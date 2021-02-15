This Week in Poker Podcasts

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/12/2021 – The Terrence and Mike Twitter Show

(Topic begins at 0:24:28 mark): The Heads Up Undercard – Landon Tice versus Bill Perkins…. (0:49:12): Terrence Chan, Mike McDonald get into Twitter battle over Pokershares bet on Tice/Perkins match…. (2:12:28): Update: Fired Bellagio dealer “Patches” lands on his feet, gets new job…. (2:25:10)

Ep 246 – Forum On Monotone Flops (@FiveByFive)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by our own @FiveByFive! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel looks at five different types of hands we might find ourselves with in the big blind when we see a monotone flop and it checks through to the turn.

Ep 245 – REC Room: HUD and Hand Review – Jim and Matt

Once a month a Premium member goes one-on-one with a member of the RECing Crew to break down a hand, talk strategy, or discuss how to otherwise get the most out of their poker experience! Email [email protected] if there’s a member of the RECing Crew that YOU’D like to connect with, and we’ll try to match you up! In this episode, we come back to part two of Jim and Matt in the REC Room, looking at the RecPoker HUD and reviewing some hands in PokerTracker4. We talk about HUDs at the beginning so the video version of this podcast will be more informative than the audio version – Sign up for a free Community account at rec.poker to watch the video versions of all our podcasts – and a lot more!

February 12th, 2021 – Heads-Up Battles, Betting Controversies and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton wraps up the heads up battle between Daniel and Doug, discusses the betting controversy between Timex and Terrence Chan, answers a viewer tweet and of course gets in to some strategy.

Ep 245 – REC Room HUD And Hand Review – Jim And Matt

Once a month a Premium member goes one-on-one with a member of the RECing Crew to break down a hand, talk strategy, or discuss how to otherwise get the most out of their poker experience!

#117 Greg Vail: Red Chip Poker Coach and Author of SCOOP! Winning High Low Concepts for the Hold’em Mind

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the author of SCOOP! Winning High Low Concepts for the Hold’em Mind volumes 1, 2, & 3 Greg Vail.Greg’s a Red Chip Poker Coach and cash game pro who specializes in the world of Big O and Omaha Hi-Lo.Greg’s poker career is split into two acts: The first act was from 2005-2010.

PokerNews Podcast: Doug Polk Discusses Win Against Negreanu; Interview w/ Scott Stewart

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt bring you all the latest news and highlights from the poker world. That includes talking to guest Doug Polk about defeating Daniel Negreanu in their highly-publicized heads-up duel. He shares thoughts on Negreanu’s play and tanking, explains some side action and coaching details, offers a take on how he sees himself as a HUNL player in today’s poker world, and tells listeners what’s next for him. In addition, they interview five-time WSOP Circuit ring winner Scott Stewart about his recent win in the bestbet Jacksonville Winter Open $2,000 Main Event, good for $177,817. Toss in stories about GGPoker applying for a Pennsylvania license, Twitter PokerShares drama between Terrence Chan and Mike “Timex” McDonald, Johnny Oshana winning the MSPT Poker Bowl V, and Sami Kelopuro taking down a hattrick of big buy-in online events in a single day, and it’s another great show of the PokerNews Podcast.

GPInterview – Matt Salsberg – Episode 4 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

On today’s pod, we welcome Matt Salsberg for his GPInterview. Matt reveals some very personal news on a recent health issue, reminisces about his WPT poker successes so far on the circuit and talks about life as a Hollywood writer and producer.

Should The Elite Pro Call It Off Heads Up?

Manig Loeser faces an all-in overbet in a big time online tournament. If he calls and wins he takes it down – how should he proceed?

FLOP: 2d Kd Js TURN: Qs RIVER: 5c

Loeser: Qd 9h Smyth: 2c 2s

136 – Peter Clarke – The Philosophy of Poker

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just getting started, your biggest leaks at the table come from emotional decision making. Do you bring awareness and intention to every hand? Or do you make automatic plays based on your subconscious habits? Know the science. Know the numbers. Balance with logic. And catch yourself before you punt off your stack again! Your emotional leaks could be holding you back and costing your bankroll over time… In this episode, Peter Clarke, long-time online cash game coach and author of Poker Therapy, shares how he stays ahead of the game—by taking a philosophical and rational approach to solver GTO strategy. Click play to learn more! Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

Doug Polk Joins the Show To Discuss Beating Negreanu for $1.2 Million

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, and this time the two are joined by a very special guest. Doug Polk stops by to discuss his challenge with Daniel Negreanu, winning $1.2 million, and what’s next for him.

