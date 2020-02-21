Online poker rooms partypoker and GGPoker are likely relieved with the turnout of their biggest weekly guaranteed tournaments last Sunday. Both the partypoker MILLION and the GG Masters both saw their biggest turnout since their debut.

It comes just two weeks after a notable Sunday where all three majors, including the PokerStars Sunday Million, suffered overlays.

Partypoker’s leading tournament, boasting a $1 million guarantee for a buy-in of $215, attracted over 5000 total entries to build a $1,057,432 prize pool. It successfully covered its seven-figure guarantee for the very first time.

Meanwhile, GGPoker’s newly launched Sunday flagship tournament, GG Masters also enjoyed its best turnout yet.

While it still fell short of its $300,000 guarantee, last Sunday’s event drew 2135 players, falling just 39 players short to create a tiny overlay of $5000.

Both operators will certainly be pleased with last week’s results; these tournaments have had some big overlays in the past.