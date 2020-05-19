The XL Inferno tournament series from 888 kicked off last week. $1.5 million is guaranteed across 34 tournaments, and for the first time ever, 888 is live streaming some of the action.
Buy-ins for XL Inferno events start at $5.50 and go up to $320. Each of the tournament guarantees are between $10,000 and $500,000 making the series accessible to all levels of poker player. There is an event to suit every bankroll.
19 May – Event #17: $100K High Roller – Live Stream starting at 10pm GMT
888poker commentators David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall will be at the helm of the live stream bringing you the action tonight from Event #17: $100K High Roller starting at 10pm GMT.
You can either head to 888’s YouTube channel or Facebook page to tune into the $100K high roller action.
24 May – Event #32: $500K Main Event – will kick off at 10pm GMT
If you miss the stream tonight, you can tune in for the next installment this coming Sunday as the 888 live stream will feature the High Main Event. You will definitely want to see this one as there will be $500,000 in prize money guaranteed to be given away that night.
According to the 888poker magazine you will want to keep your eyes on the stream as 888poker ambassadors may guest star.
Live streams from earlier in the tournament can be found below if you want to catch up on the action that’s already played out.
XL Inferno Live Stream Daily Freeroll
Players who tune in to the live-stream will also be in with the chance of making the most of some added value.
During the stream, players will be able to access a special password, which will unlock entry to a freeroll, that plays out at 11pm on the same day.
Tonight’s freeroll will give away two seats to the XL Inferno Main Event (worth $250 each) that takes place on Sunday May 24.
There are three Main Events at three different buy-in levels: a $5.50 Micro, a $33 Mini and a $250 High with guarantees of $20,000, $50,000 and $500,000, respectively.
On May 24, the freeroll will give away five tickets to the Sunday Mega Deep tournament worth $215 as the Main Even will already be underway. Cash prizes will also be awarded.
Upcoming XL Inferno Schedule
There is plenty of action to be had over the coming days before the tournament series wraps up on Sunday.
|Date
|Time GMT
|Event
|Buy-in
|GTE
|May 19
|18:00
|XL Inferno #17 – $100,000 High Roller
|$320
|$100,000
|May 19
|18:00
|XL Inferno #18 – $30,000 Mini High Roller
|$55
|$30,000
|May 19
|20:00
|XL Inferno #19 – $20,000 Late High Roller
|$109
|$20,000
|May 20
|18:00
|XL Inferno #20 – $50,000 PKO
|$109
|$50,000
|May 20
|18:00
|XL Inferno #21 – $20,000 Mini PKO
|$16.5
|$20,000
|May 20
|20:00
|XL Inferno #22 – $10,000 Late PKO
|$33
|$10,000
|May 21
|18:00
|XL Inferno #23 – $50,000 PKO 8-Max
|$160
|$50,000
|May 21
|18:00
|XL Inferno #24 – $20,000 Mini PKO 8-Max
|$22
|$20,000
|May 21
|20:00
|XL Inferno #25 – $20,000 Late PKO 8-Max
|$55
|$20,000
|May 22
|17:00
|XL Inferno #26 – $30,000 DeepStack
|$55
|$30,000
|May 22
|17:00
|XL Inferno #27 – $20,000 Mini DeepStack
|$16.50
|$20,000
|May 22
|19:00
|XL Inferno #28 – $15,000 Late DeepStack
|$33
|$15,000
|May 23
|18:00
|XL Inferno #29 – $30,000 6-Max
|$109
|$30,000
|May 23
|18:00
|XL Inferno #30 – $20,000 Mini 6-Max
|$16.5
|$20,000
|May 23
|20:00
|XL Inferno #31 – $15,000 Late 6-Max
|$55
|$15,000
|May 24
|17:00
|XL Inferno #32 – $500,000 Main Event
|$250
|$500,000
|May 24
|17:30
|XL Inferno #33 – $50,000 Mini Main Event
|$33
|$50,000
|May 24
|18:00
|XL Inferno #34 – $20,000 Micro Main Event
|$5.5
|$20,000