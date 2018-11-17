The 2018 Borgata Fall Poker Open (BFPO) is currently underway, running until Wednesday, November 21 at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The $2700 buy-in Championship event is set to kick off today and the first flight is scheduled to take place at 11 AM local time. It boasts a guarantee of $1 million and will continue with its second and final starting flight (Day 1B) tomorrow which also kicks off at 11 AM local time.

The Championship allows unlimited re-entries up to and including Level 10 for both starting flights. Players looking to increase their chances of taking down this prestigious $1 million guaranteed event have the opportunity to play in both day 1 flights, with the option to carry their best stack forward into Day 2 which will commence with Level 9 on Monday, November 19.

The winner will be crowned on day 4 (November 21) where the day will start at 12 PM local time with the final six players. The event will be live-streamed with a 30-minute delay on the PokerGO platform.

Qualifiers and Satellites Still Underway

Borgata’s online poker room is still running online qualifiers and satellites for the Championship event. Players can qualify for the event for as low as $5. They are scheduled to run today at 14:30, 17:30, 20:30, 22:30 EST. Each of them guarantees two seats to the $45 buy-in Qualifier scheduled to take place at 19:30 EST. This qualifier guarantees a seat to the $400 buy-in Super Satellite which will directly lead to the $2700 Championship event.

The Borgata Casino will also be running three direct satellites today and tomorrow where every one in ten players wins an entry to the Championship event. These satellites will cost $300 to enter.

Last year, the $2700 Championship event drew 473 runners to create a prize pool in excess of $1.1 million. Three-time WPT champion, Darren Elias emerged victorious to pocket more than $293,000. Borgata will be hoping for similar numbers in the upcoming event.

Highlights of the Ongoing BFPO Series

The Borgata Fall Poker Open series kicked off on Election day (November 6) with the Deepstack Kick-off event which featured a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. The event attracted a total of 1474 entries to create a total prize pool of $795,960. Frank Lagodich from Canton, Ohio took down the event after settling for a two-way deal with Joseph Cappuccio from New Jersey for a prize of $128,000.

Event #3 Deepstack Black Chip Bounty drew 416 entries to smash its $100,000 guarantee by over 45%. A similar number of entries were also seen in Event #5 Saturday Series Deepstack which attracted 455 entries to create a prize pool of $159,250.

On Veterans Day, the Borgata Casino hosted a special Veterans Day charity event where $10 from each entry was donated to Atlantic City’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization. It gathered 117 total entries but the event overlayed by $1600.

The very popular Almighty Stack boasting a $300,000 guarantee drew 1073 entries across its four starting flights to build a prize pool of $429,200 well in excess of its guarantee. The tournament is still underway with the final day will be played out today.

So far, the Borgata has paid out over $2 million across 14 events with all except for two easily surpassing their guarantees. Besides the $1 million Championship event, there are still four more events scheduled to take place including a Double Black Chip Bounty tournament on Monday.

The BFPO Championship event kickoffs today at 11 AM and will play till November 21.