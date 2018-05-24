Get Ready for a Great Weekend of Poker at the Borgata Share:

The heat continues to rise for the tournament scene at New Jersey’s Borgata Hotel & Casino poker room.

First up, it’s the return of Borgata’s popular Memorial Day Weekend Deepstack Poker Tournament. East Coast players, once again, have a tournament worth traveling for and an action-packed way to start off the long Memorial Day Weekend.

Taking place on Friday, May 25 at 12:00 pm, the one-day, player-friendly structure features a starting stack of 25K (250bb) and 30 minute levels. Additionally, the Borgata has attached a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool to entice players to take their seat. However, if history is any indication, the posted guarantee will easily be beat.

Just last year, in 2017, for the same event, 196 players packed the Borgata poker room and generated a prize pool north of $68,000. After a long day, East Coast grinder Alexander Kartveli from Staten Island defeated Virginia’s Martin De Vylder heads-up and took home roughly $20,000 for the win. Though he didn’t get all the chips, De Vylder most assuredly went home happy, also securing a five-figure score for his very first recorded tournament cash.

The Memorial Day Deepstack will be yet another of the Borgata’s tournaments to adopt the big blind ante format. Players will have the option of both late registration and unlimited re-entry though the end of level 10 (roughly 5:00 p.m. ET) should the day not go according to plan.

And that’s just the beginning.

At the conclusion of the Deepstack tournament, the Borgata really gets cooking with the Borgata Poker Summer Kick Off Series. Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but for poker players looking to take a shot at a huge score – it begins on May 26.

The Summer Kick Off is a $260 + $40 buy-in with four starting flights and a massive $250,000 guarantee.

Players can choose any (or every) starting flight:

• Day 1A: Saturday May 26 – 11 a.m.

• Day 1B: Sunday May 27 – 11 a.m.

• Day 1C: Monday May 28 – 10 a.m.

• Day 1D: Monday May 28 – 6 p.m.

Like the Memorial Day event, the tournament features a 25K starting stack (250bb), 30 minute levels, the big blind ante structure and late/unlimited re-entry through level 10 of every starting flight.

Players have the option to play as many starting flights as they would like and should a player make it to the end of the night on multiple starting flights, they will take their largest stack on to Day 2. Day 2 is set to take place on Tuesday May 29 at 12 pm (noon).

Just last year the Kick Off Series drew 1,032 runners and created a prize pool of just over $268,000. In 2017, with so much money up top, a massive deal was made that promised 18th place $7,000, 17th through 4th place $10,000 and the top three, led by declared winner Jeremy Barnett, $16,730.

In 2016, there was no such deal in play as Keith Cleary took home a career defining score of over $70,000. In 2018, deal or no deal, there will be plenty to play for and a first-place prize that will likely climb into the high five-figures.

So get your summer started early at the Borgata – first with the Memorial Day Deepstack Poker Tournament on Friday May 25 and immediately following that the $250,000 guaranteed Summer Kick Off Event.