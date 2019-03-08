The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Poker Room in Atlantic City has finalized the full schedule of its upcoming live tournament series—Borgata Spring Poker Open (BSPO) 2019.

As revealed by pokerfuse last week, the series will indeed kick off on April 2 and run for more than two weeks. Over $3.5 million is guaranteed and up for grabs.

Details of the Borgata Spring Poker Open 2019

This year, there will be two tournaments that boast a $1 million guarantee. The first one is the Deepstack Kick-Off event that runs from April 2-6. The tournament costs $540+$60 to enter and players will get six starting flights to make it to Day 2. Each day from April 2-4, two starting flights have been scheduled at 11 AM and 5 PM (local time). Day 2 runs on April 5 at 12 PM and the final day will be played on Saturday, April 6 also at 12 PM.

The other tournament to feature a $1 million guarantee is, of course, the BSPO Championship event. The $2500+$200 Championship event promises to be full of great poker action as it attracts some of the world’s best poker players. It runs from April 15-19 and like last year, it will carry two starting flights on April 15 and 16. The Final Table will be live streamed on April 19. Structure and other format details are expected to be announced soon.

In addition to these two events, there will be another twenty trophy events with several of them guaranteeing a six-figure prize pool. Buy-ins for the action-packed tournaments range from $180 to $2700. Some of them include the Almighty Stack boasting $500,000 guarantee, a Deepstack Black Chip Bounty NLHE with $150,000 guaranteed prize pool, $100,000 guaranteed Saturday Series Deepstack as well as a Ladies event and a Seniors event.

The series also offers plenty of variety of formats and variants such as Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo, H.O.R.S.E. Players can also choose to enter bounty tournaments, six-max tournaments, a Super Survivor tournament where one in every ten players win $5000.

Secondary Events and Online Qualifiers

Secondary events including on-site satellites to several tournaments begin from April 1. Buy-ins range from $150 to $600. A few low buy-ins side events with no guarantees have also been scheduled to run during the series.

Online satellites and qualifiers to win land-based entry will run from March 15 on BorgataPoker.com. Players can qualify for events starting as low as $5.

Monster Stacks Series and Live Promotions

Ahead of the start of the series, the casino has also scheduled the very famous Monster Stacks series featuring nine events beginning March 15. Buy-ins range from $120 to $400 with each of them carrying a five-figure guarantee.

Additionally, the casino is also running plenty of promotions for cash game players throughout the month of March. Promotions include various jackpot prizes, cash bonuses and a complimentary buffet.