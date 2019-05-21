The 50th Anniversary edition of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) will take place this summer and 888poker—a WSOP Main Event Sponsor—has revealed the Squad that will be representing the popular online poker site.

The 888poker Squad will be made up of 888 Ambassadors such as Chris Moorman, Kara Scott, Martin Jacobson, Dominik Nitsche, Vivian Saliba, Sofia Lovgren and Ana Marquez. 888poker is offering packages for lucky players to join the team via their Road to Vegas promotion.

Players who join the squad will get access to training sessions with the 888poker squad members including a meet and greet. Dinner is provided on the first day of play and a shuttle service will be provided between the WSOP and the hotel that the player is staying at. Winners of the package will also get a 1 month PokerGo subscription as part of the prize.

For players wanting their slice of the action, there is still time to win seats in the the WSOP Main Event via the 888poker Road to Vegas Package promotion. Qualifiers are running every Sunday and satellites are still running daily. Take a look at the schedule below:

$1050 WSOP 2019 Main Event Package – Qualifiers are running every Sunday at 20:30 GMT, winners to receive a $12,600 WSOP package.

$16.50 WSOP 2019 Main Event Package – Sub-Satellites are running daily at 20:01 GMT, leading to a $109 Satellite.

$109 WSOP 2019 Main Event Package – Satellites run every Sunday at 17:12 GMT with 5 guaranteed seats to the $1050 qualifier up for grabs.

In addition, the 888poker Squad member who lasts the longest in the WSOP Main Event will automatically win a package worth $12,600 to the 2020 WSOP Main Event.

The WSOP will once again be held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for its 15th year running.

To help celebrate its 50th year the WSOP will also be running online events for players in New Jersey, despite some confusion as to whether this would be possible thanks to the reversal of the Wire Act.

However, the WSOP confirmed to pokerfuse at the start of May that online bracelet events for players outside of Nevada would go ahead.

Starting June 2, there will be an online bracelet event on each of the Sundays at 3:30 PM Pacific Time for seven weeks until the end of the WSOP. In addition, two more events are also scheduled mid-week on June 19 and July 3.

Buy-ins for online bracelet events range from $400 to $3200. There are various formats on offer, including a knockout event, a 6-max PLO event, a turbo event, and a double stack tournament.

In addition, a special Big 50 event and a $50,000 high roller tournament have been added to the WSOP slate. And a special “First Fifty Honors & Dinner” will take place ahead of the WSOP starting for previous WSOP bracelet winners and other VIPs.

The WSOP runs May 28 to July 16 at the Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.