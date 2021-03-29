This Week in Poker Podcasts

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/26/2021 – The World Series of Hyatt

(Topic begins at 0:19:06 mark): Druff has mysterious illness despite not going anywhere, takes COVID test…. (0:34:30): GGPoker signs Vanessa Kade, then she goes on to win the Pokerstars 15th Anniversary Sunday Million for $1.5 million…. (1:23:48): Max Silver claims he lost over $140,000 to a bitcoin sportsbetting scam…. (1:50:30): Doug Polk announces he is leaving Las Vegas and beginning a “new chapter”.... (2:20:48): Mike Postle defamation case update…. (2:33:08): Hyatt Hotels claims it has partnership with Rio Las Vegas, and will renovate/brand it….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

March 26th, 2021 – Killingbird Streams 24 Hours and Strategy

On the latest episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by TPE founder Killingbird to discuss his recent 24 hour Twitch stream marathon. They also get in to plans for the WSOP if it runs this year and review a hand from his recent session on the strategy segment.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

#129 Shane Shleger: Poker’s Antihero w/ $1.4 Million in Live MTT Cashes

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is longtime poker professional Shane Schleger.Shane has racked up $1.4 million in tracked live MTT cashes throughout his poker career.Shane’s life as a poker professional has had its fair share of ups and downs (Basically like pretty much every other poker player’s life I know) and he has written extensively about his past battles with addiction.And even though we don’t cover that chapter of his life in our conversation, I just wanna state for the record that it takes a mountain of courage to show that kind of vulnerability and put yourself out there like that publicly.For that Shane gets my utmost respect and has a loyal fan for life.And before you dive into Shane and I’s conversation, I do want to add a minor disclaimer:There was a 5 to 10 second lag during our call that persisted no matter what we tried. So the times where we’re seemingly speaking over or interrupting each other were not because we are really bad at talking but instead because we were out of sync.In today’s episode of Chasing Poker Greatness, you’re going to learn:Why Shane believes poker is best pursued as a hobby instead of a career.Why MTT’s have always resonated with Shane more than cash games.The devastating story about the time Shane became a PokerStars pro.And much, MUCH more!So without any further ado, I bring to you Shane “Shaniac” Schleger.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Vanessa Kade Wins Sunday Million for $1.5M and Tom Wheaton Talks New Venture

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. The two begin by talking about Vanessa Kade’s wild few weeks that culminated in her winning the PokerStars Sunday Million for $1.5 million, chat with Tom Wheaton about his new venture, and run down the latest poker news.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 210 – 25/03/2021 – Sunday Million Anniversary winner Vanessa Kade

A lot of poker’s been played in the last seven days, so there’s plenty to discuss on this week’s show. Both James and Joe took part in the #CommentatorShowdown (streamed live last week, and now available to watch on the PokerStars YouTube channel), and share their favourite moments and a few behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Meanwhile, Joe entered a live (!) poker tournament in LA, so expect a couple of hand histories / bad beat stories. But, more importantly, the #SundayMillion 15th Anniversary played to its conclusion on Tuesday. The guys streamed the action live, and saw Vanessa ‘Niffller’ Kade best a field of nearly 70,000 to win more than $1.5m. She joins James and Joe to celebrate her success, and talk about the experience of crushing one of the biggest online MTTs of all time, and the amazing response from the poker community following her victory. The boys also find themselves ‘Running AMOQ’ again, and Isaac Kiener from the USA picks the band Phish as his specialist subject in ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast. #PITE

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Is This Guy Too Nitty To Get Paid?

Neil Channing is notoriously tight. Did that hurt him in this hand that seems like a profitable cooler? The guys break it down.

FLOP: Qd 4c 9s TURN: Qs RIVER: 10s

Channing: 4d4h Williamson: AhQh

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Make Better Post-flop Calls with These 3 Profitable Reasons #331

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod331 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

The Poker Show – Episode 5- GPITHM Podcast Network

The boys are back talking about the current happenings on the live and online poker tournament circuits. Rankings and Leaderboards include our Top 3 High Stakes Poker participants this season and hey, did you kill Pingu?

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Vanessa Kade Wins $1.5M; Guest Veronica Brill Reveals All

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway discuss Vanessa Kade’s historic $1.5 million win in the PokerStars Sunday Million 15th Anniversary, the new SCOOP schedule, and Michael Addamo nearly winning another GGPoker Super MILLION$ title. They also discuss BetMGM launching online poker in Michigan, Jared Jaffee capturing his third WSOP Circuit gold ring, poker on TV, and PokerStars postponing the next PSPC until at least 2022. Finally, they welcome guest Veronica Brill, who chats with Sarah about her start in poker, finding herself whistleblowing on Mike Postle, and becoming the new host of PokerGO’s Poker After Dark. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps*Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 01:11 |

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

CardsChat with Chris Moorman

On episode #30 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Chris Moorman. One of the absolute GOATs in poker, he is one of, if not THE most successful online tournament player of all-time, with over $16.6M in online tournament earnings and literally dozens of Pocket Fives Triple Crowns. Chris has also had huge success in the live realm with just under $6M in tournament earnings. He’s a WSOP bracelet winner, he’s a WPT champion, he’s written two books, is an 888poker sponsored pro, and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. On this episode, we’ll get to know him a little better.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

#128 Eli Elezra: High Stakes Poker & Las Vegas Legend

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is a high stakes mixed-game legend who basically needs no introduction, Eli Elezra.But just because the man doesn’t NEED an introduction doesn’t mean he isn’t gonna get one anyway.Eli has led quite the life on and off the felt, and he’s about to take you way back to the very beginning of his poker career. Starting with his time in the Israeli Army and then traveling through working in a cannery and driving a taxi in a small Alaskan town.After terrorizing the citizens of said tiny Alaskan town at the poker tables, Eli decided to test his mettle and see what the card players in Vegas were all about. As it turns out, those Las Vegas regulars like Doyle Brunson, Chip Reese, and Stuey Ungar were pretty decent at playing cards and Eli’s early trips didn’t go so well

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

102. Runchuks Poker on How Poker Skills Apply to Life

Legendary poker podcaster, coach and high-stakes PLO player Runchuks Poker discusses the skills he’s learned that are transferrable between poker and other parts of life.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 3-23-21 with Guests Kristen Bicknell, Lexy Gavin & Tyler Patterson

Bernard Lee continues with his One Year COVID Anniversary show.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

(Not so) Tactical Tuesday #19: Playing with Case Money & The Frozen 6 Mile Walk of Shame

In today’s episode of Tactical Tuesday, Jon asks Coach Brad some of his favorite Chasing Poker Greatness questions, including:- Who was the biggest influence in you becoming a poker professional?- What are the stories behind your least favorite & most favorite poker sessions?Coach Brad takes a trip down memory lane that covers missed flights, walking 6 miles to the post office in the dead of winter (uphill both ways), losing most of his money on Earth because of a real estate deal gone awry, and trying to put his cape on and make a hero call on the river with third pair with his case money.Enjoy the show and don’t forget to rate & subscribe.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Is Your Diet Your Biggest Poker Leak?

James and Chris discuss the impact of nutrition and diet on your poker play. They share some of the food experiments they’ve done over the years (including Keto), why they’ve made these changes, and why your overall health is so important on and off the poker table. General disclaimer: we are not doctors, and this is just our personal experience and opinion on food and health. We advise listeners to always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions regarding personal health or medical conditions. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem or condition, please contact a qualified health care professional immediately. RELATED LINKS James’ experiment with Keto (detailed video) Join The Red Chip Poker Discord

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

First Flag – Joe Cada – Episode 19 – GPITHM Podcast Network

AC’s WSOP Main Event winner streak continues as he talks with 2009 champ Joe Cada. Joe chats about his bracelet wins, how he’d like to head to Australia and shares two funny stories involving table assignments and Dan Bilzerian.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

249 – Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold & Silver

After Steve found out about Jordan’s podcast and articles, he felt it was a must to get him on the show to find out more about investing in gold! This episode is packed with investment nuggets, and we’ve got plenty of resources below to keep you learning! Jordan’s website Jordan’s book Jordan’s Top Stock Pick We’re also happy to launch our rebranded website! Head over to stevebartonmoney.com to check out our new design

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

E075: Brandon Shack-Harris Learned Poker from Matt Bellamy of Muse?

This week on The Rake: Two-time WSOP bracelet winner Brandon Shack-Harris tells hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky the tale of how he almost became the 4th member of Muse, and learned poker in the process! Plus, his thoughts on doggy diets, decorative umbrellas, moss walls, and more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Ep 258 – Chat Elliot Roe On The Intentionality Of Developing A Winning Mindset

Elliot Roe is a leading expert in Mindset Optimization for High Performers and is the world’s #1 Mindset Coach for poker players. In just the last 3 years his poker clients have won over $50,000,000 and nearly every major tournament title, including the World Series of Poker Main Event. His clientele also includes Olympic medalists, UFC Champions, Hollywood Actors, Business executives and wall street traders. His unique mindset coaching system leverages the power of hypnotherapy to eliminate fears and breakthrough mental roadblocks allowing you to operate in a state of peak performance every day. If you’ve ever felt like you weren’t reaching your full potential in life, almost like there was an invisible force field holding you back from accomplish your biggest dreams and stopping you from living the life you’ve always desired, then you’re in the right place. Mindset is the key that unlocks your full potential, and it’s Elliot’s job to help you create the changes needed to build a strong mindset so you can attack each day with full focus and determination. Reach Elliot through ElliotRoe.com

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 100 – The One About The Miracle Two-Outer

Welcome to Episode 100! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest activities, including a brief celebration of the fact that they’ve reached 100 episodes of this podcast, the hosts turned their attention to answering a question sent in by RW regarding overbet jamming the river when you hit the miracle two-outer.Topics covered include:● The factors you should take into consideration to determine when to bet and how to size said bet

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

The Lock-In – Dan Smith

This week, Dan Smith (holla!) is locked in and pigging out with our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

The trio explore a number of subjects in both the poker and non-poker world, including the recent developments in the Mike Postle saga, the prevalence of bots in online poker and the recent Bitcoin rally to $60,000.

The conversation then segues to the Gamestop Story and how Dan got burned in his own attempt to short the stock.

David asks Dara and Dan their opinions on his recent article in which he suggests that the recent heads-up poker clashes are turning poker into a pantomime.

The episode ends with another trademark Doke strategy tidbit as he quizzes David on how to play his range on a rainbow wheel flop.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →