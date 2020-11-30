239 – The Last of the HUPs

Mike joins Steve and what will be known as the last episode under the Heads Up Poker branding. From 240 onward, we will be tuning into In it it Win it with Steve Barton!

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 11/28/2020 – The Last of the Greyhounds

(Topic begins at 0:23:20 mark): Jeff Madsen and Bart Hanson battle on Twitter…. (0:55:18): Interview with Bart Hanson about election betting and a variety of other topics….

Ep 221 – Forum on AJ Facing Small Preflop ISO Shove (@FivebyFive)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by FivebyFive about a preflop spot holding AJx and facing a small iso shove. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel is joined by Yamel for a final week and discusses the factors you want to be considering when stacks are getting short and realizing your edge pre-flop is a must!

November 27th, 2020 – Swinging for the Fences with Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by one of our most requested guests, poker pro Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald. He discusses what he has been up to since lockdown, his current strategical approach to tournament poker and of course they delve in to some strategy.

How Bencb DOMINATES Online High Rollers

The online legend Bencb shows his moves off in a $25k online event, and the Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP:Kc 8c 8d TURN:Qh River:9d

Bencb:7s 9s Eelis:Ah Qs

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

#97 Greg Raymer: 2004 WSOP Main Event Champ and Author of “Winning Tournament Strategies”

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the winner of the 2004 WSOP Main Event and Author of “Winning Tournament Strategies” Greg “Fossilman” Raymer.Before I dive too deep into the intro, big thanks for D&B Poker publishing for putting this interview together (As well as the current & future CPG episodes with Amanda Botfeld, Ashley Adams, and Tricia Cardner).

134 – Melissa Burr – Mental Health in Poker

Despite making poker history by becoming the first woman to final table the Poker Players Championship in 2014, Melissa struggled with the pressure and expectations from the sudden notoriety. After hitting rock bottom in her personal life last year, Melissa decided to follow her happiness and is now sharing her story with the world. With a mission to normalize mental health struggles in poker, she recently joined up with director Mario Cerrito to create a documentary series. In this episode of the Mindset Advantage Podcast, Melissa reflects candidly on her struggles with anxiety throughout her years as a professional poker player. Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

The Lock-In – Matt Berkey

This week, Matt Berkey is locked in and dishing out some excellent advice and thoughtful takes on the hot topics in poker.

Joining our hosts Dara and David, Matt weighs in on the bizarre decision by WSOP to hold an online/live hybrid Main Event in December, despite the raging pandemic. The conversation then switches to the recent squabble between Polk and Dnegs over manually note-taking during their heads-up match and Bill Perkins tweets on the subject. After that, there is a broad discussion on competition in poker against the backdrop of betting company mergers.

⚠️ We apologise for the intermittent sound quality issues in the first half of this interview.

GPInterview – Brent Hanks – Episode 1 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

Rising industry star Brent Hanks joins us for the very first episode of GPInterview. Brent chats about growing up in a small town, his introduction to poker, if he still has the same fire for the game that he once had and many more subjects, including the return of High Stakes Poker.

The “Real” 2020 WSOP Main Event, Polk vs. Negreanu, and More

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back to discuss the “real” 2020 WSOP Main Event that is taking place in November, Doug Polk vs. Daniel Negreanu, and more.

Rolling in the Deep Stacks – Episode 190

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDS

#96 Trevor Savage Part 1: Cash Game Animal, Mental Health Podcaster, & Popular Poker Vlogger

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is cash game beast, YouTube poker vlogger, and (Along with his wife Jody) host of the Raising the Nuts podcast Trevor Savage.I can’t overstate to you how great of a dude Trevor is. He’s one of those guests who I didn’t know too much about heading into our conversation and yet when we shut it down it felt like I had gained a friend.

The Grid 050 ft. Faraz Jaka – Queen-Three Offsuit

Faraz Jaka, a professional poker player with over 11 million dollars in winnings, enters the GRID with a crazy hand with queen-three offsuit. Faraz throws us back to the 2010 North American Poker Tour in Foxwoods, where he played a hand that PokerStars included in their “Greatest” collection. Matt Glantz opened and Jaka three-bet from the…

How to Profitably Lead the Turn – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-25-2020

How to Profitably Lead the Turn – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-25-2020

PokerCoaching.com/blackfriday POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis!

