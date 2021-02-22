This Week in Poker Podcasts

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/20/2021 – Cancellation Department

(Topic begins at 0:20:42 mark): Negreanu and Hellmuth will play the next high profile heads up match, but is it what it seems to be?.... (0:46:23): What Would Druff Do?

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Ep 248 – Forum On Turn Equity (@Chappo)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through another forum post by @Chappo about getting heads up in the home hame and picking up equity on the turn – and how to play it!

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Grid 053 ft. Landon Tice – Three-Four Offsuit

21-year-old Landon Tice enters the GRID to talk about a hand with three-four offsuit on the stone bubble of a $1600 event. Landon breaks down the action street by street, as he opened the button with 34o on the button. When the small blind called, they saw a monochrome flop of King-Three-Deuce. Landon barelled on the flop…

The post The Grid 053 ft. Landon Tice – Three-Four Offsuit appeared first on The Poker Grid.

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

February 19th, 2021 – Online Poker in Michigan, Moneymaker Signs with ACR and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton gets us caught up on new from the poker world including the launch of regulated online poker in Michigan and Chris Moneymaker signing with Americas Cardroom. And, of course, we also get some strategy talk.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Did Phil Hellmuth Do This To Himself?

Phil Hellmuth puts himself in a spot against a player he doesn’t know much about. Did he make huge mistakes along the way?

FLOP: As Js 5h TURN: 4s RIVER: 8h

Hellmuth: AhQh Kinney: KsQs

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

#119 Jordan Zucker: High Stakes Mixed Game Grinder & A Trip to the New York Private Game Scene of Yesteryear

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is Jordan Zucker.Jordan’s a high stakes mixed-game grinder who was referred to yours truly by his friend and past CPG guest, the nosebleed mixed-game Queen Supreme, Melissa Burr.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Did The Online Legend Own This Guy?

Sami Kelopuro has been crushing the internet for eternity, and now one player has to face off with him heads up for a $10k tourney. How does the challenger do?

FLOP: Jd 9d 2s TURN: 3c RIVER: Ah

Sami: JcJd RuinF: 9s6s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

WPH #343: HIGH STAKES POKER | DWAN clashes with KENNEY

Weekly Poker Hand #343: Two of the games greatest go head to head on the new series of High Stakes Poker: Tom Dwan vs Bryn Kenney. ⁣ ⁣

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 117 – Poker and Emotional Control

Triton Poker Tables are announced as our latest sponsors (please check out their website tritonpokertables.com) and we dive into chapter 4 of the ebook Poker and Everything, which is all about emotional control. The stratchat (25:43) features Phil Ivey, who is left seething with anger at the conclusion of the hand.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

HU4Rolls – Jaime and Matthew Staples – Episode 4 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Roland is joined by the fabulous Staples brothers on this edition of #HU4ROLLS. partypoker Ambassadors Jaime and Matt take us through their poker careers, the streaming life, their well-documented weight gain/loss bet and Matt’s life in the Mountain Time Zone!

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Daniel Negreanu Reveals All Regarding Loss to Doug Polk

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Chad Holloway, and Jeff Platt welcome guest Daniel Negreanu, who opens up about his loss to Doug Polk in the High Stakes Feud. He also talks about his upcoming match against Phil Hellmuth, gives advice to the younger generation, and throws shade at Ryan Fee.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Hellmuth and Negreanu High Stakes Duel, and Tice Versus Perkins

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discusses the upcoming High Stakes Duel between poker superstars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu. The two also talk about Landon Tice taking on Bill Perkins, the passing of Larry Flynt, and Joey Ingram’s recent success on the felt.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

How to HARNESS your DEGENERACY | A Little BRÈINFÚEL with Jonathan Little 2-17-2021

One of the biggest downfalls of promising poker players is not being able to contain their degeneracy. So many top poker players have lost their hard earned fortune from sports betting, playing games that their bankroll does not support and silly prop bets.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

CardsChat with Evan Jarvis

On episode #25 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Evan Jarvis. Evan’s earned over $1 million in online and live tournaments and cash games. He’s a longtime poker coach, with great training material for both on and of the felt, and you can also find him regularly crushing it in the Twitch streets.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

#118 Gareth James: From Teaching Music to Kids to Coaching Berkey for the 2016 $300k High Roller Bowl Final Table

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness Podcast is Gareth James.Gareth is the founder and head coach of the prestigious MTT Poker School, the co-host of the mindset poker podcast Poker on the Mind where he and past CPG guest Dr. Tricia Cardner (Who herself is a poker performance wizard & author who sports PHDs in both psychology & criminology) help you improve your mental game, and co-author (along with the aforementioned Dr. Tricia Cardner) of Purposeful Practice for Poker.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ep 247 – Starr Valdez

Star Valdez is a fun poker industry personality who also enjoys writing. In this episode we chat about her poker journey and the poker worlds in and around Biloxi, Mississippi.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 02/16/2021

BIG Dave wraps up the finish of the Polk/Negreanu grudge match and the guys discuss who #Realkidpoker might take on next. They also look ahead to an expanding poker schedule in the next few weeks and talk about how to play premium hands without giving up value.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

The Lock-In – Doug Polk

This week, Doug Polk is locked-in after being paid out handsomely on his Grudge Match victory over Daniel Negreanu.

