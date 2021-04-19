This Week in Poker Podcasts

The Chip Race – 100th Episode Special – Doug Polk Annette O’Carroll Apestyles

For our 100th anniversary, we’ve got a very special episode in store. We are joined by heads-up poker specialist, one drop winner, upswing poker founder and YouTuber Doug Polk. We welcome our great friend, 2-time West Of Ireland Open Champion, Irish poker veteran Annette O’Carroll. For strategy, we have a real treat in store as we talk to Jonathan Apestyles Van Fleet about a very cool online hand replete with ICM nuggets. Our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin answer 15 questions from other poker podcasters. Plus, Ian Simpson, Kat Arnsby and Daragh Davey deliver a joint news piece.

252 – Gold Mining with Alex Black

A Mining Engineer by background, Alex Black dug up his mining roots from Kalgoorlie and moved to Perth, and to Peru afterwards. He shares his decades of experience with Dan and Steve who have been religiously following through with their squats and cold shower challenges. Follow Alex on Twitter! Head over to stevebartonmoney.com to get in touch with us!

10th Anniversary of Black Friday, Isai Scheinberg Interview, and WSOP Online Schedule Announced

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are here for a jam-packed episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This show, the two discuss the 10th anniversary of Black Friday, Lance’s long-form interview with Isai Scheinberg, and the release of the WSOP Online schedule.

Ep 266 – Forums Dealing With Limpers (Chappo)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Troy Chapman (Chappo) about losing his cool vs limping players. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses stack sizes, raise sizes, hand ranges, hand qualities, and more! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great notes and details and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/limpers-they-all-do-our-heads-in/

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/16/2021 – The $775 Co-Host Reunion

The first 100 or so minutes of the show involves a reunion of a number of past PFA co-hosts, along with phone calls from desertrunner (at 1:11:44) and Eric Bensamochan. Guest co-hosts for this segment include Drexel, Daredevil, khalwat, and tradershky, the latter two staying on to co-host for a little more time. khalwat sponsored a generous $700 bounty on tradershky, Eric, and Drexel…. (Regular show begins at 1:42:19 mark): Governor Sisolak claims Nevada has goal to fully reopen by June 1….

E078: Jared Tendler on Mental Game in Poker, Trading & Esports!

This week on The Rake: Mental Game coach Jared Tendler! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky chat with Jared about his experience coaching poker pros, esports champions, his move into the world of trading, and his new book on the latter: The Mental Game of Trading!

#135 Johnny Vibes: Professional Poker Player and YouTube Sensation

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast has made his living in the cash games streets for the past 14 years & has quickly built up a rabid YouTube following of nearly 50,000 human beings as of the release of this episode, Mr. Johnny “Vibes” Moreno.For Johnny, poker has always been a family affair. His brother Andrew is a high stakes live crusher and his sister-in-law is future CPG Hall-of-Greatness member Kristy Arnett-Moreno. But as you’re about to learn, gambling has not always held a warm & fuzzy place in Johnny’s heart. As a matter of fact if it wasn’t for his brother Andrew’s passion for poker and insistence that, in the words of Rounders legend Joey Knish – “Maybe this is a game can be beat”, there probably isn’t a universe where Johnny ends up as a professional card player

Ep 265 – REC Room Taylor And Chris

Once a month a Premium member goes one-on-one with a member of the RECing Crew to break down a hand, talk strategy, or discuss how to otherwise get the most out of their poker experience. Email [email protected] if there’s a member of the RECing Crew that YOU’D like to connect with, and we’ll try to match you up! In this episode, we join Taylor Maas and Chris Jones in a behind-the-scenes look at a coaching sample database review video from Taylor. As always, the video version of this podcast will be more informative than the audio version so sign up for a free Community account at rec.poker to watch the video versions of all our podcasts – and a lot more – for free!

Q&A: Poker Development Plan, Outs & Odds Practice, Overboard HUD Use #334

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod334 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

WPT’s Vince Van Patten Has the Greatest Job in the World | Ep: 20

With the 888poker WPTDeepstakes events beginning just around the corner on April 15th, Kara is talking to yet another of the most recognizable voices from the World Poker Tour. It feels like Vince Van Patten has already lived a couple of lifetimes’ worth of experiences. He’s been a professional tennis player, a Hollywood actor and screenwriter, and now a beloved poker personality. But this interview is a new one, even for him.

Kara is using her special set of psychological questions to get personal with Vince, as we get a glimpse into what motivates one of the most interesting and multi-talented guests we’ve ever had on Heart of Poker. We take a trip through Vince’s somewhat unconventional but happy childhood, through his crazy drive to succeed in the tennis world and how he’s learned a more balanced life is the key to happiness in later years.

Kara and Vince talk getting caught in earthquakes in California, chasing storms in New England and how the key to friendship is not sugarcoating the important things. Vince also explains why, despite everything he’s done, he still considers commentating with WPT to be the greatest job ever.

Vince is clearly in a great place in his life, he’s happy to share and not afraid to get a little cosmic. Basically, a perfect Heart of Poker guest. Check out previous episodes starting with Vince’s WPT colleague Tony Dunst, as well as Phil Galfond, Mori Eskandani, Jason Koon, Dominik Nitsche, Vanessa Selbst, Maria Ho, and more.

PokerNews Podcast: 10th Anniversary of Black Friday & Guest Vlogger Ben Deach

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway take a look back on the 10th Anniversary of Black Friday, offer highlights from the GGPoker Spring Festival, reflect on the passing of David “Beast” Valdez, and recap Niklas Astedt winning SCOOP and GG Super MILLION$ titles. Additionally, they chat with Reno-based poker vlogger Ben Deach, who shares his experience creating content while juggling responsibilities as both a news anchor and new father. Finally, they reveal the winners of the D&B Publishing book giveaway for a copy of Poker Satellite Success by Bernard Lee, last week’s guest. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care.

