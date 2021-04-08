Partypoker US Network Launches Borgata Online Poker Open Series in New Jersey

The partypoker US Network continues to thrive in traffic and will host yet another festival for online poker in New Jersey.

Spanning the next three Sundays, the Online Borgata Poker Open takes place from April 11 until April 25. The trio of weekend highlights will feature $325,000 in guarantees.

Players from all three BetMGM brands can take part in the shared liquidity network including partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker NJ, and BetMGM Poker NJ.

The first Online Borgata Poker Open Event is slated to take place this upcoming Sunday. Two weeks later on Monday, April 26, the mini-series concludes with the live-streamed final table of the $1,060 marquee event.

Online Borgata Poker Open April 2021 at a Glance

$325,000 guaranteed for players in New Jersey

3 events in total spread over three consecutive Sundays

Buy-ins start at $215 and go up to $1,060

Guarantees between $75,000 and $150,000

The series culminates in a $150,000 8-Max flagship event

“Players in our area look forward to a nice live tournament series at Borgata every April, and so this month our Borgata Poker Online Series on the partypokerUS Network will offer a few awesome events everyone can enjoy from home!” Borgata Poker sponsored pro Katie Stone told pokerfuse.

“Each Sunday for the rest of the month the event starts at 5pm, with satties running throughout the week!” she added.

Three different buy-in tiers will be available for the series in The Garden State. The first Sunday features a $535 buy-in with a guaranteed prize pool of $100,000. One week later, a price tag of $215 in the second event will pay at least $75,000 in prizes. The final tournament comes with a buy-in of $1,060 and guarantees at least $150,000 in prize money.

Each of the three events kicks off at 5pm local time and has late registration of 18 levels. The first two tournaments include a level duration of 12 minutes throughout.

The final $1060 Championship Event switches to a duration of 15 minutes as of level 16 and plays down to the eight-handed final table. On the following Monday, the flagship tournament resumes at 7 pm local time. The action will be live-streamed with cards-up coverage and commentary available.

Online Borgata Poker Open Schedule

Day Date Time (ET) Event Name Buy In GTD Sunday 4/11/21 5:00 PM $150K GTD ONLINE BORGATA POKER OPEN #1 $535 $100,000 Sunday 4/18/21 5:00 PM $150K GTD ONLINE BORGATA POKER OPEN #2 $215 $75,000 Sunday 4/25/21 5:00 PM $150K GTD ONLINE BORGATA POKER OPEN #3 $1,060 $150,000

Plenty of Satellites Available

Online poker players in New Jersey can take advantage of the dedicated satellite schedule in order to take a shot at the tournaments. Step satellites are available to earn entry at a fraction of the expense.

For Event #1 with a price tag of $535, players can enter $5 qualifiers with two tickets guaranteed to the $45 step. For the same buy-in, seats are also up for grabs to the $109 turbo qualifier as well.

The bargain $215 Event #2 even gives players the chance to potentially win their seats free of charge. By using 10 player points, hopefuls can start their journey from zero and have a shot at two guaranteed tickets. Further buy-in steps include buy-ins of $5, $20, and $55.

Satellites for the final $1,060 Championship Event are not listed in the poker clients yet. However, several qualifier paths are expected to become available. This strategy has proven to be successful in New Jersey as showcased in the latest Online Series.

“You definitely don’t want to miss the culminating event which is bigger than ever, at a $1060/$150kgtd! I’m pretty sure our commentators will be back as well for another awesome live-streamed FT,” Stone added.

Successful Online Series in March 2021

The partypoker US Network hosted their most recent edition of the Online Series from March 21 to 28. Eleven tournaments within seven days included guarantees of $360,000. Despite some overlays in bargain events, the festival nearly doubled the prize money.

More than 2400 entries emerged in the eleven tournaments and more than $711,000 in prize money was paid. Most notable, the flagship $1060 Main Event shattered its guarantee of $125,000 thanks to 464 entries. Borgata sponsored pro Stone finished as the runner-up for $61,016.

The surge in tournament entries coincides with the rise in traffic across all operators in New Jersey. Borgata, the license holder behind BetMGM and partypoker US Network, maintained its second spot behind WSOP NJ in online poker traffic.

The Borgata group generated a year-over-year increase for February of more than 75% in the Garden State.

