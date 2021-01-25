242 – Mike and Steve

We have a brand new guest on the In it to Win it podcast, Mr. Mike Sneideman! Mike has extensive experience in hosting podcasts due to his endeavors with a popular poker podcast which aired until late 2020. Steve and Mike are discussing the latest happening, which, as usual, includes a review of Mike’s life choices. The dynamic duo are trying to make sense of this crazy world and bringing in a mix of pozitivity and cynicism into 2021. You can get in touch with Steve Barton on Twitter here!

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 3 – Mustapha Kanit Katie Swift Soheb Porbandarwala Paul Seaton

Our first episode of 2021 stars Italian high stakes crusher Mustapha Kanit. We welcome Grosvenor pro Katie Swift. In strategy corner, we welcome back our good friend and newly crowned WPT champion Soheb Porbandarwala. Paul Seaton joins us to talk about 'Poker On Screen’. We’ve got guest news-lady Kat Arnsby with all the news and results!

Ep 239 – Forum On JJ Preflop (@Michael)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Michael about a tricky spot with JJ. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses calling versus raising, stack sizes, preflop shoving ranges, and how there is no 'right’ way to pay JJ preflop!

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Francesca Butler LK026

Jennifer Shahade invites a longtime friend on a very special episode of Ladies Knight: US Chess Creative Director Frankie Butler. The talented designer and art director talks to Jennifer about her expanding role at US Chess and her passion for design and graphics. Jennifer and Frankie even reveal how their own friendship predates their work…

January 22nd, 2021 – Good News for Online Poker in America?

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the current online series running on WSOP.com, shares some news about some positive good news from the courts regarding online poker, give a quick update on Polk vs. Negreanu and of course reviews a recent hand in the strategy segment.

#111 Thallo: Living Life as a Nose Bleed Private Game Mainstay

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is WSOP gold bracelet winner and high stakes crusher/degen Alex “Thallo” Epstein.Thallo and I recently met while providing commentary in the Polk vs Negreanu challenge over on the Solve For Why YouTube, and it quickly became obvious to me that I had to get this dude onto the podcast.He’s a hilarious and high intelligent human being who has absolutely no fear in speaking his mind…Which means you’re about to hear some amazing behind-the-scenes high stakes poker stories.

Curiosity Kills Your Winnings #323

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod323 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

The Lock-In – Jack Hardcastle

This week, Jack Hardcastle is locked in and hiding out in what looks like a church for this controversial episode of 'The Lock-In’.

Joining our hosts Dara and David, Jack fires lots of shots, not least in the direction of Unibet Ambassador and 'The Chip Race’ newsman Ian Simpson. Of course, that’s right after the fresh-faced assassin does a little bit of bragging about his recent $270,000 score in the Blowout Series. (Ambassador material, Unibet?)

The trio say goodbye to billionaire casino magnate, Republican mega-donor and online poker’s public enemy #1 Sheldon Adelson. They pay their actual respects to Chris Moneymaker as he departs Pokerstars after 17 years and chat about the rumour that he is bound for ACR.

The conversation then switches to subject of coaching as both Dara and Jack weigh in on what qualities and skillsets are required to be a good coach in the current paradigm. There are some quick takes on Tony G’s imminent return to poker, his role in the poker media landscape and the news that MGM Resorts have made an $8.1 Billion offer for Entain plc, the parent company of Partypoker.

The lads finish up with not one but two nuggets of strategy, one that’s particularly pertinent to the upcoming Unibet PKO Series.

PokerNews Podcast: Phil Hellmuth Talks NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl & Making Millions

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Chad Holloway, and Sarah Herring welcome 15-time bracelet winner Phil Hellmuth to the show to talk NFL Playoffs. He talks about his favorite sports bets, makes picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs, and shares why he’s been so successful with his “Pick of the Week” this season.

World Poker Tour sold … again

JAN. 22 POKERCAST RECAP: The World Poker Tour gets sold yet again; Michigan launches online gaming, sans poker for now, and Mike Postle is back in the news. We have one poker room reopening, a new O’Mally’s Move and Paul Garritson’s second Hand of the Week is 10-10.

Episode 203 – 21/01/2021 – True Geordie

In the first episode of 2021, Joe talks openly and honestly about the ongoing issues with his voice and his need for surgery – and his demand that people don’t send him messages of sympathy! On a more positive note, he reveals that he’s been running well in box breaks (and explains what a “box break” is for James’s benefit). The primary focus of this week’s podcast is the #BlowoutSeries, as the boys look back at their series of live streams covering the High Rollers and Big Blowouts.

Maximizing Value Against A Maniac

Late in an EPT, a pro finds himself in a precarious spot against an unpredictable player. Is high variance the way to go?

FLOP: 2h 6d 9d TURN: 2s RIVER: 4h

Dietrich: AhKd Kolkowicz: KsQd

#110 Mike Noori: The Underestimated High Stakes Mixed Game Beast

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is high stakes mixed-game player Mike Noori.You may remember Mike from a bet that went viral on poker Twitter a few years back where he bet he could eat more than $1,000 worth of McDonalds food in 36 hours which, as Jimmy Fricke pointed out, would have been 66,000 calories.

