This Week in Poker Podcasts

8: Podker Season 2 EP8: Daniel “Jungleman” Cates

We speak to a man with over $9 million dollars in live poker earnings and a guy who is willing to take his clothes off to win a prop bet Daniel 'Jungleman’ Cates.We talk through this incredible fold:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj935SL11sc&t=333sThen takes us through his most tilting hand of all time!But first Part 2 of Robert Campbell taking us through every hand of the High Roller event in Rosvadov that would see him tangle with Phil Ivey and Tony G. How would you play hands in a $40,000 tournament when 'WSOP Player Of The Year’ is on the line?

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/24/2021 – Stalking Across the World

(Topic begins at 0:11:00 mark): Druff talks about his troublesome experience with the 2nd Pfizer shot…. (0:29:08): Brandon calls in for about 40 minutes to banter about Vegas and other topics…. (1:07:42): Mike Postle defamation case update…. (1:20:28): Baccarat coaching scammer Christopher Mitchell is missing from YouTube — but what happened?....

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Ep 268 – Forums Greedy On The River (PetVet)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by KIm Kilroy (PetVet) about feeling “raiser’s remorse” on the river when a 2-bet has unfortunate consequences. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses streets of value, turn factors, value targeting, and hand ranging! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great notes and details and replies

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

WSOP Has a New Home and a New Poker Tour Is Announced

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters are back for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. This time, the duo discusses the World Series of Poker’s new TV home, a new poker tour, and the big turnout down in Florida at the World Poker Tour event.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 7 – Sam Grafton: From Actor and Activist to Poker Star

Sam Grafton is a high stakes online and live tournament player, Run it Once instructor and recently named PokerStars ambassador. He is one of the most respected and well liked players on the tour. In this conversation, Olivier and Sam discuss Sam’s life before poker including his background as an actor, his political activism and his master’s degree in critical theory. They cover a number of topics ranging from the meaning of community in poker to how Sam’s trips to Palestine helped shape his worldview.

View the complete archives of Two Lives in the directory →

April 23rd, 2021 – Living the Nit Life with Carlos Welch

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge, Clayton is joined my long time friend of TPE Carlos Welch. He discusses finally moving out of his can…and in to a Prius! He also shares some other great tips for living the Nit Life. And of course, Clayton and Carlos discuss some strategy utilizing hands played against the DTO Bot. NOTES:How to get a Diamond Card: (a) Stay 24 nights at Wyndham Hotels to earn their Diamond card (b) Status match to Caesar’s Diamond card© Rematch back and forth yearly on the Status Match Merry Go Round. Never pay resort fees again!Carlos’s First Year As A Professional Poker Player With Weekly Updates.DTO Poker Video TutorialExploiting Small Stakes Tournaments Premium Training VideoHow To Obliterate Passive TournamentsThinking Poker Daily Premium Podcast (with Andrew Brokos)Carlos and the Giraffe on TwitchFollow Carlos on Twitter!

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

E079: Katie Stone on Crushing Poker & Motherhood!

This week on The Rake: Recent WSOP Circuit Ring winner Katie Stone! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky chat with Katie about crushing poker after taking 2+ years off to raise her son, Black Friday’s 10th Anniversary, and her thoughts on regulating problematic behaviour in the poker room!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

#137 James Romero Round 2: Off-The-Felt Priorities that Can Mean the Difference Between Success and Failure

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness has $4.7 Million in live MTT cashes including a $1.9 Million victory at the 2016 Five Diamond Poker Classic, the one and only James Romero.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 120 – Poker and Gender

A male-dominated crew discuss the male-dominated world of poker and search for the causes and solutions. There are two strat-chat hands (31:44) taken from the final table of Vanessa Kade’s recent win in the Pokerstars 15th Anniversary of the Sunday Millions.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

You MUST Work to Understand Your Opponents #335

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod335 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

PN Podcast Special: Spraggy, Tonkaaaap & Wistern Talk PokerStars 2021 SCOOP

On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway talk all things PokerStars 2021 Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP). They recap some of the biggest winners including Laszlo Bujtas winning his third SCOOP title, Chris Moorman nabbing his first, and Jussi Nevanlinna winning two events in the same day. Others winners they highlight include Adrian Mateos, Niklas “Lena900” Åstedt, Joao Simao, Joao Viera, Simon Mattson, and Patrick Leonard. They also welcome a trio of PokerStars Ambassadors in Benjamin “Spraggy” Spragg, Parker “Tonkaaaap” Talbot, and Lasse “Wistern” Jagd Lauritsen.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Is This River Raise Madness Or…Pretty OK?

Some unorthodox plays are made at a 2021 final table in Russia. The guys break it down.

