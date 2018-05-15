$100,000 Guaranteed Poker Tournament at Borgata on Saturday Cash game promotions provide further incentives for East Coast poker players. Share:

It is not everyday that you can play for $100,000.

Sure, if you travel the circuit and play the higher buy-ins, six-figure prize pools are out there. But for a local, one-day tournament, and a deep stack one at that, it is hard to pass up on the value of a $100,000 guarantee.

Get $20 FREE when you create a new account at BorgataPoker.com

East coast grinders will be making their way to the Borgata Hotel & Casino on Saturday May 19 for the return of the $100,000 Guaranteed Saturday Series. The $350 + $50 event promises ten-times the guarantee of any given standard “Big Stack” tournament on the Borgata regular schedule and provides a structure that is not to be missed.

The Basics

The $350 + $50 $100,000 Guaranteed Saturday Series Deep Stack is a single day tournament, but it’ll be a nice, long day of poker. Players start with 25k in tournament chips and enjoy 30 minute levels. The tournament is also adopting the big blind ante format. The big blind ante format helps speed the game up by having just the big blinds provide the antes for the entire table.

Unlimited re-entry is available through level 10 (~ 4:30 PM EDT) for players who fire and miss.

Recent History

The Saturday Series has a history of crushing the guarantee. In April of 2018, during the Borgata Spring Poker Open, 474 runners packed the poker room to generate a $165,900 prize pool. In the end, with so much money up top, the final 8 players opted to chop it up. Each of them, all hailing from either New York or New Jersey, walked with nearly $15,000.

Prior to that in December of 2017, 436 entries helped the total exceed $148,000 and four players took home five-figure scores. The winner, Fernando Lima—an East Coast regular who originally hails from Brazil—won nearly $30,000 for the largest recorded result of his career.

Borgata officials are likely hoping that the May 19 tournament will continue the upward trend of attendance.

Live Cash Games

Secondary incentives provided by Borgata in May are the wealth of promotions being offered for those who also jump in their live cash games.

Every Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays (which the $400 tournament lands on) in May, the Borgata is rolling out the Ultimate Progressive High Hand. From noon-10pm poker players can win a bonus $250 ($200 on Wednesdays) if they hit a high hand of Aces full or better. The promotion rolls over every 20 minutes, meaning that every 20 minutes players have the opportunity to win. If no player hits a high hand, the jackpot rolls over to the next 20 minute interval.

On Thursdays the offer is even better with the time intervals being reduced to 15 minutes and the cash award increasing to $500. From noon-10pm there is $500 on the line every 15 minutes for those who hit a high hand.

In total, May is huge month for players at the Borgata. Cash game grinders can bink a high hand bonus while tournament players have the opportunity for a five-figure score. It’s the perfect prep for East Coast players looking to get in their reps before flying to the World Series of Poker.

The upcoming $350+$50 $100,000 Guaranteed Saturday Series is set for May 19 at 11:00am EDT.