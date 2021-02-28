GGPoker Offers Massive Guarantees in a New High Roller Series

GGPoker has quickly moved into the top tier of online poker, and festivals like the $30 million guaranteed Super MILLION$ Week is the reason why. With 31 events over the eight day festival, there will be lots of chances to get a piece of the massive prize pools.

The Super MILLION$ Week is a week-long festival of poker at the highest level. Running across the GGPoker network, the series is geared towards the high roller market, with some of the highest buy-ins to be found anywhere online.

The upcoming week is a beefed-up version of a weekly series that runs on GGPoker. The regular series features four tournaments each week, including the $10,300 Super MILLION$ event with a guarantee of $2 million. Between the four weekly games, GGPoker puts up more than $5 million in guarantees every week.

GGpoker is one of the leading online poker rooms in the global dot-com market.

— or up to $100 in rewards. TOP FOR MTTs — GGMasters freezeout guarantees $2.5 million a week.

— GGMasters freezeout guarantees $2.5 million a week. TRUSTED Holds a License from the UK Gambling Commission and the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. Available in many countries in Europe, South America and Asia. CLAIM YOUR BONUS Sign up to GGPoker today » NO CODE NEEDED

Occasionally, they sweeten the pot though. Last November, they ran a preview of the upcoming week, with 20 events spread across the eight day schedule. There was more than $20 million guaranteed across the series, including $5 million for the $10,300 Super MILLION$ Main Event alone. With just a single starting day, they blew past that guarantee with 581 total entries that put $5.81 million into the pot.

This coming week looks to be even bigger. As usual, the Super MILLION$ Main Event is the big show, but this time around, they are putting $10 million guaranteed into the middle. Players have four chances to bag a stack for Day 2 of the Main Event with Day 1 flights running through the week.

The first chance comes on opening day, February 28, but if you can’t make it through that one, you can try again on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. With a guarantee that has double from the November event, but with four times as many starting flights, the Main Event is poised to smash the guarantee once again.

If that was all that was on offer this coming week, it would still be a huge event for online poker, but that’s just the beginning of the massive festival on offer. There are nine further events with $1 million guaranteed, as well as two super high rollers with $2.5 million guaranteed in prizes. Scattered through the rest of the week are various other events with guarantees from $200,000 to $600,000.

Wide Range of Buy-Ins (If You’re a High Roller)

There are plenty of games on offer for the high roller crowd. In addition to the $10,300 Main Event, there are several other $10,300 events, including pot limit Omaha and Short Deck high rollers. There are also two $25,000 Super High Rollers.

If all those entry fees sound like they will break your bankroll, never fear—there are smaller buy-ins scattered throughout the week as well.

The budget event is the Mini Super MILLION$ which costs just $109 to enter, but still guarantees $250,000. Additionally, every day features a Bounty Hunters HR Special for $525 with $200,000 guaranteed, as well as a daily $1,050 game with guarantees from $250,000 through $1 million.

Big Names Feature in Past Super MILLION$ Winners

Millionaires have already been made with previous versions of Super MILLION$. Robert Lipkin bagged more than $2 million as a $25,000 HR Champion, while Christian Rudolph banked more than $1.8 million for winning the $25,000 Poker Players Championship.

Davidi Kitai was the winner of the last Super MILLION$ Main Event for $726,839, and Canadian high roller specialist Sam Greenwood took down a *Super High Roller for more than $500,000. Connor Drinan and Issac Haxton have also bagged wins in previous events.

Action on Super MILLION$ Week kicks off today, February 28, and runs through March 8, when Day 2 of the Main Event finishes. Check out the full schedule below and find your spot to get into the games.

Competing Series Running Concurrently

The GGPoker Super MILLION$ Week isn’t the only thing on deck for the coming days, but it is the biggest. As the Super MILLION$ Week kicks off, the partypoker MILLIONS Online 2021 is just finishing their run with the final starting day for the $5 million guaranteed Main Event.

Additionally, partypoker.eu is running the first version of POWERFEST for their European market. The EU POWERFEST features 18 days of poker action with //www.partypoker.fr/fr/powerfest:€2.5 million in guarantees, including €500,000 total guaranteed for the three versions of the Main Event.

The other big series starting this weekend runs on Unibet. The Unibet Online Series (UOS) XI kicked off on February 26, and runs through March 24 with more than 100 tournaments at various buy-in levels and €1 million guaranteed in total. As is typical for the UOS, players can choose between nano, low, mid, and high buy-ins for most events, making the series accessible to all bankroll sizes.

For players in Michigan in the US market, PokerStars is putting on the Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP). The series is already in full swing, but there are events running through March 8, including the $125,000 guaranteed Main Event on March 7.

GG Millions Week Full Schedule