E066: Chris Moneymaker Dishes The Dirt on His Breakup with PokerStars!

This week on The Rake: The man, the myth, the legend… Chris Moneymaker! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with Chris about his recent breakup with PokerStars after 17 years of marital bliss, what his career plans are moving forward, his thoughts on the WSOP Main Event debacle, and why we might have the privilege of seeing him in a mankini this summer!

Ep 234 Forum On Polarizing Actions @MonkieSystem

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Keith @MonkieSystem who makes his first appearance as a guest on the show! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses bet and raise sizing, postflop lines, and polarizing actions – plus Jim really nails the audio cues! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/top-two-pair-on-the-turn-facing-aggression/

January 8th, 2021 – Poker New Year’s Resolutions and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses his New Year’s Resolutions for 2021 and asks viewers to share their poker resolutions. He also discusses his current HUD stats as his online volume increases and the implications of those numbers. And, of course, he reviews some hands in the strategy segment.

#107 Brian Rast: An All-Time Great, $21 Million+ in MTT Cashes, & Nose Bleed Mainstay

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one of the all-time poker GOATs Brian Rast. Brian has over $21 million in MTT cashes in his career which lands him at #25 in the All-Time money list…And he doesn’t even really battle in the tournament arena much at the moment.Some of his MTT highlights include:Scooping the $500k buy-in High Roller Bowl in 2015 for $7.5 million shekels.T

PN Podcast: Salas Wins WSOP , Huck Seed in PHoF & Moneymaker Leaves PokerStars

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Sarah Herring recap the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event heads-up finale between Joseph Hebert and Damian Salas. They also share stories from being on-site in Las Vegas at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, share thoughts on Huck Seed being inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame, discuss Chris Moneymaker’s departure from PokerStars, and much more.

GPInterview – Matt Savage – Episode 3 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

Four-time GPI Award winner and WPT Honors recipient Matt Savage joins Eric on this edition of GPInterview. The pair talk about Matt’s rise in the poker world, his role with the TDA, the recently departed Mike Sexton and golf, lots of golf.

The Lock-In – Ian Simpson

This week, Ian Simpson is locked in and breaking out his old blackboard for the first episode of 2021.

Joining our hosts Dara and David, Ian weighs in on this year’s farcical WSOP Main Event rebooted. Ahead of the upcoming Unibet PKO Series, the trio of ambassadors give their thoughts on why this format is so popular. The lads then talk about celebrity signings as part of a poker marketing strategy.

The conversation turns to the ongoing high profile Heads-Up matches as David sings a hilariously re-worded rendition of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas’. Former school-teacher Ian gives a lesson on the different Covid vaccines. Finally, the lads give their new year’s resolutions, paving the way for Dara to introduce his first 'Lock-In’ strategy nugget!

A world champ, an online circuit and a firing

JAN. 8 POKERCAST RECAP: There’s a new WSOP world champ, the WSOP announces an online circuit series and PokerStars parts with Chris Moneymaker. We have a new O’Mally’s Move and Tim Champ has the Hand of the Week with 7-6o.

Is He Trapped Into Calling This 2x Pot Shove?

Sometimes, you are just forced to call it off even when the bet is huge. Is this final table moment one of those times?

FLOP: 9d Qs 6s TURN: 10s RIVER: 6d

MaxHendrix: Ah 6h Kovalski: QhQd

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

WPH #337: HIGH STAKES POKER | OMG they KILLED Kenney!

Weekly Poker Hand #337: Bryn Kenney is currently sitting at the top of the All Time Money list for live tournaments with a staggering $56,403,502 in earnings. In this hand he faces off against Michael Schwimer who is a former MLB Pitcher for the Phillies. ⁣ ⁣

#106: Matt Marinelli: High Stakes Cash Animal, Poker Detox Legend, & Co-Founder of BigBetU

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is high stakes cash game animal, Poker Detox legend, and co-founder of BigBetU Matt Marinelli.Marinelli was a long-time member and coach of the Poker Detox crew and another one of those guys I got to spend a fairly significant amount of time interacting with during the Atlanta Detox retreat back in March.

CardsChat with Dara O’Kearney

On episode #19 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Unibet Poker ambassador Dara O’Kearney. With over $4 million in combined live and online poker winnings, Dara is also accomplished away from the felt, as co-host of the award-winning The Chip Race and The Lockdown podcasts. He’s also a prolific and popular poker strategy author, having penned Poker Satellite Strategy and PKO Poker Strategy alongside Barry Carter.

Poker Action Line 01/05/2021

WSOP online Main Event concludes as Damian Salas of Argentina defeats Joseph Hebert for the $1-million added prize in a Heads-up match. BIG Dave and Joe also look ahead to the tournament schedule in South Florida.

241 – Steve and Daniel: Real Estate 101

For the second installment of In it to Win it, we have returning guest Daniel Garcia! The two are starting off their discussion about the latest developments around the COVID ordeal, Dan’s adventures in Thailand and an unfortunate batch of snacks, afterwards diving in real estate, its terminology and the baseline concepts for buying, selling and letting property. As we’re still working in the back-end of the podcast on rebranding, please feel free to email us a [email protected] with any queries or suggestions!

Ep 233 – Seminar on Playing Draws

The December seminar for RecPoker members was all about playing bluffs: in position / out of position, different strengths, different stack sizes, different opponenets, etc. In this podcast we highlight a couple pieces of the seminar and get into a bit of strategy. We also chat about the home game changes and results, Farid Jattin’s upcoming RecPoker Training Course, and all sorts of cool things happening in RecPoker Nation!

Are Poker Tournaments Or Cash Games Better For You?

Cash games vs. tournaments: which should you play and why? James & Chris discuss why they’ve focused on cash games over the years, the things tournaments players HAVE to know, buying & selling action, and why tournaments are so alluring. Concepts include the “payday potential”, which type is best for players with limited poker time, and what a new player should focus on today.

Tactical Tuesday #8: Unnatural Bluffing Spots Part Deux

Coach Brad and his student Jon return for a second episode of “Finding Unnatural Bluffing Opportunities.” Coach Brad kicks us off with a hand from $500NL Zone where he finds himself on the river with 9-high in a 3bet pot and only 15 seconds to make a decision. In the second half of the episode Jon shares a hand where he misclicks the turn and arrives on the river with 5-high. Will Coach Brad and Jon be able to turn their lemons into lemonade? Find out now on Episode #8!

First Flag – Jeff Platt – Episode 8 – GPITHM Podcast Network

We’re joined by poker broadcaster Jeff Platt on the latest First Flag. Jeff talks to us about the Bicycle Casino result that started it all. He also talks about a couple of WSOP Main Event deep runs and answers our hard hitting trivia question.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-05-21 with Guest Rob Campbell Pt. 2

Bernard Lee continues from the archives with the second part of a chat with 2019 WSOP POY Rob Campbell.

94. A Poker Therapy Session FT. My Student WIll

Pete and his student, Will, tackle the big mental game roadblock that has been holding back Will’s poker progress.

Episode 89 – Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Welcome to Episode 89! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After starting off with a brief catch-up about the latest WSOP news, the hosts turned to answering a listener question about making and keeping New Year’s Resolutions.

Shouldn’t This Be A Snap Call?

A seemingly simple decision takes a complex turn at an online final table. The guys break it down.

FLOP: 2s 5h 8d TURN: Ad River: Qd

CrazyLissy: Ac8c WushuTM: 6d3d

PokerCoaching is CHANGING! | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-4-2021

PokerCoaching.com/holidaysale POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis! Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership HERE … PokerCoaching is CHANGING! | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-4-2021 Read More »