FLOP: 6d 10d 2c TURN: 4h RIVER: 2d

Maksim: AcQh Vanush: KcJc

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

#136 Michael “Gags30” Gagliano: WSOP Gold Bracelet Winner & $6 Million+ in Live & Online MTT Cashes

On today’s episode of the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast my guest today is Michael “Gags30” Gagliano. Gags has been lighting up the poker streets as a professional since the late 2000’s and has been a respected poker coach for almost a decade.Despite experiencing mixed emotions about the whole poker career path deal, Michael settled in and has experienced an extremely successful journey thus far having cashed for more than $2 million in live tournaments despite battling primarily in the online streets.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Episode 175

summary test

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

CardsChat with Scott Blumstein

On episode #34 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Scott Blumstein. Scott outlasted 7,221 entrants to take home $8.15M and the championship bracelet. While some poker players would take their newfound winnings and start playing more poker and higher stakes, Scott chose to focus on improving his life and living it to the fullest. On this episode we learn what Scott has been up to during the pandemic, how badly he misses live poker, and his approach to having the right mindset at and away from the felt.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

7: Podker Season 2 EP7: James Obst

We talk to the man, the myth, the Aussie legend James Obst who folded a full house to a straight flush on Day 7 of The Main Event in what the internet has called “THE BEST LAY DOWN IN HISTORY!”.Also Robert Campbell takes us through every hand of the High Roller event in Rosvadov that would see him tangle with Phil Ivey and Tony G. How would you play hands in a $40,000 tournament when 'WSOP Player Of The Year’ is on the line?

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring IM Irene Kharisma Sukandar LK029

This month’s Ladies Knight features IM Irene Kharisma Sukandar, the first WGM from Indonesia, a five-time Olympian and the fifth ranked player in her country of any gender. Irene was recently featured in the most viewed chess match of all time, with 1.3 million peak viewers, shattering previous records many times over. The…

View the complete archives of Ladies Knight in the directory →

Poker Action Line 04/20/2021

BIG Dave & Joe discuss the early days after Black Friday as the disruption of online poker passes it’s 10th anniversary milestone. The guys also talk about the great turnouts at the Seminole Hard Rock’s 10th anniversary edition of the WPT Summer Showdown, including a record number of entrants in the senior’s event. The recovery of Vegas action, the move of the WSOP television coverage to CBS, and the release of an Online Series schedule for the WSOP are also on the agenda

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Tactical Tuesday #23: Jon’s Las Vegas High-Stakes Live Poker Trip Report

Coach Brad is rejoined by Jon this week as Jon provides a recap of his recent trip to Las Vegas to take some shots at the biggest no-limit games running on the strip.Hand 1Live 8-max 10/20 w/ Big Blind AnteEffective Stack: $8560PREFLOP:

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ep 267 – Chat Jason Su On Presence & Profit

Jason Su, a veteran poker pro who lives in Boulder, Colorado, has experience with a wide range of stakes and variants: live and online, cash and MTTs, and limit, pot limit, and no-limit hold ‘em. He is the author of “Poker with Presence” and is launching his online app called “Presence & Profit.” He’s a great friend of RecPoker and we are always excited to hang out with him.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

William Hung Talks Winning $100K In Poker

William Hung joins James and Chris to break down his results, mindset, and strategy around poker. William, best known for his rendition of “She Bangs” on American Idol, has put a ton of time into poker over the years, and he has some excellent results to show for his efforts. Talking points include his start with poker, playing live poker in Florida, developing a solid TAG strategy, and making six figures on the felt. Join The Red Chip Poker Discord today.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

First Flag -Brandon Shack-Harris – Episode 23 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Two-time WSOP bracelet winner Brandon Shack-Harris joins Eric on today’s First Flag. Brandon talks about how a dancer went over and beyond moments after his FF and chats about how close calls in the WSOP 50K Players Championship and the WSOP PoY still haunt him to this day

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

Centennial Spectacular w/ Zach Resnick, Stephen Begab, and Brad Bounds – Episode 200

More Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts.https://www.patreon.com/justhandsThe materials provided are for information only and do not constitute as an offer. For investment advice, please consult professional advisors. Zach is not a financial advisor. The information contained in this podcast episode has been compiled with considerable care to ensure its accuracy at the date of publication. However, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to its accuracy or completeness. We shall not be responsible for any consequential effect, nor be liable for any direct, consequential, incidental, indirect loss or damage, howsoever caused, arising from the use of, inability to use or reliance upon any information or materials provided in this talk, whether or not such loss or damage is caused by us.

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-20-21 with Guest Richard Roeper

Bernard Lee has his annual Oscars chat with film critic and avid poker player Richard Roeper.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Vegas Fully Open For WSOP , Big Announcement For Ep 100, Stu Ungar – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #99

0:10 Intros, Cancel Culture, Paul vs Askren, Weight Loss Bets 26:56 Ivey Appearance Next Show? 31:50 Isai Scheinberg appears on Pocket Fives 45:05 Vegas 100% Open in June, WSOP Updates 1:02:25 Tweets/Mail – Daniel tells a Stu Ungar story Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 104 – The Importance of ICM and Logical Decision Making

Welcome to Episode 104! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. The hosts discussed the WSOP’s announcement of their fall 2021 dates. After some discussion of the possibilities that the fall festival might hold, the hosts turned their attention to answering a question sent in by David who was curious about the role ICM should play in his decision making at a final table with 3 left. In this case, David was 2nd in chips and the short stack (who folded on the button) had only 2.5bbs.

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

Did Christoph Vogelsang Really Just Do That?

Christoph Vogelsang takes an unusually aggressive line at a major online final table. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Kh 8d 4s TURN: 9h RIVER: 10c

Vogelsang: As3c Leonard: KsQs

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →