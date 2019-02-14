Online poker operator partypoker has announced its sponsorship of The Thirst Lounge 10 as part of a yet to be determined “wider streaming strategy.”

The Thirst Lounge is a streaming Twitch.TV channel set up back in 2016 by billionaire and poker player Bill Perkins.

The Thirst Lounge encourages “people to strive for 'bigger and better’ things in life.” The popular stream returns to Twitch on February 14.

“Thanks to partypoker for putting their faith in The Thirst Lounge,” said Bill Perkins in the press release. “We work with a fun, outgoing group. It will be a pleasure to watch them grow and develop The Thirst Lounge as well as their own brands. I am thrilled that partypoker is “thirsty” to come on board and support this exciting venture with us!”

A lineup of streamers, poker players and content creators have all been hand-picked by Perkins, Jeff Gross and Jaime Staples, after running a competition to find the new “hosts.”

Each of the ten hosts (a mix of poker pros and streamers) is tasked with bringing “engaging and unique content” to the fore. It is hoped that thanks to the broad mix of hosts a new demographic of viewers and potential new players will get inspired to give poker a go.

This year, Thirst Lounge 10 has ten hosts—hence the name—almost double in size what it has been before.

Back in 2016 when The Thirst Lounge first launched, it was PokerStars sponsored pros Jaime Staples Kevin Martin and Jeff Gross taking centre stage despite it not being a PokerStars backed venture.

With partypoker alluding to “a wider streaming strategy” with more announcements on the matter expected “over the coming months” and “more exciting announcements in the coming days”—a new roster of partypoker sponsored streamers would not be out of the question.

If this were to happen, it could be seen as a direct response to arch rival PokerStars announcement last week that it failed to renew terms for high profile streamers Jaime Staples and Jeff Gross.

Currently this is a stand-out sponsorship from partypoker—the first of its kind from the operator. Partypoker joined Twitch back in 2016 with partypoker sponsored pro Patrick Leonard kicking things off with a live stream. Since then there has been no direct sponsorship of Twitch channels—although this is set to change with the Thirst Lounge announcement.

You can keep up to date with all the action on the Thirst Lounge Twitch channel, below.