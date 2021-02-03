888 Putting Responsible Gaming at the Forefront with New Player "Control Centre"

Back in November, 888 Holdings, operator of 888poker, rolled out its Control Centre in the UK market, which allows players to control how much they are spending on the site.

Its put responsible gaming at the forefront of 888poker’s software.

The Control Centre, which is accessible via the lobby for all 888 products (casino, sports and poker), gives players real time information on their spending habits.

It has been designed so that it is “simple, quick and intuitive” to use, the company says, giving the player all the information they need to make an informed decision on their gambling and spending habits.

“As part of our wider Safer Gambling Week initiatives, we are delighted to announce the phased roll-out our latest safe gambling innovation, the Control Centre, initially launching to our customers in the UK this November,” Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 said via press release last year.

“The first phase of the Control Centre will focus on making safe gambling tools more accessible and visible to customers, with several additional safe gambling product features due to be integrated over the coming months,” he went on to say.

Players can easily see their balance, deposits, withdrawals and win losses in a clear and easy manner.

Activity icons run along the top of the Control Centre and show Deposits, Withdrawals and Balances, which can be toggled between a 24-hour, 7-day and 90-day view. Under that, Controls show deposit limits which can easily be changed in just a few clicks.

Looking at screenshots shared in the investor call, we can see how 888 have integrated widgets such as Insights, which shows you in an easy to digest pie chart how active you as a players have been in the last 30 days.

The information section links out to FAQs, Safer Gambling Tips, 888’s Responsible Gaming Policy as well as other useful links such as how to contact 888.

There is also an Account Restrictions area where players can take a break or self exclude with just a few clicks.

“The Control Centre has been developed over a number of months and we have identified new ways to ensure safe gambling remains at the heart of the user experience for all 888 players from the first time they visit our websites,” Pazner went on to say.

“The Control Centre will be an integral part of 888’s product offering moving forward and reflects our commitment to invest resources and expertise to create industry-leading, user friendly and AI -driven safe gambling tools. We are committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to prevent gambling-related harm and we are confident that this innovative feature will offer customers new levels of data and clear, transparent insights that will help them to stay informed and in control.”

A wider roll out still on the cards, but currently the Control Centre is easily accessible from the lobby for players in the UK.

A timeline on when other countries can expect this roll out is still to be revealed.