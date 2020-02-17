Organizers of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) have finalized the full schedule of online gold bracelet events that will be part of the WSOP 2020 schedule.

Last year, the online bracelet events paid out nearly $10 million, setting multiple records including creating the largest prize pool in the US regulated market.

Banking on last year’s success, this year WSOP has confirmed 14 online bracelet events, the most ever to be scheduled since WSOP began offering them in 2015.

It represents an increase of five events on last year’s schedule, which itself was a considerable uptick from the year prior: In 2018, only four online bracelet events were scheduled.

Most event buy-ins are between $400 and $1500, but a couple of High Rollers have also been included: a $3200 High Roller and for the first time, a $10,000 Super High Roller.

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

The first WSOP 2020 online bracelet event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31, five days after the official kick-start of the WSOP 2020 in Las Vegas. These online bracelet events run through to July 12, including a stretch of eight events crammed in over consecutive days between June 28 to July 5.

“We believe the 2020 offering of online gold bracelet events features our best schedule yet,” said WSOP.com’s Director of Online Poker, Danielle Barille, in a recent press release.

“This year we offer a consistent schedule of Sunday events every week of the WSOP, plus a special selection of eight events from June 28 to July 5 to coincide with the biggest week of the live WSOP when most players are in town to play,” Barille added.

More Events, New Price Points

The schedule includes a number of new price points and new offerings including the first-ever five-figure buy-in: A $10,000 Super High Roller event. This event was already confirmed by the WSOP last month and is scheduled to take place on July 2, overlapping directly with the $10,00 buy-in WSOP Main Event.

Other new additions include a $1500 buy-in 8-handed NLHE event on June 30; another $400 buy-in NLHE event on July 3; and another Turbo Deepstack NLHE on July 4 featuring a $500 buy-in.

There have been some changes to the price points as well. For instance, the buy-in for the only Pot Limit Omaha event has been increased from $600 to $777 and will play 7-handed as opposed to 6-max last year.

The buy-in for the knockout event has also been upped from $600 to $800 while the 6-max NLHE event’s buy-in has been reduced to $600 from $800 last year. The $1000 Online NLHE Championship remains the same but will only allow single re-entry.

WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events Schedule

Date Event Buy-in Re-Entry May 31 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em $400 1 June 7 WSOP .com ONLINE PLO 7-Handed $777 3 June 9 WSOP .com ONLINE Freezeout Knockout Deepstack NLH $800 Freezeout June 14 WSOP .com ONLINE 8-Handed NLH Turbo Deepstack $500 1 June 21 WSOP .com ONLINE Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em $500 Freezeout June 28 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em Championship $1,000 1 June 29 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em $500 1 June 30 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed $1,500 1 July 1 WSOP .com ONLINE High Roller NLH 8-Handed $3,200 1 July 2 WSOP .com ONLINE Super High Roller Championship $10,000 Freezeout July 3 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em $400 1 July 4 WSOP .com ONLINE No-Limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack $500 1 July 5 WSOP .com ONLINE 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em $600 1 July 12 WSOP .com ONLINE Summer Saver No-Limit Hold’em $500 1

The average buy-in per tournament has gone up to $1513 from $956 seen last year, but that is because of the inclusion of the $10,000 buy-in event, skewing the mean. Barring this Super High Roller, the online bracelet schedule actually averages a buy-in of $860.

Five out of fourteen events will feature a buy-in of $500 and two with $400. Like last year, none of the online bracelet events have guarantees attached to them.

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Three of the fourteen, including the $10,000 Super High Roller, will be in freezeout format, while the remaining events will allow up to one re-entry. The only exception is the 7-handed PLO event which will allow up to three re-entries. Last year, there was only one freezeout.

All tournaments will be part of WSOP’s new leaderboard system, details of which is expected to be announced closer to the start of the series. An additional leaderboard just for performance in online events is also expected.

There will also be an Online Championships series running alongside the bracelet events as well as a Player Appreciation Tournament.

As in the previous two years, these events are expected to be available in both Nevada and New Jersey. Players need not be residents of those two states—anyone located inside the borders can register and play.

The announcement of fourteen online bracelet events means that the total number of WSOP gold bracelets has exceeded 90, breaking another record for the most ever. With still more events to be revealed, it seems likely it could surpass 100 bracelets.

WSOP 2020 runs from May 26 to July 15, with online bracelet events scheduled from May 31 to July 12.

WSOP Online Bracelet Events Overview 2019