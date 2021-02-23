One Week Remaining to Max Out Bonuses on partypoker US Network in New Jersey

There is just one week left to max out your bonus chances on the partypoker US Network in New Jersey. Time is ticking down, but there’s still time to get into the action with freebies and added value.

In conjunction with BorgataPoker and BetMGM, the partypoker US Network has been active in New Jersey for a number of years now, offering poker and casino games to the local player pool.

As February 2021 winds down, they are offering promotions to entice players to get into the game. Along with the standard welcome bonus for new players, which matches 100% of first deposits up to $600, there’s a special Cash Game Cash Back, awarding more rewards for volume; a special weekly Spin the Wheel, plus a new Knockout Bounty Online Series.

New Jersey Poker Promotions

Cash Game Cash Back: through Feb 28

Poker players love free cash, and all customers of BorgataPoker.com, BetMGM and partypoker have the chance to rack up Cash Back bonuses through the end of February. For the rest of the week, players in any of the qualifying cash games will receive cash back for earning iRPs as they play.

Qualifying stakes range from the $.01/$.02 micro-stakes all the way up to $1/$2. Full details are posted on the operator’s website.

Spin the Wheel: through Feb 27

Players have chances to access the Poker Spin the Wheel through the week. Spins will be awarded based on iRPs earned in cash games or tournaments, and just 125 iRPs is enough to get a spin.

Players can get up to seven spins per week, and Spins prizes range from no prize all the way up to a $215 Online Poker Open Tournament Ticket. With eight possible outcomes for the spins, players spinning the wheel will receive one of the following prizes:

No Prize

$5 Hot Cash Poker Bonus

$10 Hot Cash Poker Bonus

$20 Sit-N-Go Six-Max Online Tournament Ticket

$50 Sit-N-Go Six-Max Online Tournament Ticket

$5 Online Qualifier Tournament Ticket

$45 Online Qualifier Tournament Ticket

$215 Online Poker Open Tournament Ticket

Progressive Knockout Bounty Online Series

Do you fancy yourself a knockout king? The partypoker US Network is offering the chance to prove it! Progressive knockout tournaments are running through the week, and for every knockout, players earn points for the leaderboard. The player who gets the most points wins an entry to the $100,000 Guaranteed Online Series Main Event on March 28, 2021. Jump into as many of these as you can, and punch your way to the Main Event.

Date Time MTCT Name Total Buy In Fee Bounty 2/21/2021 5:00 PM Online Series #1: LearnWPT $40K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 6MAX BOUNTY $215 $100 $15 $100 2/22/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #2: $15K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 8MAX BOUNTY $109 $50 $9 $50 2/23/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #3: $20K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 8MAX BOUNTY $215 $100 $15 $100 2/24/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #4: $15K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 8MAX 40 STACK BOUNTY $109 $50 $9 $50 2/25/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #5: $15K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 6MAX BOUNTY $109 $50 $9 $50 2/26/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #6: $20K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 8MAX BOUNTY $215 $100 $15 $100 2/27/2021 8:00 PM Online Series #7: $30K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 6MAX BOUNTY $320 $150 $20 $150 2/28/2021 5:00 PM Online Series #8: $100K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT 8MAX BOUNTY $535 $250 $35 $250

New Casino Products Accompany Borgata Casino Launch in Pennsylvania

In addition to poker, the partypoker US Network has been offering casino games and sports betting in the New Jersey market for some time. It is also expected to expand casino game offerings to the state of Pennsylvania very soon. This new offering marks the first entry by the network into the PA market.

While the PA games are limited to the casino side of things for now, it looks as though that is also set to change. Rival PokerStars has been offering online poker in PA for more than a year, and they’ve had the luxury of being the only game in town, but that may be changing soon.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) indicated to pokerfuse last year that “PGCB staff have been working closely with Roar to launch the Party Poker and BetMGM apps, which will include interactive slots, table games and poker”.

Roar Digital is the igaming and sports betting company jointly owned by MGM Resorts International and partypoker parent company Entain. They began operating BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Sports in PA recently, and with the addition of Borgata PA Casino, the path looks clear for an imminent launch of poker action as well.

Casino games on offer in the new PA market will include Jade Wins (AGS), Longhorn Jackpots (AGS), Irish Magic (IGT), and Mistress of Egypt (IGT). The New Jersey casino market will also see an influx of new games including Hyper Strike (DGC), Double Jackpot (Everi), Bison Fury (GVC – In House), Jacks or Better (GVC – In House), Tens or Better (GVC – In House), Golden Goddess Mega Jackpots (IGT), Rainbow Cash Pots (NYX), and Vegas Night Life (Netent).

If you are looking for more details on the new Borgata PA Casino, pokerfuse has you covered with a handy FAQ addressing some of the questions players might have, written in advance of the launch. More general information on the overall casino market in PA is also available.

Partypoker US Network Ends 2020 with a Bang in New Jersey

Things have been looking good for the combined network in the New Jersey poker market. In part as a result of the global pandemic, the online poker scene in New Jersey had a huge 2020, posting record revenues across the board, and partypoker NJ was a big player in those numbers.

Across the three skins (partypoker NJ, BorgataPoker and BetMGM), the network saw the best growth in 2020 with better than 90% increase in 2020 revenue. In year over year numbers, the online poker rooms operating under the Borgata license saw their fourth quarter numbers more than double with an increase of 101.5%, as compared with fourth quarter increase of around 50% for the other two poker providers in the Garden State.

In December of 2020, partypoker US Network exceeded $1 million in monthly revenue for the first time since May. It was only the third time in 2020 they achieved that feat, and the $1,071,071 revenue figure for December represented a 135.4% increase over December 2019 numbers.

With the launch of Borgata PA Casino, and expected launches of poker action in PA as well as the new market of Michigan, the good news for Borgata license operators looks set to continue. After the Federal Appellate Court rejecting the Trump administration’s Wire Act reinterpretation, added liquidity through 2021 should be a boon for all operators in the US, and with the rapid growth at the end of 2020, partypoker US Network may be poised to be the biggest beneficiary of the new gaming landscape in the US.