CardsChat with Eli Elezra

On episode #24 of the CardsChat podcast we have the pleasure of welcoming Eli Elezra. A 4x WSOP bracelet winner and WPT title winner, Eli is best known as a high stakes cash game player and TV poker personality over the last three decades. Away from the felt, Eli has led a legendary life growing up in Israel and serving in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, and has had incredible adventures on fishing boats and driving taxis in Alaska before moving to Las Vegas. On this episode, we’ll get to know Eli Elezra the family man, the businessman, and the poker legend a little better.

#116 Kenny Hallaert: Belgian Crusher with over $11mil in career earnings, including 2016 WSOP ME Final Table

Kenny (SpaceyFCB) Hallaert has cashed for over $10 million in his live and online poker careers combined.Even though he has yet to take down the elusive major live tournament, it’s easy to say he’s seen way more than his fair share of success on the green felt.

Effective Poker Study

The best way you can gain a competitive advantage over your opponents is to improve your studying. James and Chris give their take on what effective study in poker looks like. They discuss how to make studying more enjoyable, and how to make goals for your study sessions.

Tactical Tuesday #13: Facing an Exotic Line with an Overpair & Maximizing Profit vs. Fishies

Tactical Tuesday goes back to its roots on this week’s episode with a pair of hand breakdowns brought to you by Coach Brad and his student Jon. The first hand comes from a recent $5/$10 session on Ignition where Jon faces an unexpected turn donk in a 3bet pot. The second hand is one posted in the hand history review section of Greatness Village by one of Coach Thomas’ students. If you’d like to potentially get one of your hands reviewed by Coach Brad on Tactical Tuesday sign up for the VIP Newsletter at: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP Going VIP will also get you access to Poker Power Hour, a weekly group coaching session hosted by the coaches of Greatness Village.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-09-21 with Guest Ronnie Bardah

2012 WSOP Bracelet Winner Ronnie Bardah joins Bernard Lee.

First Flag – David Lappin – Episode 13- GPITHM Podcast Network

Roland is joined by Unibet Ambassador David Lappin on today’s First Flag. The GPI Global Poker Award winner talks about the Dutch flag he captured in 2007 and reveals which flag remains the most important one he’s collected in his career.

Ep 244 – Ryan Laplante And Playing Live Again

Ryan Laplante joins us from his training site Learn Pro Poker to talk about playing live again in the pandemic era, what kind of tells he looks for in villains, and we go over a hand where Ryan soul-reads a foe to make a killer river call!

98. Henry Lister on GTO vs Exploitative

Run it Once pro and high stakes poker player Henry Lister shares his thoughts on how GTO and exploitative play are related before going into how poker has made him the best version of himself.

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 4 – Ana Marquez Ryan Fee Martin Jacobson Roland Boothby

What a show we have for you this week as we welcome high stakes crusher and Upswing Poker founder Ryan Fee. We sit down with one of Spain’s greatest ever players, online and live beast Ana Marquez. We’ve got strategy with a WSOP MAIN EVENT champion as Martin Jacobson talks is through his most controversial ever spot, a hand versus Doug Polk from the 'One Drop’ final table. Roland Boothby is here to discuss the GPI/THM’s new podcast network, including his new show 'First Flag’. We’ve also got a news and results round-up from Ian Simpson.

244 – Steve and Daniel

Daniel’s day started in an unexpected way, with a call from a previous intimate acquaintance who asked for an out-of-the-ordinary favor. However perplexing that was, it did not stop Daniel from bringing his positive vibes and knowledge to join Steve in discussing more about stock trading, upcoming guests on the show, and Peruvian plant-induced spiritual experiences. You can get in touch with Steve Barton on Twitter here!

SHORT STACK Crash Course | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little

One of the many leaks that I see in poker players is not having the ability to adapt their strategy relative to their stack size. Many players will play the same way regardless of how many big blinds they have. ⁣ ⁣ It is vital that you are constantly changing your ranges depending on not … SHORT STACK Crash Course | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little Read More »

Did This Guy Make A Mistake By Moving In Against Ike Haxton?

It’s the final table of a big time online tourney, and Ike Haxton is in the mix. Is his opponent making a mistake against the poker wizard?

FLOP: 5c 6s Kd TURN: 8s RIVER: As

Ike: 6d6h Ramage: Js10s

Episode 94 – Tournament Poker Bankroll Management and a Cashout Strategy

Welcome to Episode 94! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on our latest activities, we turned to answering a bankroll question sent in by Kim who wants to hear our current thoughts on using a cash-out strategy while maintaining one’s roll. T

