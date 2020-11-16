Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 112 – The Fishiness Scale

Double strat-chat awaits! First, NIck Oakley from the Fish to Final Table Podcast sends in a colourful hand (11:48) and then we feature a hand from listener Jorden Dobson (43:57). Find out where they sit on the fishiness scale!

4: Podker Season 2 EP4: Sir Mike Watts (Mike Watson)

Is Mike Watson the best poker player to never win a WSOP Bracelet?

Dialling in from his home in Canada Sir Watts takes us through the rapid rise through the poker ranks and gives us an in depth discussion on how to play small pocket pairs.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 11/13/2020 – World Series of Asterisks

(Topic begins at 0:24:36 mark): Master Scalir has COVID-19…. (0:51:31): Biden wins the election, but other Democrats didn’t do so well. What does this mean?.... (1:22:31):

Ep 217 – Forum on QQ Preflop (@Yamel)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Yamel who joins us on the show to talk about the factors one might consider when holding QQ preflop in a cash game. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses the value ranges of opponents, how certain hands respond to different flops, and how stack sizes can affect preflop action. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/is-this-an-easy-jam/

November 13th, 2020 – Grudge Match Update and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton gives us an update, and his thoughts, on the Grudge Match between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk. And, of course, he discusses some recent hands from his online sessions on the strategy segment.

WSOP Main Event 2020 Announced! DNegs v Polk Begins: First Sessions – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #87

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:30 – Intros and Election Betting Discussion 16:50 – WSOP Main Event 2020 Announcement! 24:10 – Dnegs vs Doug Polk talk begins – live match recap – best friends? 32:35 – First match online, betting lines and speculation from fans 41:20 – Session 2 online 55:00 – Review of a few key pots so far 1:15:00 – Voicemails: Election post prediction and 5 card plo Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932

#93 Ashley Adams: Collecting Poker Stories From All 50 States

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the author of Winning No Limit Hold’em Ashley Adams.If there’s one thing I can tell you straight-away about Ashley it’s that dude is a natural born storyteller and has gone out of his way to collect more than his fair share of amazing poker stories. Luckily for you, he’s just about to share some of his favorites in this here conversation.

Episode 198 – 13/11/2020 – Ben Wilinofsky

James and Joe have reached the end of their journey through the European Poker Tour archives. The last few #EPTRetro streams featured Ben Wilinofsky’s victory in Berlin in April 2011, and deep run in Madrid a few weeks later. As the post-script to their Retro series, the boys catch up with Ben and talk to him about the “glory days,” and how his life, and relationship with poker, have changed over the last nine years.

How to Begin Using Flopzilla Pro #317

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/FlopzillaBasics Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: partypoker’s Kristen Bicknell and Lousie Butler

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway discuss the most interesting events in poker this week. The first thing is the recap of what happened between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk both LIVE and Online in the last week.

Does This Guy Have A Perfect Read?

A play is made by the amateur on Shark Cage that is so outlandish that we have to ask if his read is dead on.

FLOP:Jc 5s 8s TURN: 6h River: 10c

Andrey:As 7s Artem: Ah Ks

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

Inspirational poker quotes

NOV. 13 POKERCAST RECAP: We find a story with inspirational poker quotes from modern players and we give you more news on poker room reopenings around America. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Brannen Hough’s seventh Hand of the Week.

Ep 85 – The Wild World Of High Stakes Poker Staking – An Interview With Jordan Drummond

Jordan Drummond is the founder of BBZ Poker, a poker staking and coaching company. He joins us for about an hour to talk about the wild world of high stakes poker staking- giving players money to play off on and hoping to make money back. He discusses being stolen from, the crazy swings, flying in players to live with him, guys getting into 6 figure make-up, having “a guy”, and much more. It is FASCINATING, and Jordan crushes it. Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast Special: Hossein Ensan, Kevin MacPhee & Mike McDonald Celebrate EPT

In this special edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway talk about all things European Poker Tour (EPT) in honor of the EPT Online, which is running now through November 18. They not only talk about their favorite EPT memories and stops, they highlight those players that made a name for themselves on the EPT.

The Chip Race – Season 13 Episode 7 – Chance Kornuth Bertey Bayley Marty Mathis Ciaran Cooney

For our Season 13 Finale, we have assembled a barnstorming mix of poker notables. High-Stakes Pro, Chip Leader Coaching founder and Galfond challenger, we welcome the great and good Chance Kornuth. We also sit down with online SNG specialist turned cash game beast Bertey ‘bigstealer’ Bayley. Joining us to analyse a key hand from his Venom chop is the ever popular Marty Mathis. We chat to the newly crowned Unibet Poker IPO champion Ciaran ‘Underraiser’ Cooney. There’s also a news round-up with Ian Simpson.

CardsChat with Ryan Riess

On episode #13 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming 2013 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Ryan Riess. Ryan is also a WPT title winner and has close to $15 million in total career earnings. Since bursting onto the scene 7 years ago, Ryan can mostly be found on the high roller circuit, but he also spends plenty of time at home as the proud dad of three little girls. On this episode, we’ll get to learn more about Ryan’s career and life away from the felt.

Poker Action Line 11/10/2020

After passing an amendment to increase buy-ins for poker in Colorado, BIG Dave & Joe discuss the importance of similar changes to players. They also talk about progress for opening online play in Michigan and review the early play in the Negreanu/Polk grudge match.

E058: Trevor Savage on Podcasting, Family, Mental Health & Raising The Nuts!

This week on The Rake: Podcaster, vlogger, poker pro & proud father, Trevor Savage! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with Trevor about the Play Every Hand challenge currently running on his vlog, the ins and outs of collaborating with his wife and children, and more!

Ep 216 – Robbie Strazynski & Bruce Briggs

Robbie Strazynski & Bruce Briggs join the crew to chat about the end of an era. After 365 episodes, the Top Pair Home Game podcast has come to an end. We chat about their favorite memories and what is next for these two fantastic poker ambassadors.

Amanda Botfeld: Making Poker Strategy Less Complex & Author of “A Girls Guide to Poker”

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the author of A Girl’s Guide to Poker and Poker Powher teacher Amanda Botfeld.In just a few moments you’re going to learn how Amanda went from writing political newsletters for 30,000 subscribers to falling into the poker world directly following the 2016 presidential election.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-10-20 with Guest Dario Sammartino

2019 WSOP Main Event Runner-up Dario Sammartino is Bernard Lee’s guest.

You’d take money from anyone?

Busi has a lot of questions to ask Andrew this week. She asks questions about his election wager,whether he’d really take money from anyone as well as questions that lead to love.

Did Dominik Nitsche Fancy Play Himself Out Of $2.4m?

It’s the final table of a $100k WSOP bracelet event, and it’s totally stacked. Dominik Nitsche is gonna try to mess with the dials to trip up his elite competition, but does he get too fancy?

FLOP: 6h 9h 6d TURN: 10h River: 8s

Nitsche: Qh Qd Tilston: 10s 3c

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

