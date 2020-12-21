8th Day of Christmas: Procrastination

Merry Christmas! Get your free 14-day trial to the Poker Forge: https://www.thepokerforge.com

Ep 228 – Forum on Donking (@PetVet)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @PetVet which is all about donking! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel is joined by Kim herself to talk about bet sizing, donking ranges, the assumptions

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 12/18/2020 – That Dam Hoover

(Topic begins at 0:19:58 mark): Update: Bart Hanson’s battle with MyBookie.ag continues, and spills over to Twitter (featuring Bart call-in).... (1:01:29): Update: Aria dealer “Patches” officially fired for attacking player, posts apology on Facebook…. (1:16:52): Poker HOF nominees announced, including Isai Scheinberg…. .

7th Day of Christmas: I’m not tech savvy

December 19th, 2020 – Holiday Cheers with Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by TPE co-founder Derek “Killingbird” Tenbusch. They catch up on what KB has been up to with poker, an update on his Twitch stream, discuss some happenings from the poker world and also delve in to a recent hand that KB played in the strategy segment.

6th Day of Christmas: What’s the best format to play?

#103 Michael Acevedo Part 2: Poker is a Team Sport

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is a man who has ruined all other men for you…A man who’s coming back for a very special Round 2 where your favorite podcast host insert dramatic gasp here asks him more than one question.That man is the author of the breakout hit book Modern Poker Theory, the great Michael Acevedo and you’re about to hear him throwing down Greatness Bomb after Greatness Bomb.

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 2 – Norman Chad Olivier Busquet Sam Greenwood Wil Shillibier

For our last show of 2020, we have put together one of our all time greatest episodes, starring WSOP commentating legend Norman Chad and featuring Part 2 of our in depth interview with heads-up maestro Olivier Busquet. We’ve got high level strategy from a million pound tournament with one of the games great players Sam Greenwood. There’s a 2020 round-up with our good pal, Pokernews Editor-in-Chief Will Shillibier. Plus, we have news and results from last weekend’s Unibet Open with Ian Simpson!

WSOP Main Event, Grudge Match, High Stakes Poker, Toys For Kids – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #90

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:30 Intros 2:57 High Stakes Grudge Match Updates, Will Daniel Continue? 18:00 Toys For Kids Charity with Billy Vogel

5th Day of Christmas: Is it possible to win in online poker?

'The Most Personal Interview’ of Andrew Neeme’s Life | Ep:15

Televised poker was a phenomenon and it drove the game’s growth for years. Poker on YouTube is no less a force and in this episode of Heart of Poker, we talk to one of its pioneers. Andrew Neeme has been vlogging about poker for almost a decade and he puts it all out there on his channel.

Episode 202 – 17/12/2020 – Hank Azaria

For their final episode of 2020, the boys interview actor Hank Azaria, best known for voicing several characters in ‘The Simpsons’, and for his roles in ‘The Birdcage’, ‘Heat’ and ‘Ray Donovan’. Hank talks about his (now legendary) Hollywood home game, provides a few details about a special celebrity tournament that poker fans will soon be able to watch, and discusses the prospect of Jim Brockmire becoming a poker commentator! J

How To Tell A Great Story In Poker

Elite pros Mustapha Kanit and Timothy Adams are battling late in the EPT online Main Event, and Kanit decides to weave a tale so believable, we aren’t even sure it’s a good idea.

FLOP: Ad 7s 6s TURN: 7h River:3s

Adams: KsKd Kanit:9h10h

GPInterview – Tana Karn – Episode 2 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

We’re joined by RUNGOOD’s Tana Karn on this episode of GPInterview. Tana talks to us about life in basketball, the restaurant business and his thriving poker endeavours. We also chat to him about his charitable initiatives.

4th Day of Christmas: I’m Not a Math Person

PokerNews Podcast: Ryan “Hagzzz021” Hagerty Talks Making WSOP Main Event Final Table

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway tell you why Sarah Herring is MIA. They then share details about their respective weekends in Las Vegas for the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event and highlight those players fortunate enough to make the final table.

The Grid 050.5 Bonus Episode ft. Maria Konnikova

In a special bonus GRID, Jennifer Shahade shares an episode of her chess podcast, Ladies Knight, featuring author, psychology PHD and poker champion Maria Konnikova. In researching Konnikova, Jennifer realized that all of her books have natural overlap with games, starting with Konnikova’s premiere book, Mastermind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes. Mastermind shows how anyone can…

WSOP and Mike Postle’s lawyer

DEC. 18 POKERCAST RECAP: The hybrid online World Series of Poker is getting down to it with an international champ crowned and the U.S. event at its final table. Also, the lawyer who represents Mike Postle wants to quit and we complete an O’Mally’s Move. Brannen Hough is back with our Hand of the Week and he has 5-5.