How to Profitably Lead the Turn – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-25-2020

E060: Ryan Feldman & Nick Vertucci Launch Hustler Casino Live Stream!

This week on The Rake: Dynamic live-stream duo, Ryan Feldman & Nick Vertucci! Hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter chat with Nick & Ryan about their upcoming venture at LA’s Hustler Casino, their history with Live at The Bike, what makes a good live stream, and more!

PokerNews Podcast: 2020 Poker Holiday Gift Guide

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway sit down to talk about the upcoming holidays and offer some gift ideas for either yourself or the poker player in your life.

More famous poker quotes

NOV. 27 POKERCAST RECAP: We have more poker quotes and poker room openings and closings. Plus we have a new O’Mally’s Move and a Hand of the Week from Mike Buck with 6-6.

The Quick Wins Poker Course #319

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/QuickWins Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

CardsChat with Chris Moneymaker

On episode #15 of the CardsChat Podcast we have the pleasure of welcoming 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Chris Moneymaker. One of the newest members of the Poker Hall of Fame and a longtime ambassador for PokerStars and, frankly, the game of poker itself, today we’ll catch up with Chris to see what these last few months have been like for him.

Poker Action Line 11/24/2020

Poker room openings in South Florida and closings in Detroit & California start the show, with an update on the Grudge Match following a Covid discussion. Good news regarding Joe’s health, the progress of online action in Michigan, and a conversation of the effect of the chat box online are also discussed.

How You Can Use GTO at Small Stakes

In this episode, James and Chris discuss why GTO isn’t as complex as it seems, and why you’re going to need it for your poker game moving forward. New to GTO? Learn the concrete steps you can take as a beginner to understand what you’re getting out of a solver.

Ep 220 – Farid Jattin

Farid Jattin is currently ranked #8 in the Global Poker Index and is the all-time leading money winner from Colombia with $5.6 million in reported Hendon Mob payouts. We talk about his beginnings in poker and his journey to the top of the poker world. Farid is convinced that learning in community is critical for not only success, but balance in life. He has recently started group coaching which ignited the panel to get excited about forming a group to learn and hang out together. You can connect with Farid at faridjattinpoker.com

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-24-20 with Guest Alex Livingston

Bernard Lee visits the archives with a past chat from Alex Livingston.

Tactical Tuesday #2: Getting Out of Line & Breaking Hearts

Today’s episode of the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast features two recent hands Coach Thomas played on Ignition with a Queen Deuce and a Queen Trey.You’re going to hear straight from the horses mouth why Coach Thomas opted to put in three-bets with hands that don’t really have much business putting extra money into the pot and gain some valuable lessons as it relates to counting combos when bluff catching.If you love today’s episode, the best way you can support the show is to hop on the CPG VIP Newsletter at https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP

First Flag – Felipe Ramos – Episode 2 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Brazilian poker legend Felipe “Mojave” Ramos joins AC to talk about his First Flag, the Italian flag captured at EPT Sanremo in 2008. Felipe became the first player from Brazil to cash in an EPT Main Event and talks about his journey in tournament poker.

Episode 83 – Choosing The Poker Material That’s Right For You

Welcome to Episode 83! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! This episode is all about how decide what poker materials are best for the beginning player and how to determine who could be a good coach.

87. On Negreanu vs. Polk. FT. Shaun

2,000 hands into the high stakes heads-up match, Pete and his student Shaun discuss both the strategic and practical aspects of the battle thus far.

Cash or Kids?

Andrew accomplished a goal! Busi took a trip and left Andrew the apartment to himself. And they get into some deeper and deeper questions about Love.

The post Cash or Kids? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

My Tournament Masterclass Is Now Available!- A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-23-2020

My Tournament Masterclass Is Now Available!- A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-23-2020

PokerCoaching.com/blackfriday POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis!

