Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the official opening of its new sportsbook and destination bar, the plans for which were revealed in January.

The two new sportsbook bars dubbed as the Moneyline Bar & Book and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge will open on June 29, the casino announced in a press release on May 22.

“Since Borgata arrived in the market more than 15 years ago, we have maintained a steadfast dedication to property growth and development, and we believe our new concepts confirm our position,” said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“When conceiving Moneyline and Level One we knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering. We felt Borgata’s guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming, and nightlife into a destination experience they can enjoy seven nights a week,” Glover added.

Borgata spent more than $12 million in development of this project which the casino initially called a new “destination bar.” The construction of this new venue began in late January.

The Moneyline Bar & Sportsbook designed by NELSON Worldwide Holdings is an 8000-square-feet entertainment space featuring a 40-foot wide by 11.5-foot tall LED video wall that provides dozens of 98-inch and 86-inch displays played around the sportsbook,

The new venue also boasts a 35-foot long bar with 19 slot machines built into the bar and four blackjack tables at the cocktail lounge. Guests will be able to place bets at 19 self-service betting kiosks available throughout the property. In addition, there will be also six sports betting windows.

Borgata will also be debuting the Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge on the same day. Connected to the Moneyline, the 3600-square-foot venue will feature high-end gaming and entertainment facilities.

Borgata’s existing race and sportsbook, the only place in Atlantic City to wager on horse racing, will remain in operation, the press release said.

Ever since the US Supreme Court overturned PASPA paving the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting, dozens of casinos have invested millions in sports betting operations.

New Jersey was the first state to legalize sports betting following the landmark ruling, with Borgata becoming the first Atlantic City casino to accept a legal sports wager when it opened its Race & Sports Book on June 14, 2018.

Soon, Borgata and its parent company MGM Resorts International followed the live sportsbook up by launching its mobile online sports betting app PlayMGM NJ Sports within the Garden State. The app was launched on August 22 through its partnership with GVC Holdings PLC.

Two weeks ago, on the day that marked one year since the PASPA repeal, Borgata launched its own sports betting platform in New Jersey, BorgataSports.com.

The new platform offers its customers the same range of sports bets currently offered at the land-based sportsbook including straight bets, parlay bets, future bets and more.

In April, online sports betting recorded its second highest month of revenue on record with $16.6 million in revenue generated.