#102 Derek Tenbusch: Co-Founder Tournament Poker Edge & Pursuing Poker on Your Terms

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is Twitch partner and co-founder of Tournament Poker Edge Derek Tenbusch.Derek is an amazing, amazing dude. He’s one of those rare folks who have been in poker for a very long time and has come to love the poker community even more than the actual game itself.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

LESS Rake Is Better – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-16-2020

PokerCoaching.com/cashtips PokerCoaching.com/tournamenttips POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis! Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership … LESS Rake Is Better – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-16-2020 Read More »

CardsChat with Bernard Lee

On episode #18 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Bernard Lee. A longtime veteran of the poker media corps, he has been hosting the Bernard Lee Poker Show for over 13.5 years. He’s also written regular poker columns for mainstream publications as the Boston Herald, ESPN.com, and most recently Metrowest Daily News. Bernard also has almost $2.4 million in career tournament earnings, which include 2 WSOP circuit rings and a memorable deep run to finish 13th in the 2005 WSOP Main Event. On this episode, we discuss Bernard’s career in poker as well as his life away from the game, getting to know him better beyond the felt.

3rd Day of Christmas: My Honey Won’t Let Me

Poker Action Line 12/15/2020

Full coverage of the hybrid WSOP Main Event, which has crowned a European champ that will take on the winner of a U.S. final table to be played on Dec. 28th. Updates on Polk/Negreanu, a rundown of the Winter Open at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and a discussion on the Poker dealer fight at the Aria round out the show.

Open Minds, Narrow Ranges- Episode 192

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands2/5 Global Poker1100 effectiveUTG 1 raise 10, BB 3bet to 30 QsQx, UTG 1 call62 Flop AsQd7hHero bets 20, villain calls.102 Turn 4sHero checks, villain bets 70, Hero calls.242 River TsHero checks, villain bets 180, Hero?

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Maria Konnikova LK024

Award-winning author, New Yorker writer and psychology PHD Maria Konnikova enters the GRID to talk about her first book, Mastermind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes. Maria is also the author of the recent bestseller, “The Biggest Bluff“, a chronicle of her poker journey, when she went from newbie to champion in a year. Jen and…

Ep 227 – Big Announcement about Farid Jattin Training & Community Chat

The podcast panel catches up a bit on life and all that is happening inside RecPoker Nation as we prepare for the holidays and the end of the year. We talk a bit about the newly announced (and amazing) training with Farid Jattin, the GPI #5 ranked player. This is a training exclusive for RecPoker and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Go to rec.poker for all the details

First Flag – Ryan Riess – Episode 5 – GPITHM Podcast Network

2013 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Ryan Riess joins Anthony on this edition of First Flag, powered by TheHendonMob.com. “The Beast” shares an amazing story on how he turned $100 into the first major score of his lifetime.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 12-15-20 with Guest Rob Campbell Pt.1

Bernard Lee goes to the archive for part one of a chat with Rob Campbell.

Tactical Tuesday #5: Playing AK When You Miss in Bloated Pots

Such a sexy name for this week Tactical Tuesday where Coach Brad and Coach Thomas’s CFP student Jon break down a pair of awkward pots where we find ourselves with AK high in big pots where we have the initiative.Hand #1 is played in a live setting vs. a strong and agressive European player and Hand #2 is played online vs. a “mega whale”.Enjoy.Don’t forget to subscribe and rate Chasing Poker Greatness on your favorite podcast app.To join Greatness Village (Our private Slack community) visit https://bit.ly/greatness-village

Poker Win Rates in 2020

James and Chris discuss how you really need to be thinking about win rate, what’s possible in the 'tough’ 2020 cash games and how they each have used win rate data throughout their careers.

2nd Day of Christmas: Money is Tight

90. The Pro Tourney Grind. FT. Coach Owen Shiels.

Pete welcomes fellow runitonce coach Owen Shiels onto the show to talk about the challenges of playing online tournaments for a living. Discussion involves coping with massive variance; balancing the tourney grind with family life; coaching weaker players; and being humble enough to get coached by stronger ones.

She almost died

Busi describes a recent near-death experience, followed by some catcalling on the streets of Las Vegas. Andrew discusses his progress on the PLO learning path.

1st Day of Christmas: Time Management

Why I Did NOT Play the 2020 WSOP Main Event – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-14-2020

Is This A Quality Bluff Or A Stab In The Dark?

It’s the final table of a $500 tourney with $270k up top, and one player makes a bold move with 9 remaining. Is it a good move or just blind aggression?

FLOP: 8d 9c 2d TURN: 2s River: 4d

Vuong: 10s 10d Alex: As 8c

Episode 86 – Listener Hand On The Bubble vs an 888 Pro

Welcome to Episode 86! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! This episode starts with a brief catch-up with the hosts before they turned to answering a listener question regarding a hand played late in a tournament where his opponent took a very aggressive line from the big blind.

