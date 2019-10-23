In what was only the second full month of legal regulated online casino games in Pennsylvania, slots and table games generated a total of $4.1 million in revenue for igaming operators in the state, according to figures released by the state gaming regulator.

Revenue collected at table games such as roulette and blackjack remained flat from August to September with all online casino operators totaling $900k.

However, online slots revenue experienced significant growth last month as Hollywood Casino more than tripled the amount it collected helping to raise total slot revenue to $3.2 million from the $2.5 million collected in August.

Top Performer: Hollywood Slots

In August, its first full month since becoming the first online casino to launch in Pennsylvania on July 15, Hollywood brought it $684k a figure that represented only 20% of a market with just three operators.

But, September told a different story for the virtual casino operated by Penn Interactive Ventures, the online gaming arm of Penn National Gaming, as revenues from online slots spiked to $1.6 million—a figure that represents half of all the revenue generated by slots last month and the most revenue collected by any operator for any vertical in the short time since the market opened.

SugarHouse and Parx combined to bring in the other $1.6 million with 26% and 24% of the slot revenue for the month respectively.

Most Table Game Revenue: Parx Casino

For as dominant as Hollywood was for slots, Parx Casino was even more central to the success of online table games last month.

Parx brought in nearly $506k or 56% of the overall amount in the market. However, that figure and market share were both reductions on August when Parx generated $552k, good enough for a 61% share.

Last month SugarHouse generated nearly $229k in revenue from virtual table games, while Hollywood generated the least with just $166k in revenue flowing in.

Most Online Casino Revenue Overall: SugarHouse

Though Hollywood gained the honor for most online casino revenue in September bringing in $1.8 million, SugarHouse gets the nod for generating the most online casino revenue since the market launched in mid-July.

Over the course of 2.5 months, SurgarHouse has been the most successful overall. With Rush Interactive at the helm, the duo managed to lead the market in online casino revenue in July and August, amassing a big enough lead to hold off the success of Hollywood in September.

But the operators are all close with total interactive gaming revenue broken down as follows:

• SugarHouse: $3.14 million

• Parx Casino: $2.63 million

• Hollywood Casino: $2.61 million

Still No Online Poker in Pennsylvania

Interactive gaming, by classification of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) includes three igaming verticals: online slots, online table (casino) games and online poker. The state offers other regulated online gaming verticals such as sports betting, daily fantasy sports and online lottery ticket sales.

So far, in the interactive gaming category, only slots and table games have gone live in the state, and while poker has been expected to launch imminently, we now have reason to believe there could be additional delays.

Originally thought to be launching alongside slots and table games in July, predicting the launch of online poker has since become more of a guessing game. While indicators related to the testing of the online poker platform seemed to be favorable for an early autumn launch, it now appears that the PokerStars launch could be delayed until later in the year.

When online poker does finally launch in Pennsylvania, PokerStars is expected to be the first to market with its world-class software, top-notch customer service and extensive experience operating an online poker room in a regulated jurisdiction.