WSOP.com Spring Circuit, Online Championships on Deck for US Network

No poker brand is more associated with tournament series than the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

In addition to the main live series that has become the biggest poker festival in the world, WSOP also runs a series of smaller Circuit series throughout the year where players can compete for WSOP Rings instead of bracelets.

There will be 18 gold rings up for grabs in April during the Spring Online Super Circuit. Players on WSOP New Jersey and WSOP Nevada can compete for the rings, and more than $1 million is guaranteed in events starting April 10.

Online circuit events are coming fast and furious this year, with the entire schedule moved online. The Spring Online Super Circuit comes right on the heels of the 12 event Silver Legacy Circuit, and is the fourth of 13 total online circuit events this year.

WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Schedule

Date Event Buy in Guarantee Sat, Apr 10th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #1 – $100,000 GTD BIG $500 Kick-Off 3x Re-entry 8-Max $500 $100,000 Sun, Apr 11th 5:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #2 – $125,000 GTD NLH Monster Stack 2x Re-entry $215 $125,000 Mon, Apr 12th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #3 – $75,000 GTD NLH Freezeout $250 $75,000 Tue, Apr 13th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #4 – $150,000 GTD NLH High Roller 6-Max 2x Re-entry $1,000 $150,000 Wed, Apr 14th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #5 – $50,000 GTD NLH Turbo 2x Re-entry $250 $50,000 Thu, Apr 15th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #6 – $75,000 GTD NLH 2x Re-entry $320 $75,000 Fri, Apr 16th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #7 – $50,000 NLH Knockout Freezeout $300 $50,000 Sat, Apr 17th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #8 – $125,000 GTD NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry $320 $125,000 Sun, Apr 18th 5:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #9 – $150,000 GTD NLH Monster Stack 3x Re-entry 8-Max $525 $150,000 Mon, Apr 19th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #10 – $50,000 GTD NLH Turbo Deepstack 2x Re-entry $215 $50,000 Tue, Apr 20th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #11 – $150,000 GTD NLH Super High Roller 6-Max 2x Re-entry $2,000 $150,000 Wed, Apr 21st 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #12 – $40,000 GTD PLO8 or Better 8-Max 3X Re-entry $215 $40,000 Thu, Apr 22nd 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #13 – $75,000 GTD NLH 6-Max 2x Re-entry $320 $75,000 Fri, Apr 23rd 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #14 – $50,000 GTD PLO BIG $500 6-Max 3X Re-entry $500 $50,000 Sat, Apr 24th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #15 – $125,000 GTD NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry $320 $125,000 Sun, Apr 25th 5:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #16 – $300,000 GTD NLH Main Event 3x Re-entry 8-Max $525 $300,000 Mon, Apr 26th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #17 – $75,000 GTD NLH 6-Max 2x Re-entry $320 $75,000 Tue, Apr 27th 7:00 PM WSOP Circuit Spring Super Series Event #18 – $75,000 GTD NLH $500 Freezeout 8-Max $500 $75,000 $8,595 $1,840,000

In addition to the prizes and rings to be won across the series, there is extra value on offer as well. All winners of gold rings this year will get an entry to the Year End Championships, as will winners of the $10K Player of the Month Leaderboard through the year.

There will also be a Grinder’s Only Second Chance Freeroll on April 29 open to all players who played in at least 3 ring events, with the winner of this game also getting a seat in the Year End Championships. A second freeroll, the $25,000 Freeroll is available on April 29, open to ring winners and the top 10 finishers in the Monthly Leaderboard.

Solid Recent Results

There is more than $1.75 million guaranteed across the 18-event series, and if past results are any indication, it seems likely those guarantees will be broken. The most recent Silver Legacy event was a smaller 12-event series, but all 12 events blew past their guarantee.

In total, more than 5,000 players took a shot at the prizes in the Silver Legacy Circuit games. When it was all over, they collected almost 50% more than the stated guarantees, generating nearly $2 million in prize money against the $1,375,000 guaranteed.

Spring Online Championships

The other big event happening at WSOP.com in April is the Spring Online Championships. There are some 75 events across the the 22 day schedule with buy-ins ranging from $10 all the way up to $1,000.

There is more than $2 million guaranteed across the series, with 12 events guaranteeing $50K or more.

There is lots of tournament action on offer this month at WSOP.com. New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware players will have the chance to compete for more than $4 million in guarantees across two major series. In addition to the prize money, there are 18 WSOP Circuit rings up for grabs, as well as bragging rights in the Online Championships.

There has never been a better time to get into the game at WSOP.com. April is a huge month for tournament series on the network, but it’s just a warm-up for what looks to be a huge summer of online WSOP action.

