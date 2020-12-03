BetMGM, a brand new online casino catering to players in Pennsylvania, will be completing its limited access soft launch testing period on December 4. After that, all services of BetMGM will be available around the clock.

In addition to a great selection of games, the newly-launched online casino offers a host of exciting promotions.

Welcome Bonus: $25 Free Play & 100% Deposit Match up to $1000

All players who decide to join BetMGM PA will have a chance to try out the site and their luck with $25 on the house. The FreePlay amount will be added upon a successful registration and will remain available in your account for the next seven days.

Those who like what they see and decide to make a deposit can take advantage of the 100% Deposit Match bonus up to $1000. Bonus cash is added immediately upon a successful deposit and players have three days to complete relevant wagering requirements of 15 times the bonus.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

Win a Luxury Pickup Truck with Launch Party Sweepstakes

BetMGM is celebrating its launch in style with its Launch Party Sweepstakes that will run until January 11, 2021.

Each week a new prize will be announced. For the first week, a 2021 Luxury Pickup Truck is the grand prize with the drawing taking place on December 8.

You can win tickets for the drawing by playing your favorite slots and other casino games. For every $20 wagered between December 1 and 7, you’ll receive one ticket and the number of tickets you can accumulate for the draw is unlimited.

Claim $10 Free Playing Gonzo’s Quest

For the limited period between December 1 and December 6, you can get $10 in FreePlay by just wagering $20 on the popular Gonzo’s Quest slot from NetEnt. You can take advantage of this promotion every day but you’ll need to manually opt in every time before you start wagering.

Seal the Deal and Get $5 in FreePlay Every Tuesday

Fans of slots will enjoy Tuesdays at BetMGM Casino. With the Seal the Deal promo, you can get $5 in FreePlay every Tuesday until January 26, 2021. Simply log in to your account, opt in for the promotion, and wager $50 on any slot(s) of your choosing.

As soon as you hit the $50 mark, the extra cash will be added to your account. Before cashing out, players need to meet wagering requirements of 20 times the FreePlay amount, which adds up to $100 for the Seal the Deal promo.

Daily Winter Wonderland Promotions

Each day throughout the month of December, a different promotion will run on BetMGM in Pennsylvania.

So far we have seen:

Tuesdays – $10,000 leaderboard

Wednesday – $10 in FreePlay for wagering $20 on Roulette (details below)

Thursday – $10,000 leaderboard

Winter Wonderland Wednesday

Roulette fans will have their day on Wednesdays thanks to the Winter Wonderland promotion running through the month of December. By simply placing a $20 bet on roulette, you’ll receive $10 in FreePlay.

Make sure to manually opt in for the promotion to be eligible to receive the prize. Like other FreePlay bonuses, you’ll also need to wager this one 20 times before you’re allowed to cash it out.

Play and Earn for Big $$$ in FreePlay

The BetMGM PA Play and Earn promo gives you a chance to win some big money just by playing. The amount you can win changes each day of the week along with the requirements to claim that extra bonus money.

Simply log in, play your favorite games, and earn points to release the prizes.

The lowest amount we have seen so far is $200 (Thursday) and on Wednesday, we saw BetMGM give players the chance to win up to $850.

You’ll need to opt in manually to participate in the VIP Play and Earn promo. Every time you reach the required number of points, you can redeem your FreePlay prize. Unlike with other promos, these rewards have no wagering requirements attached to them so you can cash them out straight away if you so choose.

VIP $10,000 Sweepstakes

Every Wednesday and Thursday during the month of December, players get the chance to become a $10,000 grand prize winner.

The competition is structured as a leaderboard with “one leaderboard point equivalent to one entry for every $1 wagered on any slot game or $10 wagered on any table game.”

Players must opt-in to this promotion, but don’t worry if you have already been playing as the site states: “All wagering done within the promotional period on the qualifying games prior to opting will be accounted for once opt-in is completed by the player.”

Drawings will be held on Fridays – December 4, 11, 18 and 25.