This Week in Poker Podcasts

The Lock-In – Dan Smith

This week, Dan Smith (holla!) is locked in and pigging out with our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

The trio explore a number of subjects in both the poker and non-poker world, including the recent developments in the Mike Postle saga, the prevalence of bots in online poker and the recent Bitcoin rally to $60,000.

The conversation then segues to the Gamestop Story and how Dan got burned in his own attempt to short the stock.

David asks Dara and Dan their opinions on his recent article in which he suggests that the recent heads-up poker clashes are turning poker into a pantomime.

The episode ends with another trademark Doke strategy tidbit as he quizzes David on how to play his range on a rainbow wheel flop.

Episode 257 Forums Overbets (@FiveByFive)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by our own FiveByFive Chris Jones and we are joined by the newest member of the RECing Crew, PetVet Kim Kilroy! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses the theory of overbets both preflop and postflop, the kinds of hands that might belong in some overbet ranges, and looks at an example hand Chris played recently.

We CAN’T BELIEVE These River Plays

Elite online players battle at a big final table, and the river play is beyond most of what we see in poker.

FLOP: Qd 9s 6s TURN: 5c RIVER: Ad

Ponakov: Qs3h Laszlo: 9h7s

March 19th, 2021 – Playing Poker Against Weaker Opponents

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses some adjustments to make when playing against what you see as weaker opponents. He highlights some of these adjustments using some hands from the 2019 World Series of Poker Europe in the strategy segment.

Don’t Feel Like Calling? Use These Four 3betting Principles #330

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod330 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Regarding the Human Capacity to Bluff for 100k w/ Returning Guest DGAF – Episode 199

Link to DGAF podcast: Sessions James interview episodeMore Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts.

#127 Tom Wheaton: Disrupting the Playing Card Industry & Connecting Poker Stars with Businesses

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the founder of Faded Spade & Above the Felt Entertainment Tom Wheaton.Tom and I both entered the poker world at about the same time which means Tom has been a cardplayer for a very, very long time.When we got into poker current poker supernova Landon Tice was barely 4-years-old. If that doesn’t make me feel old then I guess nothing will – yeesh.But even though Tom entered poker in 2004, he took a very different career path than your average everyday grinder which you’re about to hear all about.

PokerNews Podcast: Chance Kornuth Talks Galfond Challenge Loss, WPT Final Table & More

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway discuss the latest events to take the poker world by storm. They go over the results of the face-off between Fedor Holz and Wiktor “limitless” Malinowski, the postponing of Daniel Negreanu vs. Phil Hellmuth Heads Up Duel, go over the WPT Gardens and Wynn Spring Classic results, and relate a crazy slot story out of Michigan. Plus, Chance Kornuth joins the show to talk about his recent WPT Final table, his latest projects at Chip Leader Coaching, being a new dad, and his challenge against Phil Galfond. Big thanks to the special sponsors this week in Elite Chip Care, and StakeStars.com, where you can bet on the upcoming Daniel Negreanu vs. Phil Hellmuth Heads Up Duel.

Episode 209 – 18/03/2021 – Matt Waxman

In addition to their own live streams and TV shows, James and Joe reflect on some of the other poker content being produced right now, specifically the YouTube series ‘POKERithm’, created and hosted by WPT champion and WSOP bracelet winner Matt Waxman. Matt joins the boys to discuss the format (team duplicate poker), his experiences producing the show, and his desire for the European Poker Tour to return so he can win an EPT Main Event and complete the Triple Crown. Elsewhere, the boys find themselves ‘Running AMOQ’, as they answer one question posed by a loyal listener (using the hashtag #PITE). And they give Alex Dobbins from the UK the opportunity to win a #SundayMillion ticket in ‘Superfan vs Stapes’, with the Netflix documentary series ‘Night Stalker’ the subject of this week’s quiz. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast.

101. Weazel on What Makes a Good Poker Course

Cash game streamer and long-term poker professional Weazel comes onto the show to give his views on what makes good poker education in the modern day.

EPISODE 29 – CardsChat with Matt Berkey

On episode#29 of the CardsChat podcast we have the pleasure of welcoming Matt Berkey. Matt is the founder and lead instructor of one of the most successful and innovative poker training sites in our industry, the Solve For Why Poker Training Academy. He is also hugely successful on the felt, with over $4.1M in career tournament winnings, and that’s for someone who proclaimed himselfDead Money in the biggest tournament he ever played, and will tell also you emphatically that he is primarily a cash game player!You’re guaranteed to enjoy listening to this interview featuring one of the more eloquent, nuanced, and deep thinkers of the game.

#126 Greg Vail Round 2: Why Being Wrong in Poker is So Right

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is split pot specialist, author, and poker coach Greg Vail.Greg’s back for a Round 2 because I got so distracted by our amazing first conversation that I forgot to ask him any of the regular CPG questions you’ve come to love and expect like:What is Greg’s regular process for improving his own game? What does Greg think is the most high impact action you can take to improve your game?

Poker Action Line 03/16/2021

The guys talk about how the easing of restrictions is leading to another poker boom, with formerly reluctant states like Texas and New poised to jump on the bandwagon. A postponement of the Hellmuth vs. Negreanu matchup, and the angry response to GG Poker’ hiring of Dan Bilzerian as an ambassador are also on the agenda.

There Is A 99.9% Chance You Call Too Much (Preflop)

The first thing many players notice when exploring the Red Chip Poker preflop ranges is how rarely we suggest calling preflop. But honestly, most players leak consistently by calling with too many hands and passing up on (more) profitable 3bets. James and Chris discuss this leak, explain how it compares to the solver data, and exactly which factors go into preflop calls that are more +EV than just 3betting instead. RELATED LINKS Grab Our FREE Open-Raising Ranges Why Are Poker Ranges Important? Join The RCP Discord

Tactical Tuesday #18: The One Where Jon Gets Mossed on a Monotone Flop

Coach Brad and Jon return for another round of hand breakdowns on this week’s Tactical Tuesday.In this episode you’ll hear about two hands Jon played recently at $5/$10 6-max cash. Both hands involve tricky monotone flops and both hands result in maximum pain for one of the players involved. Will Jon be the one dishing it out or will he be the one left with nothing but virtual felt in front of him?

First Flag – Phil Galfond- Episode 18- GPITHM Podcast Network

Poker powerhouse Phil Galfond joins Roland to talk about his First Flag. Phil tells us how he ended up in Mississippi to collect his FF, tells us a Men the Master story and discusses his future playing live tournament poker.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-16-21 with Guests Craig Varnell & Matt Savage

It has been one year since the United States and the poker world was shut down due to COVID-19.

Two and a Half Poker Coaches

Andrew is looking to get better at poker and is enlisting the help of not one, not two but two and a half poker coaches to help him on master live and online poker play.Back from Michigan to play the PokerStars MICOOP, he is setting out to play live poker today and hopefully record a poker vlog.Busi shares her thoughts on Caroline Dweck’s book Mindset with Andrew.

The post Two and a Half Poker Coaches appeared first on Tells Podcast.

E074: Veronica Brill on Hosting Poker After Dark + Feuds with Shaun Deeb & Action Ashley!

This week on The Rake: Everybody’s favourite angry polak, Veronica Brill! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky chat with Veronica about hosting the upcoming season of Poker After Dark, her Twitter feud with Shaun Deeb, a potential heads-up challenge vs 'Action Ashely’ Hine, why Tinder sucks, and more!

Farah Fath Talks Acting, Poker and Starting a Family | Ep: 18

We are thrilled that Episode 18 of Heart of Poker is our first ever family sequel! Last week we had Phil Galfond answer Kara’s set of specially designed psychological questions, and this week it’s the turn of his wife Farah Fath Galfond.

Farah is lucky (and talented) enough to have made it in two separate careers: acting and high stakes poker. She starred in Days of Our Lives for almost a decade, and also has multiple cashes in the WSOP to her name, as well as regular appearances on shows like Poker After Dark. In this episode, she shares how she balances poker with being a mom, her early experiences with acting, and scheduling lessons from her husband.

It’s fascinating to compare Farah’s responses to Kara’s highly personal questions with those of her husband, including the story of how they first met and fell for each other. Will they remember it differently? You’ll have to listen to find out…

If you haven’t checked out last week’s episode with Phil make sure you do that too, as well as earlier episodes with some of the biggest personalities in poker: Mori Eskandani, Jason Koon, Dominik Nitsche, Vanessa Selbst, Maria Ho, Brad Owen, and many more.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 118 – Poker and Mental Health

Merv returns after a 6-day trip reporting for pokernews.com on the 2021 Poker Palace Summer Championships. Thankfully, he’s back in his rightful seat with fresh stories to tell. We talk about chapter 5 from Ben’s ebook Poker and Everything, which handles the subject of mental health.

Is Cristof Vogelsang A Robot From The Future?

We ask because some of his plays feel like it has to be the case. This one is a prime example.

FLOP: Ac 7d 4d TURN: 8h RIVER: 10h

Cristof: AhQs Eelis: 6h7s

Ep 256 – Chat Tommy Angelo On Playing Out Of Position, His Best Day And Harmonicas

Tommy Angelo is a poker player, poker coach, and author of several books including Painless Poker, Elements of Poker, and Waiting for Straighters. He is also busy making videos including a YouTube Series called PokerWords on the Tommy Angelo channel. His latest effort is a 3 part series called “On Position.” We chat about parts 1 and 2, which have been released, talking about Act Last Percentage and folding to 3-bets from behind. The third part will be released April 1 focusing on folding the small blind in limped pots. Tommy also talks about his recent experience doing live poker commentary. He graced us with some harmonica playing to start the episode and shared his perspective on his perfect day, which was quite inspiring. Connect with Tommy at TommyAngelo.com

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 6 – Kevin Martin Frank Op De Woerd Ben Wilinofsky Franke Von Zweibergk

This week, we’ve got a beast of a show. We are joined by poker pro, reality star and Twitcher Kevin Martin. We’ve got former Pokernews head of content, Casino News’s Frank op de woerd. For strategy, we welcome EPT champ Ben Wilinofsky. Franke Von Zweibergk joins us to talk about the return of live poker. Plus, Ian has all the news.

Episode 99 – Maintaining Productivity During Stressful Times

Welcome to Episode 99! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest activities, including some speculation about WSOP possibly happening in the fall, the hosts turned their attention to answering Asa’s question about maintaining productivity during very busy and stressful times. T

