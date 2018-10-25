A briefing hosted by Swedish Gaming Regulator Lotteriinspektionen for gaming operators seeking to be part of the upcoming reregulated gaming market and other stakeholders will be held on Tuesday, November 6 at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

The briefing will specifically address the “technical requirements and accreditation of bodies for inspection, testing and certification of gaming operations,” according to a notice posted to the Gaming Authority website late last week.

Swedac, the national accreditation body in Sweden, will also be in attendance at the briefing. According to the regulator, “Swedac accredits laboratories, certification bodies and inspection bodies in accordance with international standards and regulations.”

Companies seeking a license in the reregulated Swedish gaming market are encouraged to attend.

Online Gaming Operators Target Opportunity in Sweden

Companies that offer online gaming around the world are setting their sights on the soon to be liberated gaming market. According to a public statement released by the Swedish gaming regulator earlier this month, 55 online gaming license applications have already been received.

In total, 60 applications were received by the Swedish Gambling Authority by the end of the first week of this month, 55 of which were geared towards providing “commercial internet games.”

Applications began rolling in this summer when the regulator began accepting applications on August 1. Within the first two weeks, more than 30 companies had applied including Kindred, Betsson and Expekt.

While enthusiasm to receive an online gaming license in reregulated Swedish market has been high, that excitement may have led some igaming operators to rush the submission of their applications.

Camilla Rosenberg, Director General for the Swedish gaming regulator announced that many of the applications received were incomplete and require “comprehensive additions.” Those applicants that are required to supplement their previous submissions were warned by Rosenberg that they must adhere to the deadline delivered with the request for further information to ensure that their applications will be approved (and licenses issued) by the target opening date of January 1, 2019.

In fact, the Swedish gaming regulator is so busy processing applications that it is unable to provide answers to questions about gaming responsibilities and match fixing along with the meaning of some of the language around its other regulations. “Our absolute priority in the autumn is to process applications and make decisions about licenses,” Rosenberg stated.

Though the regulator will not be addressing questions submitted by individual companies directly, Lotteriinspektionen indicated that it will be in communication with trade associations to provide additional information. It also encouraged operators to continue to submit questions directly, as it often updates the question and answer section of its website.

One of the more popular topics for questions has been regarding the promotion and advertising of online gaming, an area that falls under the joint responsibility of Lotteriinspektionen and the Consumer Agency. Terms used in the regulations will ultimately be defined through the legal process according to Rosenberg.

In addition to gaming operators, companies that provide information and reviews for online casino games and about the bonuses that are on offer at various igaming companies, such as casinobonusar.com and similar review websites, will also need to interpret the intent of the new regulations.

“We can not provide advance notice of how the legislation should be interpreted in individual cases, Rosenberg stated. “The starting point for the interpretation of different provisions of the new […] legislation is the intentions of the whole reform; namely a safe and secure gaming market where we jointly help to reduce the harmful effects of gaming and create a positive gaming experience,” the Director General concluded.