How The Hell Did He Pull That Off?

Some curious plays are made heads up for a WPT.

FLOP: 2c 2h 8h TURN: 2d RIVER: Qs

Vlad: Kc7d Farid: As 2d

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

GPInterview – David Tuchman – Episode 6 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

Poker broadcasting veteran David Tuchman joins AC to talk about his life inside and outside of poker. Tuck shares stories from his debut calling poker, his life as a family man, his love for his beloved New Islanders and his disdain for his beloved New York Jets.========Tuchman profile:https://pokerdb.thehendonmob.com/player.php?a=r&n=199522011 WSOP Main Event:https://pokerdb.thehendonmob.com/event.php?a=r&n=51923

#134 Martin Jacobson: WSOP ME Champion & $17 Million+ in Live MTT Cashes

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is Martin Jacobson who has racked up over $17 million in poker cashes in his live MTT career.Some of his career highlights include:- Winning the 2014 WSOP ME for $10,000,000. Hard to top this one on the highlight reel.- An $800k score at the 2013 $111,111 buy-in One Drop for $807k.-

CardsChat with Ryan Laplante

On episode #33 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Ryan Laplante. Ryan is a man who has truly worked his way from the microstakes to crushing it at the highest levels of tournament poker both online and live, with career tournament earnings of over $2M in both realms. He is the proud owner of a WSOP bracelet that he won in 2016, and along with his successes on the felt, he’s also the founder of one of the best poker training sites out there, “Learn Pro Poker”. He is considered by many to be the hardest working man in poker, AND to top it all off he’s a CardsChat ambassador! On this episode, we learn about Ryan’s career as a player and coach.

Dave Lemmon interviews Bernard Lee – Poker Action Line 4/13/2021

BIG Dave has a lengthy conversation with Bernard Lee about the publication of his new book, “Poker Satellite Success”, available this month from D&B Poker Publishing. The info could prove helpful with the numerous satellites set to run this week at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-13-21 10th Anniversary of Black Friday

Bernard Lee looks back on the day that changed online poker forever.

Tactical Tuesday #22: Coach Brad preps Jon for His Return to Live Poker

On this week’s episode Coach Brad answers a handful of questions that his student Jon prepared in anticipation of his return to live cash.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt

You’re A FISH – Get Over It!

James and Chris discuss the concept of being “a fish” in poker. Poker players tend to use this phrase A LOT, but having a clear definition and path for getting out of “fish status” is necessary. Discussion points include when and where to use this terminology, growing the game, creating the correct atmosphere, and breaking down the notion of “doing your best” in 2021. RELATED LINKS Exploiting Poker Fish Join Our Free Poker Discord

251 – Steve & Daniel: Money Debasement

You know your friends are lifting you up when you actually pick up each other’s good habits. For Dan it’s cold showers. For Steve, it’s squats. For both, it’s better knowledge of money and finance – and that’s why they’re here (almost) every week. Head over to stevebartonmoney.com to get in touch with us!

First Flag -Scott Blumstein – Episode 22 – GPITHM Podcast Network

On today’s First Flag, AC continues his WSOP Main Event winners streak by welcoming 2017 Champ Scott Blumstein. Scott brings us back to his start at Turning Stone, how an online blunder cost him big and talks about which flags he’d like to add to his lone US flag.========Scot Blumstein Hendom Mob Profile: https://pokerdb.thehendonmob.com/player.php?a=r&n=251603

Ep 264 – Chat Sarah Herring On The WSOP , Motherhood, Dan Blizerian, Vanessa Kade, And More

Sarah Herrings is the Head of Video & Podcast with PokerNews and a great friend of RecPoker. In this episode we explore Sarah’s journey into motherhood, the announcement that the WSOP is returning in late 2021, and her thoughts on the Bilzerian/Kade controversy.

The Lock-In – Andrew Brokos

This week, Andrew Brokos is locked in and lashing out at fellow Game theory book author Michael Acevedo (you hate to see it!)

It’s a jam-packed show this week as David, Dara and Andrew rattle through a whole host of topical subjects.

They kick off with a chat about the Irish Poker Open Online and the broader subject of live brands taking themselves to the virtual felt this past year. The conversation then shifts to the recent feuds between high profile Training Sites and their owners/would-be content creators.

Patrick Leonard’s interesting staking arbitration is discussed as the lads look at the spot from every angle. This is followed by a look back on the effects of Black Friday as we approach its 10th anniversary.

Mike Postle’s lawsuit surrender is briefly mentioned with the obligatory fuck yous before the lads switch to the WSOP’s big announcement of a live Autumn series in the Rio.

Dara’s strategy nugget is on 3-betting ranges and Andrew weighs in with some excellent follow-ups. Proceedings end with David plugging the upcoming 100th Chip Race episode and the special (money and prizes added) €100 PKO tournament being planned for March 25th on Unibet Poker to celebrate.

The Doug Polk Fold Against Phil Hellmuth

You know the one. We break down an iconic hand.

FLOP: Js 9s 8h

Doug: 10d 7c Phil: Qs 10h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Episode 103 – The Role Of Bias In How We Think And Respond To Others

Welcome to Episode 103! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest poker (including SCOOP) & life updates, the hosts turned their attention to answering a question sent in by Chris who is wondering about the impact of thinking negative thoughts that are directed towards others.

