives

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the author of The Pursuit of Poker Success & President and Editor in chief of PocketFives Lance Bradley.Lance’s story is about to blow your mind. His career has taken him from poker journalist to being in charge of one of the largest poker platforms in the world smack dab in the middle of the poker boom to calling his own number at the WSOP by working excruciatingly long days on his own dime.

November 6th, 2020 – PKOs, Polk vs. Negreanu and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Vlayton discusses Progressive KO tournaments and one that he recently won, the start of the Polk vs. Negreanu heads up match and of course digs in to some strategy.

133 – Michael Acevedo – Humanizing GTO

Think GTO is about playing like a robot? Michael Acevedo wants you to reconsider… Yes, solvers have had a controversial place in poker history, but the application of them in gameplay has evolved since they arrived on the scene, and Michael wrote a whole book called Modern Poker Theory: Building an Unbeatable Strategy Based on GTO Principles. In this episode, this mathematician shares some juicy insight into the practical, down-to-earth, HUMAN approach to GTO. The goal should never be to play perfectly mechanically, but studying solver-based strategy and adjusting your gameplay to your opponents will give you an edge, which means more winnings at the tables over time. Listen to this episode to learn more! Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

The Lock-In – Bryan Paris

This week Bryan Paris is locked in and dishing out some strong opinions with our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

On this episode, the lads discuss the use of VPNs, the upcoming grudge match between Doug Polk and Daniel Negreanu and the growth in popularity and marketing potential of these types of heads-up duels. The conversation then segues to that other upcoming grudge match between Joe Biden and Donald Trump before ending with a discussion on 'Lockdown’ poker and what the sites can do to better manage the ecosystem during a likely Winter boom.

How to Set-up PokerTracker 4 and a HUD #316

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/StartPlayingOnline Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Episode 197 – 05/11/2020 – Matthew Dicks

James and Joe are back on Twitch and YouTube with more #EPTRetro streams, covering Season 7 of the European Poker Tour. They discuss some of the 10 year-old tournaments they’ve been revisiting, and look ahead to the first ever #EPTOnline series – which is also going to be streamed.

E057: Marle & Spraggy Are Engaged! (Plus Some Poker Stuff Too)

This week on an extra-romantic episode of The Rake: Twitch sensation and soon-to-be Mr. Cordeiro, Spraggy! Marle and Spraggy share the story of his proposal, and then Jamie joins in to talk about a bunch of boring poker stuff… like The Galfond Challenge, the Daniel Negreanu vs Doug Polk showdown, and modern trends in streaming. Oh, and cats. They talk about cats too.

Champ’s tax problems and legislative news

NOV. 6 POKERCAST RECAP: Ex-world champ Jonathan Duhamel owes back taxes in Canada, or does he? Twitch poker accounts are flagged for copyright violations and many casino issues were passed in our favor this last election. We complete the O’Mally’s Move and Mr. Hough’s sixth Hand of the Week is A-3s.

Is This A GOAT Play By Negreanu Or Is He Just Clicking Buttons?

Daniel Negreanu makes a surprising play that most wouldn’t, but is it good? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: 4h 4s Qh TURN: 5h River: 8d

Schulman: 6d 2h Negreanu: Ad 2s

Ep 84 – The Wild Swings Of Election Night Betting Lines, Getting Drunk And Playing High Stakes PLO , And Creating Cool Beanz

Don’t worry, we don’t talk politics! But we do talk how crazy election night’s betting line swings were, watching the candidates go from heavy favorites and underdogs and back again. We then talk about Nate busting his roll at 15/30 PLO...oops. We continue conceiving our new coffee shop “Cool Beanz”, and have some Doug vs Daniel talk as well. Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: High Stakes Poker w/ Dwan & Ivey; Guest Patrick “Egption” Tardif

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway chat with guest Patrick “Egption” Tardif about everything from GGPoker to video games. They also preview the Doug Polk vs. Daniel Negreanu grudge match, tell you what three Las Vegas poker rooms have closed their doors.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 111 – 6max ft Brad Wilson

Host of the fantastic “Chasing Poker Greatness” podcast and cash game specialist Brad Wilson joins us for an entertaining and informative 76 minutes. He tells us about his future plans working with Jonathan Little and also the development of his website chasingpokergreatness.com. We discuss the current Covid-induced trend towards 6-max and both poser and stratchat are centred around 6-max cash. Enjoy.

CardsChat with Collin Moshman

On episode #12 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming CardsChat ambassador Collin Moshman. Collin is a best-selling poker strategy book author, video producer, backer, instructor, and of course professional poker player. On this episode, we’ll get to know Collin’s backstory, learn about his career playing and teaching poker, what he’s like away from the tables, and more.

Poker Fraud Alert Election Special – Audio Simulcast – 11/03/2020

This is the audio simulcast of the 8-hour video show we did on election day, featuring PLOL, Drexel, Dan Druff, khalwat, tradershky, Daly, matos, Jean Gluck, adamantium, sonatine, DaGreek23, and others!

Poker Action Line 11/03/2020

An extensive discussion on the effects of the election on the poker world – both live action and online. Also, the guys talk about numerous changes in Las Vegas including ownership changes, room closures and if they will ever host major tournaments again. Finally, the current state and future advancement of online poker are discussed.

Trouble in Perryville – Episode 189

Ep 214 – Jonathan Little

Jonathan Little is a poker player, coach, author, and owner of pokercoaching.com. In this discussion, we get caught up on everything Jonathan has going on, what he enjoys the most, and how in the heck he can multi-table 14 games at the same time. We wonder if he gets bored playing live after spending so much time with the action of multi-tabling online.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-03-20 with Guest Pat Lyons

Pat Lyons is Bernard Lee’s guest.

#90 Wayne Yap: Why a Nose Bleed Macau Supernova Spent $1 Million to Transition Out of Poker

Wayne Yap is a well-respected Macau nose bleed cash game crusher with over $1.4 Million in tournament winnings. Wayne’s also teaming up with one of my favorite human beings in the poker world Nick Howard for a podcast called “Beyond Poker” that aims to bridge the transition gap for poker players who are looking to exit the game.

The Grid 049 ft. Linda Johnson – Six-Deuce Suited

World Poker Hall of Famer Linda Johnson enters the GRID to talk about a hand she played against Antonio Esfandiari at a World Poker Tour event a decade ago in Los Angeles. Linda defended six-deuce of diamonds in the big blind and flopped bottom pair on ten-four-deuce with two hearts and one diamond. As Antonio…

What is the point of life?

Asks an agitated Andrew on this week’s episode of the podcast.He gives us a recap of his week and shares his unhealthy diet which Busi believes could be the reason for his angst and feeling of impending doom.

The post What is the point of life? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Should Zigmund Hero Against The World Champ?

Zigmund faces aggression from Peter Eastgate, and he doesn’t have a very good hand. Should he consider calling anyway? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: As Jc 6c TURN: 4h River: Js

Zigmund: 9s 9d Eastgate: Jd 10d