The Grid 052 ft. Alex Epstein aka Thallo Poker – Nine-Six Offsuit

Jennifer welcomes WSOP bracelet winner Alex Epstein aka Thallo Poker to the poker GRID to discuss a thrilling hand with nine-six offsuit. This hand comes from the 2019 10K short deck event, which Alex won for $296,000. It was the first World Series of Poker Event that used the “short deck”, or a 36 card…

CardsChat with Kara Scott

On episode #21 of the CardsChat podcast we have the pleasure of welcoming Kara Scott. A longtime veteran in poker broadcasting, presenting, and hosting, Kara has also represented numerous brands as an ambassador, and she’s currently with 888poker. What’s certain is that no matter what camera she’s in front of, patch she’s sporting, or microphone she holds, she’s always a wonderful representative for our game. During this show, we’ll get to know her a little better.

Heads Up Feud: DNegs Offers $1M That He Runs Worse – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #92

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:05 Intros – DNegs post match blow up 4:40 Reactions to Sheldon Adelson’s death 13:57 Heads Up Feud Update: They both think they run worse! Daniel is willing to bet that he is. (17:20) 35:47 Latest High Stakes Poker Episode Updates – $1M Pot 38:25 GG Masters Turns 1 Year Old 42:06 Tweets – Astrology Or Trump? DN vs Hellmuth Heads Up Challenge? 51:00 Crazy Hand vs Polk 58:05 How DNegs Would Do Heads Up vs Ivey 1:06:00 Daniel’s First Chess Tournament 1:13:18 VoiceMail Question Voicemail Line (1.775.434.2932) Send us emails for an upcoming episode: [email protected] https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss

Ep 238 – Lexy Gavin

Lexy Gavin is a professional poker player, coach, and speaker. She was rated the #1 woman player at the WSOP in 2019 and recently the GPI Female Player of the Year for 2020. She will soon be launching her own training site after spending years working with other training sites such as pokercoaching.com

Poker Action Line 01/19/2021

The guys talk about the death of online poker opponent Sheldon Adelson and pass along the views of long-time poker media guru Nolan Dalla and his battles with the Venetian owner. BIG Dave evaluates the early action of the Lucky Hearts tournament and looks ahead to the start of online poker in Michigan this month

Learning From Durrrr’s Over Pair on High Stakes Poker

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/17/2021 – So Long, Sheldon!

(Topic begins at 0:14:57 mark): Mike Postle’s attorney Steven Lowe dismissed by judge as his counsel, Veronica Brill files anti-SLAPP motion….. (0:36:29): Sheldon Adelson dead at age 87…. (1:04:05): Netherlands woman releases “gender neutral playing cards”.... (1:31:26): Annie Duke featured in cringey Forbes article….

(Not So) Tactical Tuesday #10: Mindset, Risk Aversion, & Mental Toughness

In this week’s (Not So) Tactical Tuesday Coach Brad & Coach Thomas tackle mindset and risk.What does it mean if you’re too risk averse or too risk inclined? How aggressive should you be with your bankroll? Can being too nitty actually hold back your progress?Coach Brad & Coach Thomas share their thoughts as well as some behind-the-scenes stories of their personal poker journeys.To join the CPG private community where you can interact with the CPG coaches as well as access exclusive content, visit https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP and join the VIP newsletter.

First Flag – Darren Elias- Episode 10 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Four time World Poker Tour Champions Cup winner Darren Elias joins us on the latest episode of First Flag. Darren talks about earning his FF in Melbourne, how he wants to head to Barcelona next and the fact that he didn’t know about string bets when he got his start!

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 2020 Year in Review Pt2 & Guest Matt Waxman

Bernard Lee brings you part two of his 2020 year in review and also chats with Matt Waxman of Pokerithm.

Episode 91 – Developing a Rage to Master

After starting off with a brief catch-up about their latest activities the hosts, MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner, turned to answering a listener question about what to do when you’re not feeling motivated due to running bad and not being able to play much. T

95. GingePoker on How to Make it in 2021

Legendary 500 ZOOM streamer GingePoker shares his insights on what it takes to succeed in the modern climate and recounts some high-stakes Macau cash game stories for you entertainment.

What Laser Eye Surgery Is Really Like

Lasik surgery is complete and Andrew discusses all the details. Was it painful? How is his recovery going? How is his vision?

The post What Laser Eye Surgery Is Really Like appeared first on Tells Podcast.

Can Bryn Kenney Fold To THIS GUY???

Bryn Kenney faces a HUGE bet from Rock Solomon on the new High Stakes Poker, and Bryn has a pretty damn good hand. Can Bryn really consider folding to the notoriously erratic Solomon? The guys break it down.

FLOP: 4d 5c 7c TURN: 8c River: As

Bryn: 5h5d Rick: 6c6h