Dara and David discuss the Twitter feud between Terrence Chan and Mike McDonald following a wager places with Pokershares on the upcoming Bill Perkins/Landon Tice heads-up duel. The pair then preview the upcoming Unibet Online Series and Unibet Open before welcoming Doug for some honest post-match reflections.

The trio chat about the decisive nature of the win and how that deprived Dnegs of his dearly sought after narratives in defeat. They talk about Doug’s preparation, his Scandi coaches and the software tools he used to train himself and analyse spots. There is also a wider discussion on the levels that exist in poker and the humility required when tackling the modern game.

The interview ends with Doug promising to return to headline 'The Chip Race’s 100th Episode Special so be sure to watch out for that!

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Sabrina Chevannes LK027

Women International Master, author and entrepreneur Sabrina Chevannes is our February guest on Ladies Knight. Sabrina talks about how she transitioned from chess to her current career leading a full service creative agency. She also gives Jen some advice on her own brand and the US Chess Women brand. They move on to discussing Sabrina’s books, “Chess for…

View the complete archives of Ladies Knight in the directory →

Tactical Tuesday #14: Hands From Greatness Village

On this week’s Tactical Tuesday, Coach Brad and his student Jon take a look at a couple of hands posted in Greatness Village. The first hand features Coach Thomas choosing to take an unorthodox line from the big blind against the button at 500NL. In the second hand, a villager raises preflop, bets the flop and the turn with a combo draw and arrives at the river with absolutely nothing.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

I Am Your Poker Coach #326

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod326 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Making GTO More Accessible

Breaking down the biggest buzzword in poker, “GTO”. How is play-calling in American football analogous to playing GTO in poker? James and Chris help make this scary concept more accessible by simplifying terms like “frequency” and “range advantage” through real-world hands and examples. Join The Red Chip Poker Discord: https://redchippoker.com/discord

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

First Flag – Lex Veldhuis – Episode 14 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Twitch Poker King Lex Veldhuis joins Roland to talk about his First Flag on our latest episode. The two-time Global Poker Award winner for Streamer of the Year talks about his start in poker, his shining moments at the WSOP and a few fun stories from his live tournament poker debut at EPT London.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-16-21 with Guest Scott Stewart

Jacksonville $2k Main Event Champion Scott Stewart is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

One of us Tested Positive

After a week off to rest and recover, A+B are back to discuss how the Coronavirus has affected their lives. They walk through the timeline of events, symptoms, and how everyone is feeling today.

The post One of us Tested Positive appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

E070: Patrick Leonard on his New MTT Course, Polk vs Negreanu, His Love of Dogs & More!

This week on The Rake: Patrick 'Pads’ Leonard joins hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky to tell the story of how he came to partner with Run It Once Training for his new MTT course! Plus, his thoughts on Doug Polk’s victory over Daniel Negreanu, how the role of poker ambassadors has changed over the years, and why having a dog is a +EV move for any poker player!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Phil Galfond Shares His Poker and Family Values | Ep: 17

Phil Galfond is one of the most thoughtful and interesting people in poker, and his wide ranging personality is plain to see in the latest episode of Heart of Poker. Phil is an OG in online poker and his PLO Galfond Challenge matches against some of the best players in the game have become legendary over the last few years. He’s also got 3 WSOP bracelets for good measure. Using her menu of psychologist-approved questions, Kara gets personal with Phil. He explains how he met his now-wife Farah Fath on Twitter, his thoughts on parenting, and even losing friendships in the poker world. Phil also gives us a sneak peak into the book he might just get around to writing…. Phil is routinely called one of the nicest guys in poker and these insights into his life, family and values do nothing to disprove that reputation.

View the complete archives of The Heart of Poker in the directory →

245 – Shaman O

Did Dan ever tell you about his trip to Egypt? Stevie B and Dan G have an extra special guest today, Shaman O! This episode brings up the life-changing experience of the Ayahuasca ceremony, how to get most out of it, and frog poison! Do you have more questions about this? You can reach out to Steve Barton on Twitter here!

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

https://headsuppoker.libsyn.com/e015fb36-d4fa-4995-bc98-e72aece926e4

245 – Shaman O

Did Dan ever tell you about his trip to Egypt? Stevie B and Dan G have an extra special guest today, Shaman O! This episode brings up the life-changing experience of the Ayahuasca ceremony, how to get most out of it, and frog poison! Do you have more questions about this? You can reach out to Steve Barton on Twitter here!

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 95 – The Effects of a High Stress Job on Your Poker Time

Welcome to Episode 95! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest activities, the hosts answered a question sent in by Billy who wanted their thoughts on dealing with a high stress job especially when that stress bleeds over into poker time.

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →