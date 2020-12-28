Ep 230 – Forum On Bet Sizing (@EANDERSON85)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by EANDERSON85 about bet sizing. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel is again joined by Kim PetVet to talk about raise sizing preflop, and how bet sizes postflop should affect the range of hands you choose to include in a betting or checking range. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! https://rec.poker/groups/mtts/forum/discussion/bet-sizing/

12th Day of Christmas: I’m Too Old

Merry Christmas!

The Grid 051.5 Bonus Episode ft. Diana Lanni

Trigger warning: this episode of the GRID contains recollections of abuse, suicidal ideation and rape. Please share the National Suicide Prevention Line 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 for 24/7 help. Over the past few weeks, hundreds of articles have been written about the Queen’s Gambit and “real life Beth Harmons” or “the IRL Queen’s…

Poker dreams and HOF nominees

DEC. 25 POKERCAST RECAP: Chris has a poker nightmare, the Poker HOF has its nominees and Michigan inches close to online poker. We have a new O’Mally’s Move and Brannen Hough returns for Hand of the Week with A-Q.

HU4Rolls – James Hartigan & Joe Stapleton – Episode 2 – GPITHM Podcast Network

PokerStars’ dynamic duo of James Hartigan and Jospeh Stapleton join Roland to discuss their broadcasting careers, stories from the road and which one would win in a fight!

11th Day of Christmas: Easy for YOU to say

Merry Christmas!

Is Berkey Getting Out – Berkeyed By Frank Kassela?

Former WSOP player of the year Frank Kassela doesn’t want Matt Berkey to win this pot (or probably any others). He’s gonna take it to the streets and try to out-crazy Matt Berkey. Is this a good idea? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: 10c Kd 8h TURN: 4c

Berkey: AcKs Kassela: 9h7h

How to Perform at the Table

James and Chris discuss their personal experiences with performance during their professional careers, how much they think about balancing stamina vs. opportunity, and everything to get you started understanding how to manage yourself at the table.

#104 Thomas Bane: CPG Associate Coach, Tactical Tuesday Co-Host and All-Around Crusher

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is none other than Greatness Village Associate Coach and Tactical Tuesday co-host Thomas Bane.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 114 – Poker and Me

We begin an 11 episode journey through the 11 chapters of Poker and Everything starting with chapter 1, Poker and Me. Merv asks Ben questions about his poker journey and Ben expands upon the content from that opening chapter. The strat-chat (42:06) features a hand from Postflop Vol 2 Chpater 10, as Ben compares his evidence-based advice with modern GTO theory.

10th Day of Christmas: Fear of Competition

Merry Christmas!

The Grid 051 ft. Jonathan Little – Six-Eight Suited

Two-time World Poker Tour Champion Jonathan Little enters the GRID to talk about a hand from the 2015 World Series of Poker. Jonathan was at the final table of a 5K No Limit Hold Em event. In the big blind he looked down at six-eight of hearts, with blinds of 20/40K and 3.2 million chips….

PokerNews Podcast: 2020 WSOP Main Event Final Table Preview w/ Player Interviews

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway preview the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event final table, which will play to a winner Monday, December 28. They are then joined by four of the finalists including chip leader Joseph Hebert, Tony Yuan, Gershon Distenfeld, and three-time bracelet winner Upeshka De Silva.

“Best Of” Poker Action Line 2020

Big Dave looks back at the Poker Action Line 2020 with his favorite show featuring Howard Mash, reigning Seniors Champ from the 2019 WSOP, and South Florida pro Michael Tait ! Happy Holidays to all!

E064: Poo Dawg Melissa on Hallucinogenics, Meditation & Why She Loves Playing Cash!

This week on the The Rake: Up-and-coming poker sensation, 'Poo Dawg’ Melissa Schubert! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to Melissa about the merits of hallucinogenics, finding meditation in everyday activities, why she’s recently found a passion for playing cash, and more!

Tactical Tuesday #6: Relentless River Raising

On today’s episode of Chasing Poker Greatness Coach Brad and Coach Thomas break down two hands (One good, one the opposite of good) where Thomas chose to raise with a bluff on the river.Who doesn’t love it when Terminator Thomas gets out of line?If you’d like to support the show, head to ChasingPokerGreatness.com/VIP & join the Chasing Poker Greatness VIP newsletter. You’ll get access to our private Slack community (Greatness Village) and access to one hour of weekly group coaching (The Poker Power Hour).

Ep 229 – Sky Matsuhashi

Sky Matsuhashi is the host of the Smart Poker Study podcast and leads the membership side ThePokerForge.com. Sky is an expert in online play and has years of experience as an author, coach, player, and podcaster. Connect with Sky at smartpokerstudy.com or thepokerforge.com

9th Day of Christmas: Poker Overwhelm

Merry Christmas!

First Flag – Kara Scott – Episode 6 – GPITHM Podcast Network

We’re joined by 888poker’s Kara Scott on this edition of First Flag. Kara talks about her first Hendon line, her actual First Flag collected during the WSOP Main Event and tells fun stories from several deep runs in her career.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 12-22-20

Bernard Lee is joined by several guests in honor of his dear friend Ken Tilden in this memorial show.

Episode 87 – How to Differentiate Between Depression and Dysthymic Disorder

Welcome to Episode 87! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset as well as the holidays! This episode starts with a brief catch-up with the hosts before they turned to answering a listener question that was a follow up to the depression topic that was covered in Episode 85. Topics covered include:• Poker books that are great gifts including mentions of Purposeful Practice for Poker & Mastering Small Stakes Pot Limit Omaha• d

Is Race Too Serious To Joke About?

Andrew mentions the most exciting thing that happened this week… and it may or may not be a new all time high for Bitcoin!

Is Race Too Serious To Joke About?

91. Poker, Chess, and Life. FT. PLO Expert Cory Mikesell.

Pete interviews high stakes PLO pro and chess master Cory Mikesell on how to become the best version of yourself in order to succeed at the highest level.

This Guy Is Repping ONE COMBO

It’s early in the WSOP Europe Main Event, and one player decides to take a line so incredibly ambitious and narrow that it has to work. Right?

FLOP: 4c 5h 6h TURN: 7d River: 8d

Rasmussen: Ac 8s Durnegger: 7s 7h

