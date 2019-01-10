Players return to the tables today for the final day of the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship. Eight players will take chips to the final table, each vying for the record-breaking $5.1 million first place prize in what has turned out to be the largest high roller tournament in poker history.

All eight players are already guaranteed to take home half a million dollars. In total, $15.5 million will be distributed to these final players today from a total prize pool of $26.5 million.

The PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship has exceed all expectations. In total, 1309 players registered to play the $25,000 buy-in tournament, with 320 coming via the PokerStars Platinum Pass system and the remainder either buying in directly, or winning entry via satellite.

PSPC Final Table Payouts

1 $5,100,000 2 $2,974,000 3 $2,168,000 4 $1,657,000 5 $1,304,000 6 $1,012,000 7 $746,000 8 $509,000

Of the eight remaining, six will be made millionaires. With each elimination, the payout steps up by at least $300,000, so each all in with be tense.

But all eyes are on that first place prize: Thanks to the $1 million added by PokerStars, the jump from second place to first is huge: over $2 million.

The favorite going into the last day of action is USA’s Scott Baumstein, with a slight clip lead and 54 big blinds. But it’s close: Marc Rivera from the Philippines is only a couple of big blinds behind.

Indeed, among the eight, five have stacks of over 40 big blinds, and arguably only one player is in a preflop push-fold stage— Marc Perrault from Canada. All the remaining players have some scope for raise/folding and post-flop play. It is really anyone’s game, and we can expect some fascinating action on the felt.

Final Table Chip Stacks (Level 31 – Blinds 100,000/200,000)

Name Country Chips Big Blinds Scott Baumstein USA 10,725,000 54 Marc Rivera Philippines 10,350,000 52 Julien Martini France 8,600,000 43 Farid Jattin USA 8,525,000 43 Ramon Colillas Spain 8,300,000 42 Jason Koonce USA 7,125,000 36 Talal Shakerchi UK 5,500,000 28 Marc Perrault Canada 2,275,000 11

Two players we will be watching in particular are Marc Rivera and Ramon Colillas, the two remaining Platinum Pass winners. We highlighted Colillas earlier this week—he was previously the chip leader and has looked strong throughout the tournament.

Rivera, on the other hand, never looked like a deep run was on the cards: At the end of Day 3 he had under 1 million chips, sitting 32nd out of 38 remaining players. But an unbelievable Day 4 run saw him increase his stack twelve times over. He comes into the final table with 10,350,000 chips and 52 big blinds—lots of space to make moves and look to accumulate chips.

As always, all the action can be watched on the PokerStars Live Stream on YouTube, PokerStars.TV and Twitch. Today’s action will be broadcast on a 40 minute delay.

While the focus will be on that nail-biting Final Table, the bigger PokerStars Caribbean Adventure also kicks into high gear. The $100,000 Super High Roller (with unlimited rebuys) kicks off today—it will be fascinating to see who takes their seat at this nosebleed game.

The $1100 PCA National Event also gets underway, and we could see a high turnout with hopefully many PSPC and Platinum Pass players still looking for action in the Bahamas. The $10,300 PCA 2019 Main Event gets underway tomorrow.