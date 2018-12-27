The Borgata Online Poker room has rolled out online qualifiers for the east coast’s most prestigious live tournament series—the Borgata Winter Poker Open (BWPO) set to run in mid-January of the new year.

The premiere live tournament series starts on January 15 and will run for over two weeks with 23 main events and 20 secondary events at the luxury Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in the heart of Atlantic City.

Over $7 million is guaranteed across the series including a $3 million WPT sponsored Championship event from January 27 to January 31. For the first time, the final table will see a change in venue as it will be filmed for television at the newly opened HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The final table of the $3500 buy-in Championship event will be played with the final six players on March 13, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Online Qualifiers, Satellites, and Secondary Events

Online qualifiers to Borgata Winter Poker Open $1 million guaranteed kickoff event are already underway at BorgataPoker.com.

Started on December 23 and running daily through January 27, players residing in New Jersey can qualify online for as little as $5. The $5 buy-in qualifiers run four times a day every day at 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm (local time) until January 26. Each of these $5 qualifiers guarantees two seats to $45 buy-in satellites. These tickets must be used by January 27.

The $45 buy-in satellites run every day at 7:30 pm through January 16 and each guarantees one seat to the $2 million guaranteed Deepstack kickoff event worth a $600 buy-in. All entries won online must be used by January 17 and seats are non-transferable and non-cashable. If a player wins more than one seat online, any successive entries will be placed directly into the tournament’s prize pool and will be available for the player to use only for re-entry purposes.

For players with a bankroll that may not be large enough to afford the $3500 buy-in Championship event, Borgata online poker room will be running $45 buy-in satellites daily from January 17 through January 26 which guarantees one seat to $400 buy-in Super Satellite for BWPO Championship event. These satellites run every day at 7:30 pm except for Sundays when it runs at 5:40 pm.

There are 4 Super Satellites to the Championship event scheduled to run at the dates mentioned below:

Saturday, January 19 at 7:40 PM

Sunday, January 20 at 7:40 PM

Saturday, January 26 at 7:40 PM

Sunday, January 27 at 7:40 PM

The same rules apply: Tickets are non-cashable and non-transferable and any successive entries will be placed directly into the land-based event’s prize pool and can be used only for re-entry purposes. Entries must be redeemed by January 28 and any unused entries will be forfeited.

More details on the qualifiers and satellites can be found here.

On-site qualifiers and other live side events are also scheduled on the Borgata property. They are scheduled to run a day earlier than the official starting date of the series. A new qualifier has been added to the schedule: Big 2 Qualifier which satellites both into $2 million guaranteed kickoff event and $1 million guaranteed Almighty event. It costs $250 to enter (including the tournament fee) and is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 14 at 3 pm.

The secondary events also comprise of a few low buy-ins side events with no guarantees with buy-ins ranging from $120 to $750. The full schedule can be found here.

Win Your Way To The $3 Million Championship Event for Free

Players looking for a chance to win a seat into the $3 Million Guaranteed WPT Borgata Poker Open Championship event for free can fill out the contest form here.

The seat is worth $3500 and players must choose a starting date for the tournament—either on Day 1A – Sunday, January 27 or Day 1B – Monday, January 28. The entry period ends soon and only one entry per person is permitted.

Registration for the entire schedule of events is currently available online here.