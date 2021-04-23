To Celebrate Our 10th Birthday, Poker Industry PRO Lifts the Paywall for One Day Only

The paywall of Poker Industry PRO, the world’s only premium news, data and analytics platform dedicated to the online poker industry, has been lifted for 24 hours, starting today.

The special gift to all readers is part of pokerfuse’s ten-year birthday celebrations this month. This has already included a series of exclusive interviews with industry insiders, reflecting on a decade after Black Friday. Expect more surprises in the coming week.

The PRO platform itself is also celebrating its eighth birthday this month. In that time PRO has changed names, redesigned platforms, changed its output and its Editors, but it holds true to the same core principles today as established in 2013: To offer an independent, analysis and data-focused platform to help those in the industry understand trends and developments in online poker.

As of now, the entire platform is open to the public. Go to PokerIndustryPRO.com now to explore the entire platform, with no paywall messages or blocks.

This means, among other things, you can read our entire eight-year archive of PRO-exclusive content. That is over 5500 exclusive news articles, available today only.

Not sure where to get started? Check out our Developing Stories collections and pick a topic that interests you. Our in-depth analysis pieces on Coronavirus and Poker and our wrap-up of 2020 industry performance are good places to start. You may also wish to browse our latest features.

We have also just published an article on PRO, Poker Industry PRO is Free For One Day Only: Read These 15 Articles First (with the paywall lifted, of course!) with an Editor’s Choice of 15 recent articles that we think are a great intro to our reporting.

But PRO is so much more than just our news and featured content output—the entire Data platform is also open to the public. This means access to all the following:

Cash game traffic, available from the venerable GameIntel, is available exclusively on the PRO platform. The dataset spans almost 15 years over all major online poker operators in history. The data is updated daily and our platform allows for multi-site and multi-jurisdiction comparisons, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual analysis, year-over-year and relative performance charting, and a whole lot more.

Our wider Data platform consists of hundreds of data tables and thousands of charts detailing the performance of online poker and the online gaming industry across jurisdictions, companies and poker sites. whether it is the latest regulatory data from Michigan or Spain, financial results from global gaming companies like 888, or a history of PokerStars' SCOOP, Poker Industry PRO maintains one of the broadest libraries of online gambling data available anywhere online.

PRO Tracker is an exclusive database of poker promotions and tournament series dating back more than four years. Some 2000 online poker events are databased in our platform.

The PRO Directory brings this all together with a rich database of over 100 jurisdictions and companies and 600 online poker rooms in a comprehensive industry library.

Our unique Explore feature is a fully searchable database of over 50,000 sources of external news and reports, updated with dozens of new links every week and stretching back ten years. Instantly searchable with summaries of all articles, Explore is an indispensable platform for industry research for analysts and journalists.

Remember, the paywall is only open for 24 hours, so be sure to explore while you still have time! The site will go back behind the paywall on Saturday morning.