Ep 237 – Forum On Monotone Flop Shove (@MonkieSystem)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Keith MonkieSystem who joins us for another week of strategy chat! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses monotone flops, post-flop overbets, and Rabman50 even narrows he villains range down to a hand containing exactly the King of spades!

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 115 – Poker and Life Skills

Merv and Ben return for a new year and announce the release of the audiobook version of Poker and Everything, available for free download at postfloppoker.com. We discuss a few themes from the second chapter, transferable skills developed at the poker table, which also help in everyday life. The stratchat hand (34:01) features a river decision, where amazingly the hero chooses not to raise with his straight flush! Was he right?

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Hall of Famer Mori Eskandani Drops Wisdom Bombs | Ep: 16

Few people have seen more of the poker world than Mori Eskandani, albeit Mori has done most of it from behind the camera. Known as “Uncle Mori” to players and crew, Eskandani is the visionary behind many of poker’s most iconic television broadcasts. A poker player himself, Mori is also a long-time friend and mentor of Kara Scott.

View the complete archives of The Heart of Poker in the directory →

January 15th, 2021 – Shorthanded Live Tournaments and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton shares some reader mail, discusses shorthanded live poker tournaments and how to adjust to these type of games and of course he discusses some hands on the strategy segment.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

#109 Duncan Palamourdas: The UCLA Professor of Poker Who Won My Heart

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is UCLA professor and author of Why Alex Beats Bobbie at Poker: Developing a Fundamentally Sound Approach at Poker, Duncan Palamourdas.Duncan won my heart very early on in this conversation because he’s a math guy who uttered the magical words, “People overestimate the usefulness of solvers”.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

3 Steps for Achieving Your 2021 Poker Goals #322

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/2021PokerGoals Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Will Curiosity Get the Better of Kitty? – Episode 194

More Great Poker Content!J

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

Did The Main Event Champ Overthink This Play?

WSOP Main Event Champ Martin Jacobsen finds himself in a strange position against an unknown player. Does he give his opponent too much, or perhaps too little credit? The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ks 8c 2c TURN: 2d RIVER: Kd

Ryan: AcKc Martin: QcJc

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Adelson, Andrew die

JAN. 15 POKERCAST RECAP: Online poker opponent and Venetian owner Sheldon Adelson and beloved poker pro Howard “Tahoe” Andrew died this week. Also, Michigan is close to launching online gaming. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Paul Garritson has our Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Ep 236 – Chris And Taylor In The REC Room ICM Spot

Once a month a Premium member goes one-on-one with a member of the RECing Crew to break down a hand, talk strategy, or discuss how to otherwise get the most out of their poker experience!

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

WPH #338: HIGH STAKES POKER | Rick SALOMON getting FRISKY

Weekly Poker Hand #338: Have you ever 3 bet preflop with 62 suited? Well don’t worry if you haven’t because this hand highlights why you probably shouldn’t be doing it too often. ⁣.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

HU4Rolls – Kristen Bicknell & Alex Foxen – Episode 3 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Poker power couple Kristen Bicknell and Alex Foxen join Roland to talk about life at GPI PoY’s, what they’ve been up to during the pandemic and what’s next for the most successful duo in tournament poker history.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Reviewing the Top 10 Stories of 2020

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Chad Holloway, and Sarah Herring dive into the Top 10 stories of 2020 as determined by PokerNews. Among the stories discussed the end of the Black Friday saga, Daniel Negreanu vs. Doug Polk, the Midway Poker Tour payout debacle, the Galfond Challenge, and how the Coronavirus pandemic impacted the poker world.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

5: Podker Season 2 EP5: Rainer Kempe

When you’re gambling for millions of dollars; who buys lunch?

WSOP Player Of The Year Rob Campbell and radio host Angus O’Loughlin this week delve WAY to deep into this topic with Rainer Kempe while also speaking openly about 'staking’, 'backing’ and 'mark ups’.

Look forward to the free salad Rainer

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

#108 Ben Hayles: Brilliant Poker Coach, Author, & Founder of Post Flop Poker

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is poker coach, author, and the founder of the Post Flop Poker Podcast Ben Hayles.Ben’s path towards poker is a little bit different than most folks, including yours truly, simply because he actually had the foresight to put together a plan of action so that he would give himself the best possible chance of success. .

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

CardsChat with Elliot Roe

On episode #20 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Elliot Roe. Over the last few years, Elliot has become one of the most well-regarded mental game coaches in the poker industry.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Poker Action Line 01/12/2021

BIG Dave & Joe reminisce about the early poker days at Miami Jai-Alai and discuss how far poker has come in Florida. They also look at results from the CardPlayer Tour at PBKC and look ahead to the Lucky Hearts event at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Moneymaker and PokerStars Part Ways, Adelson Passes, and the Poker Hall of Fame

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters bring you a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. On this episode, the two discuss Chris Moneymaker and PokerStars parting ways, Sheldon Adelson passing, the Poker Hall of Fame, and more.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-12-21 2020 Year in Review Pt.1

Bernard Lee has Part 1 of his 2020 Year in Review.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Do You Make The Most Common Mistakes in Poker?

James and Chris go over the most common mistakes they’ve seen students, new poker players and themselves make over the years. Things like getting too invested in your luck / variance, not having a plan and trying to directly apply high stakes strategies in your game, as well as a few more common and costly mistakes.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

Ep 235 – Farid Jattin

Farid Jattin is currrently ranked #6 in the Global Poker Index (GPI). He is also a top tier coach and instructor who will be conducting a training course exclusively for RecPoker Nation. The course starts February 3 and details can be found at rec.poker/farid. In this episode we talk about the course but, more generally, what recreationally players need to do to become elite players.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Tactical Tuesday #9: Inside Look at a Mini Private Coaching Session

Coach Brad and his student Jon return for a third round of Tactical Tuesday. If you’ve ever been curious about the types of discussions that occur during Coach Brad’s coaching sessions, this week’s episode will provide a close look at just that.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Episode 90 – Increasing Volume and Decreasing Apathy as a Part-Time Player

Welcome to Episode 90! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After starting off with a brief catch-up about their latest activities, the hosts turned to answering a listener question from Patrick where he asks about how to increase volume and decrease apathy that stems from not being able to play much due to a full-time job.

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

First Flag – Greg Merson – Episode 9 – GPITHM Podcast Network

2012 World Series of Poker Champion Greg Merson joins Antohny on this latest episode. Greg talks about poker at Turning Stone, an important stomping ground for many players of his generation, and talks about why his NLHE 6-Max bracelet is his most cherished WSOP accomplishment.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

94. Poker Peeves FT. Marle Cordeiro

Poker comedian and Vegas 5/10 regular Marle Cordeiro joins Pete for some healthy ranting about pet peeves at the poker table as well as discussion about Marle’s poker playing and video creating careers.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

Never Use Cash!

Happy new Year friends! In this episode of the podcast, Busi and Andrew settle the bet they made at the end of the year regarding Andrew’s dopamine detox.

The post Never Use Cash! appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

How to MAKE 2021 your BEST year EVER! | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-11-2021

Setting your goals and plan of action at the start of the year will give you a clear focus on what needs to be done in order to achieve them! In this live webinar I will tell you exactly how to make 2021 your best year ever! Be sure to hop in the chat and … How to MAKE 2021 your BEST year EVER! | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-11-2021 Read More »

The post How to MAKE 2021 your BEST year EVER! | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-11-2021 first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Does Duhamel Even Know Who Berkey Is When He Makes This Move?

Long before Matt Berkey was polarizing the poker world with his confounding plays at high stakes, he made a deep run in the 2010 WSOP Main Event. He ended up in a big hand against Jonathan Duhamel with major consequences.

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/09/2021 – Looking for Love in All the Wrong Tweets

(Topic begins at 0:20:49): Check-in with Ken Scalir….. (0:36:12): Vanessa Kade under fire after tweet suggests most men in poker are degenerate losers…. (1:09:31): Prahlad Friedman’s ex-wife dropping serious accusations against him on Twitter…. (1:27:54): Damian Salas wins WSOP Main heads up match, continues recent trend of older champions…. (.

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →