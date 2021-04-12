This Week in Poker Podcasts

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/10/2021 – Every Breath You Take

(Topic begins at 0:23:54 mark): Civil forfeiture continues, putting gamblers at risk carrying cash through airports and in their cars…. (1:32:45): Update: VitalVegas and Sahara had more legal wrangling over the past 6 months…. (1:59:55): Cosmopolitan settles defamation lawsuit with OJ Simpson…. (2:11:39): Virgin Hotels Las Vegas accused of banning bloggers from propert…. (2:55:27): Scientific Games, maker of casino shufflers, facing another antitrust lawsuit…. (3:09:30): Tom Boyden, editor of popular bodybuilder YouTube channel, fired after embezzlement allegations involving poker staking…. (3:41:20): Paul Pierce fired after posting video of home poker game with strippers & drugs…. (3:52:55): Wynn to require vaccination or testing for all employees…. (4:00:26): Caesars Seven Stars member claims he was denied “retreat” to Caesars Palace…. (4:40:10): Second dose of COVID vaccines will probably get you sicker than you think.

Ep 263 – Learn Pro Poker C – Bet Defense Study Group

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Jim himself about the recent Learn Pro Poker training video on defending against C-bets. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses some of the factors we went over in our Saturday LPP Study Group, like position, sizing, board texture, and more!

April 9th, 2021 – Mike Postle Case Update and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton gives us an update on the Mike Postle cheating case and, in the strategy segment, reviews some more hands from the recent WSOP.com Silver Legacy Circuit Event.

#133 Rainer Kempe: WSOP ME Champion & $17 Million+ in Live MTT Cashes

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the winner of the 2016 $300k buy-in Super High Roller Bowl who has racked up over $21 million in live poker tournament cashes Rainer Kempe.If that sounds like a lot of money and success, that’s because it is.Here are just a few highlights of the 31-year-old’s poker career thus far:

World Poker Tour Launching NFTs

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest news from the world of poker. This week, the two cover the big tournaments series at GGPoker and PokerStars, plus they dive into the latest news from the World Poker Tour involving NFTs.

Interview with Mindset Coach Pat Bailouni #333

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/Pat Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing.

An Absolutely Elite River Play

Top players are heads up for an online $10k, and we are baffled by the skill level displayed by one of them. The guys break down an incredible hand.

FLOP:Ac 4s Qd TURN: 2d RIVER: Qs

Addamo: 3h5h Yuri: Qh6s

PokerNews Podcast: Breaking Down 2021 WSOP Plans & Guest Bernard Lee on New Book

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway break down everything you need to know about the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP), including the live versions in Las Vegas and Europe planned for this fall, as well as online bracelet events this summer. In addition, they recap Phil Hellmuth defeating Daniel Negreanu in High Stakes Duel II Round 1, what’s been happening in the PokerStars SCOOP, update you on GGPoker Spring Festival event winners, and discuss Mike Postle dismissing his $330 million lawsuit.

#132 Kristy Arnett Round 2: Fortune Favors the Bold

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is professional poker player, YouTube’r, and future New York Times Bestselling Author the multi-dimensional Kristy Arnett.Kristy’s first appearance on Chasing Poker Greatness was packed so full of Greatness Bombs you almost had to listen to it twice so I had very high hopes for this Round 2…And, of course, Kristy knocked it out of the park

CardsChat with Marle Cordeiro

On episode #32 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming one of poker’s newer personalities, Marle Cordeiro. After breaking onto the scene via Andrew Neeme’s vlog, Marle started a YouTube channel of her own that quickly grew in popularity. Since then, she’s rocketed to stardom in the poker world with playing appearances on Poker Go, Live at The Bike, and other poker streams. She’s been a host for the Triton Series, co-hosted The Rake podcast with Jamie Kerstetter, and beyond all that content production is a talented professional poker player and just a super cool person. On this show, we get to know her a little better.

Poker Action Line 04/06/2021

BIG Dave talks about the move of the 2021 WSOP to the fall and the subsequent reaction from the poker world. A few details were released but more will come in the next month or so. Also, Joe then joins the show and the guys talk about the High Stakes Duel between Phil Hellmuth & Daniel Negreanu and it’s shocking turnaround.

E077: Phil Hellmuth – Poker’s Apex Predator?

This week on The Rake: Is WSOP 2021 actually an April Fool’s joke? Who is the true Apex Predator of poker? Why is Bryn Kenney throwing shade at Phil Galfond (and, well, pretty much everybody else too)? Plus… Jamie Kerstetter gives her co-host Ben Wilinofsky his first ever quarterly performance review!

PokerNews Debate Series: Is Phil Hellmuth Only Good Against Bad Players?

In this special podcast episode, we offer you the first edition of the PokerNews Debate Series. In the inaugural show, host Sarah Herring asks the question “Phil Hellmuth only good against bad players?” PokerNews contributors Jason Glatzer and Mo Nuwwarah offer their takes. Producer: Jesse Fullen

Ep 262 – Chat Ashley Adams On The Stories Collected Playing Poker Around The World

Ashley Adams has been playing poker since 1963 when he learned it, literally, at his grandfather’s knee. He has written more than 1,000 poker articles (Card Player Magazine, Poker Player Newspaper, pokernews.com) and written several books, including his latest, “Winning Poker in 30 Minutes a Day” (D&B Publishing, 2020). The book provides a step-by-step guide for break-even or losing no-limit hold’em players to transform to someone who can beat typical games. Since 2007, Ashley has hosted the longest running broadcast poker radio show in the world, House of Cards (www.houseofcardsradio.com). Ashley can be best reached at [email protected] orr houseofcardsradio.com.

Tactical Tuesday #21: Hero Folds You Need But Don’t Deserve

On this week’s episode of Tactical Tuesday, Coach Brad and Jon discuss two hands where Coach Brad decides to execute one of his least used plays: the hero fold. Listen in to hear Coach Brad’s reasoning for folding top pair/top kicker in a 3bet pot and an over-pair with the nut flush draw blind vs. blind. Could either of these massive folds be correct? Stick around to the end of each hand to find out!

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/04/2021 – World Series of Autumn

(Topic begins at 0:24:27 mark): WSOP 2021 is happening — 4 months later than normal…. (1:03:18): Druff’s tweet about wearing masks at WSOP 2021 causes Twitter controversy…. (1:52:53): Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu play first heads up match…. (2:13:51): Pokerstars loses appeal in Kentucky, will probably owe $1.2 billion to the state…. .

How to Handle a CRAZY Bet | Red Chip Poker Podcast

Chris talks about how methodically breakdown an unexpected play by your opponent. Using concepts like Bayes theorem, board texture and weighting we can figure out how to balance our decisions. Join The Red Chip Poker Discord: https://redchippoker.com/discord

Heads Up Duel Round 1: The Poker Brat – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #98

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:09 Intros – Heads Up Duel Discussion Begins 11:30 DNegs, Hellmuth beef continued 58:30 WSOP 2021 Details, Vaccines & Masks Required? 1:11:15 Postle Updates – Lawsuit Dropped 1:13:00 Tweets of the week 1:24:30 VMs, Interesting chip debacle from 2019 WSOP, Matt Savage joins to give a ruling. Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss

First Flag Jeff Gross Episode 21 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Jeff Gross, one of the hardest working players in poker, joins Roland on today’s First Flag. Jeff takes us back to the days at the Taj, talks about his near misses in Australia and South Africa and brings us up to date with life as a father.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 4-6-21 with Guest David Hendrix

David “AtomBomb” Hendrix, winner of Event #4 at Pearl River is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Tony Dunst as You’ve Never Heard Him Before | Ep: 19

In honour of the first ever WPT Deepstacks and 888poker online collaboration (April 18-26th on 888poker), Kara is talking to professional poker player and WPT commentator Tony Dunst. If you’ve ever tuned into a WPT broadcast, Tony’s voice is going to be instantly familiar. Only this time, instead of analyzing bet sizing and ranges, he’s answering Kara’s special menu of “36 Questions to Fall in Love”.

Episode 102 – Should I Turn My Hand Into a Bluff?

Welcome to Episode 102! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest poker & life updates, the hosts turned their attention to answering a question sent in by Franz who is wondering about turning his hand into a bluff on the river. T

What The Hell Spot Did Bryn Kenney Put Himself In?

Bryn Kenney is certainly known for unorthodox play. Did he play strangely enough to twist himself into a tough spot in this high roller?

FLOP:7c 4d 8d TURN: 7s RIVER: Kd

Addamo: Ad10d Kenney: AhKh

